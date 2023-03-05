Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell-The Real Story

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
On June 9, 2020 the bodies of Tylee Ryan (15) and JJ Vallow (7) were found buried on the property of Chad Daybell. Daybell and the his wife, Lori Vallow (and th... More
On June 9, 2020 the bodies of Tylee Ryan (15) and JJ Vallow (7) were found buried on the property of Chad Daybell. Daybell and the his wife, Lori Vallow (and th... More

  • Vallow Trial Update-Audrey and the Palowski's
    What a day in court! We heard from Lori's friend Audrey Barattiero, complete with some dubious bombshells, Lt Vince Kaaiakamanu, and experienced some Palowski family drama. We'll tell you all about it! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lorichadrealstory/support
    5/4/2023
    1:41:48
  • Vallow Trial Update-The Time to Warrior Up Edition
    Whew! What an interesting day in court. Married couple Alice and Todd Gilbert testified about their friendship with the Daybells, plus a contentious playing of a podcast ft. Lori, Mel G., Jason Mow, Thor Furuseth. Additionally, we will share an audio clip of Lori using the scriptures to justify murder. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lorichadrealstory/support
    5/3/2023
    1:31:46
  • Podcast ft. Lori, Mel G, Jason Mow, and Thor Furuseth that was played at trial on May 2nd
    Podcast ft. Lori Vallow-Daybell, Melanie Gibb, Jason Mow, and Thor Furuseth that was played in Lori's murder trial on May 2nd. Please note that we did edit the sound quality from the court recording to make it easier to hear. Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd85RJRW6kn51aM2un6ButA/join --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lorichadrealstory/support
    5/3/2023
    40:13
  • Podcast Lori Appeared On in 2018
    Lori Vallow-Daybell, Melanie Gibb, and Jason Mow on a Time to Warrior Up podcast from November, 2018. This is not the podcast played in Lori's trial, but it is an excellent intro to the kinds of beliefs she was immersed in and teaching. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lorichadrealstory/support
    5/3/2023
    51:53
  • Lori Vallow Daybell Justifying Murder with the Scriptures
    A short audio clip of Lori Vallow-Daybell talking about her ex-husband Joe Ryan. Lori was speaking in 2018 in a group setting, using the scriptures to justify murder. Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd85RJRW6kn51aM2un6ButA/join --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lorichadrealstory/support
    5/3/2023
    1:41

About Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell-The Real Story

On June 9, 2020 the bodies of Tylee Ryan (15) and JJ Vallow (7) were found buried on the property of Chad Daybell. Daybell and the his wife, Lori Vallow (and the children's mother) are in jail in Idaho, awaiting trial on first degree murder charges. This case boggles the mind. The hosts of the True Crime Squad, Katie Weaver and Kristi Brower, untangle this twisted tale. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lorichadrealstory/support
