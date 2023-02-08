Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
We are a Mother, Daughter true-crime podcast on missing and murdered hikers and backpackers
True Crime
We are a Mother, Daughter true-crime podcast on missing and murdered hikers and backpackers
5 of 143
  • Update: Summer Break
    7/31/2023
    4:32
  • Wandering in the Desert: Jordan Boone
    In August of 2021, Jordan Boone wandered into the desert and disappeared.   Our Links First Phorm link⭐️ https://1stphorm.com/?a_aid=marieschedler&a_bid=acc524e5&chan=Lostinthewoods   Come workout with me https://www.1stphorm.app/marieschedler   https://open.spotify.com/show/4yFbZbdtAtCeKAsDlnAkew?si=WecC4XCUQb2c0pjIXjSCpw https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lost-in-the-woods-podcast/id1504163212 https://www.instagram.com/lostinthewoodspodcast/ https://www.patreon.com/lostinthewoodspodcast https://my-store-11745950.creator-spring.com/ https://linktr.ee/Lostinthewoodspodcast buy us coffee☕️ https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2323643837186048330&created=1633816408.531276&printed=1 http://paypal.me/lostinthewoodspod sources: https://www.reddit.com/r/UnresolvedMysteries/comments/1467adi/update_belongings_of_36_year_old_missing_man/ https://www.unilad.com/news/jordan-boone-tiktoker-crime-scene-utah-desert-115476-20230607 https://namus.nij.ojp.gov/case/MP95074 https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02iFK1h1Peeb4j6Xj47HstCYVVoTqPCCwEczPjWhj9fnTKMbQaFD4dzFrx14qENEcPl&id=100082821130300 https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0N8wwNW5hFmgDhbPca26GmwHrDZXWy1o6rGyT9V8FNTxSzyxyE5fU4bqvLRgbDHSPl&id=160680992757369 https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02JkhNSKZdPAHELonsoZot1CWQKdCkHJB6QWK76cpt87r3EHxVv4sqJVZi6FFRaFLQl&id=100082821130300 https://medium.com/@mromysteries/the-mysterious-disappearance-of-jordan-boone-unsolved-case-a762815fc03f
    7/24/2023
    47:08
  • The Deadly Maroon Bells
    In 2016 Dave Cook would set out to summit a few of the most dangerous mountain peaks in Colorado, but he would never return. Where is Dave Cook? Our links: First Phorm link⭐️ https://1stphorm.com/?a_aid=marieschedler&a_bid=acc524e5&chan=Lostinthewoods Come workout with me https://www.1stphorm.app/marieschedler https://open.spotify.com/show/4yFbZbdtAtCeKAsDlnAkew?si=WecC4XCUQb2c0pjIXjSCpw https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lost-in-the-woods-podcast/id1504163212 https://www.instagram.com/lostinthewoodspodcast/ https://www.patreon.com/lostinthewoodspodcast https://my-store-11745950.creator-spring.com/ https://linktr.ee/Lostinthewoodspodcast buy us coffee: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2323643837186048330&created=1633816408.531276&printed=1 http://paypal.me/lostinthewoodspod Sources: https://www.denverpost.com/tag/david-cook/ https://snowbrains.com/deadly-bells-colorado-sar-performs-final-search-14000-peaks-missing-climber-dave-cook/ https://www.facebook.com/finddavecook/ https://www.14ers.com/forum/viewtopic.php?t=50737&start=108 Dave Gives Back https://www.davegivesback.org/ https://www.aspentimes.com/news/a-call-from-the-mountains-family-of-missing-hiker-launches-search-and-rescue-campaign/ Description of peaks https://www.coloradomountaineering.com/2013/07/mountain-profile-maroon-bells-14156-or.html
    7/10/2023
    50:42
  • Vanished in the Georgia Wilderness
    In 2002 Christopher Thompkins would disappear from a job site in the Georgia wilderness leaving behind his shoes and the change from his pocket. After more than two decades his family is still searching for answers  First Phorm link⭐️ https://1stphorm.com/?a_aid=marieschedler&a_bid=acc524e5&chan=Lostinthewoods Come workout with me https://www.1stphorm.app/marieschedler  our links: https://open.spotify.com/show/4yFbZbdtAtCeKAsDlnAkew?si=WecC4XCUQb2c0pjIXjSCpw https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lost-in-the-woods-podcast/id1504163212 https://www.instagram.com/lostinthewoodspodcast/ https://www.patreon.com/lostinthewoodspodcast https://my-store-11745950.creator-spring.com/ https://linktr.ee/Lostinthewoodspodcast buy us coffee☕️ https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2323643837186048330&created=1633816408.531276&printed=1 http://paypal.me/lostinthewoodspod sources: https://www.strangeoutdoors.com/mysterious-outdoors-exclusive/christopher-carlton-thompkins https://medium.com/the-mystery-box/the-strange-unsolved-disappearance-of-christopher-thompkins-516a02ac3caa https://www.wherearetheypodcast.com/the-disappearance-of-christopher-thompkins/ https://www.wtvm.com/story/10426330/skeletal-remains-sent-to-state-crime-lab/  
    7/3/2023
    40:06
  • Death and Duck hunting: Part Two
    Suspicions grow as a new investigation is launched into the disappearance of Micheal Williams. If you haven't listened to part one you might want to go and do that  First Phorm link⭐️ https://1stphorm.com/?a_aid=marieschedler&a_bid=acc524e5&chan=Lostinthewoods Come workout with Marie! (request me as an advisor) https://www.1stphorm.app/marieschedler  our links: https://open.spotify.com/show/4yFbZbdtAtCeKAsDlnAkew?si=WecC4XCUQb2c0pjIXjSCpw https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lost-in-the-woods-podcast/id1504163212 https://www.instagram.com/lostinthewoodspodcast/ https://www.patreon.com/lostinthewoodspodcast https://my-store-11745950.creator-spring.com/ https://linktr.ee/Lostinthewoodspodcast buy us coffee:  https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2323643837186048330&created=1633816408.531276&printed=1 http://paypal.me/lostinthewoodspod
    6/12/2023
    50:22

About Lost In The Woods Podcast

We are a Mother, Daughter true-crime podcast on missing and murdered hikers and backpackers
