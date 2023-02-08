We are a Mother, Daughter true-crime podcast on missing and murdered hikers and backpackers
Update: Summer Break
7/31/2023
Wandering in the Desert: Jordan Boone
In August of 2021, Jordan Boone wandered into the desert and disappeared.
7/24/2023
The Deadly Maroon Bells
In 2016 Dave Cook would set out to summit a few of the most dangerous mountain peaks in Colorado, but he would never return. Where is Dave Cook?
7/10/2023
Vanished in the Georgia Wilderness
In 2002 Christopher Thompkins would disappear from a job site in the Georgia wilderness leaving behind his shoes and the change from his pocket. After more than two decades his family is still searching for answers
7/3/2023
Death and Duck hunting: Part Two
Suspicions grow as a new investigation is launched into the disappearance of Micheal Williams. If you haven't listened to part one you might want to go and do that
