In 2014, Dutch friends Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers disappeared while hiking a jungle trail in Panama. Two months later, investigators found their remains, as... More
12/5/2022
9:46
7 of 7: El Testigo (The Witness)
Mariana and Jeremy scramble to locate a first-hand witness who could blow the case wide open, and finally get justice for Kris and Lisanne.
12/5/2022
1:06:43
11/28/2022
12:59
6 of 7: En la Casa de Cuervo (In the House of the Crow)
A grieving mother says her son was killed to silence him. What did he know about the deaths of Kris and Lisanne?
11/28/2022
1:02:37
