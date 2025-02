Lone Lobos with Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand

They Not Like Us (Superbowl Edition)

This week on Lone Lobos, Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand are here to discuss their busy week, covering everything from Super Bowl LIX to the red carpet event for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3. The duo talks about their recent Valentine's Day plans and experiences in New Orleans for the big game, where they reflect on Kendrick Lamar's performance from the stands. From fantasy league winners to losers, Xolo reveals that the loser of the Lobito League will have to jump out of a plane as punishment. Jacob also shares details about an upcoming camping trip to Joshua Tree with Xolo and Gianni. Finally, we discuss Jacob's iconic red carpet look while Jordan and Monica share their experiences working the red carpet and attending the after-party. Xolo and Jacob reminisce about their favorite moments from the last five episodes of Cobra Kai as well as their favorite off-screen moments. For our Supercast subscribers, we have a vlog featuring the guys and the Lobito League winners at the Super Bowl.