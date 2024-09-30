From In the Dark: The Runaway Princesses

The wives and daughters of Dubai's ruler live in unbelievable luxury. So why do the women in Sheikh Mohammed's family keep trying to run away? The New Yorker staff writer Heidi Blake joins In the Dark's Madeleine Baran to tell the story of the royal women who risked everything to flee the brutality of one of the world's most powerful men. In four episodes, drawing on thousands of pages of secret correspondence and never-before-heard audio recordings, "The Runaway Princesses" takes listeners behind palace walls, revealing a story of astonishing courage and cruelty. "The Runaway Princesses" is a four-part narrative series from In the Dark and The New Yorker.