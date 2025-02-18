Lone Lobos with Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand

Welcome to February, Lobitos! With Jacob Bertrand under the weather this week, we're bringing you a special episode featuring Xolo and the producers. Fresh from Sundance 2025, Xolo shares his experiences and reviews of several films, including *Serious People, Mad Bills to Pay, and The Legend of Ochi*. We also discuss the School Spirits season 2 premiere, now streaming on Paramount+. Our thoughts are with those impacted by the current immigration issues across the country. For your reference, we've provided links below to downloadable red cards—available to everyone, regardless of immigration status. Finally, Supercast subscribers can catch up with our former intern Rubi for a college update.
Red Card Link:
https://www.ilrc.org/red-cards-tarjetas-rojas
