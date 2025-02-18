Lone Lobos with Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand

Powered by RND
You asked, and we delivered. Welcome to our new home. Hosted by Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña, The Lone Lobos podcast is coming back to you ALL ON VIDEO! ...
  • They Not Like Us (Superbowl Edition)
    This week on Lone Lobos, Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand are here to discuss their busy week, covering everything from Super Bowl LIX to the red carpet event for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3. The duo talks about their recent Valentine's Day plans and experiences in New Orleans for the big game, where they reflect on Kendrick Lamar’s performance from the stands. From fantasy league winners to losers, Xolo reveals that the loser of the Lobito League will have to jump out of a plane as punishment. Jacob also shares details about an upcoming camping trip to Joshua Tree with Xolo and Gianni. Finally, we discuss Jacob’s iconic red carpet look while Jordan and Monica share their experiences working the red carpet and attending the after-party. Xolo and Jacob reminisce about their favorite moments from the last five episodes of Cobra Kai as well as their favorite off-screen moments. For our Supercast subscribers, we have a vlog featuring the guys and the Lobito League winners at the Super Bowl. Free Discord Access:https://discord.gg/KnDhbnBMCjJoin Supercast Today for the full episode:https://lonelobos.supercast.com/Follow Lone Lobos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lonelobosFollow Jacob Bertrand on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejacobbertrandFollow Xolo Maridueña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xolo_mariduenaFollow Jordan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jmkm808Follow Monica on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/officialmonicat_http://www.heyxolo.com/Jacobs Channel: @ThreeFloating 💥 Everything Lone Lobos 💥Lone Lobos Clips Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@UCP_fctbvNol8LRgEqHWvNEghttps://open.spotify.com/playlist/2s78hk3UJYnepis62dBQB8?si=aa3e2726bf124c4bListen to the Lone Lobos Podcast:- Podcast Homepage: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lone-lobos-podcast- 🎵Spotify: [https://open.spotify.com/show/3PRrTNR9P5zjIypAebfHbo?si=1ec406e4cbcd4b1f🎧](https://open.spotify.com/show/3PRrTNR9P5zjIypAebfHbo?si=1ec406e4cbcd4b1f%F0%9F%8E%A7)- 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lone-lobos-podcast/id1688259470 🎧- 🎙️Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9lMTNiNDI1MC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw 🎧📞 Call Us: 1-510-99-LOBOS (1-510-995-6267) ☎️📧 Email Us: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) 📩📬 Mail Us: 1107 Fair Oaks Ave #839 South Pasadena, CA, 91030Connect with us on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/LoneLobos/Music by Nicklaus Gray: https://www.instagram.com/nicklausgray
    --------  
    1:01:16
  • The Cobra Effect ft. Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    Welcome to Cobra Kai week on the Lone Lobos podcast! Joining us to celebrate the release of part 3 are Cobra Kai composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. Xolo Maridueña sits down with the duo to discuss their journey creating the show's iconic music, including how they landed the job and their musical inspirations. We also dive into Leo's recent collaboration with Charli XCX on the "Bottoms" (2023) soundtrack. The composers reflect on their 7-year journey with Cobra Kai and share details about their latest project, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," now streaming on Disney+. For our Lobitos Exclusivos, enjoy an extended episode where Leo and Zach break down their creative process behind some of Cobra Kai's most memorable tracks. Don't miss Cobra Kai season 6 part 3, dropping February 13th exclusively on Netflix. Free Discord Access:https://discord.gg/KnDhbnBMCjJoin Supercast Today for the full episode:https://lonelobos.supercast.com/Follow Lone Lobos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lonelobosFollow Jacob Bertrand on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejacobbertrandFollow Xolo Maridueña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xolo_mariduenaFollow Leo Birenberg on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/leobirenbergFollow Zach Robinson on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/zrobusaFollow Jordan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jmkm808Follow Monica on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/officialmonicat_http://www.heyxolo.com/Jacobs Channel: @ThreeFloating 💥 Everything Lone Lobos 💥Lone Lobos Clips Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@UCP_fctbvNol8LRgEqHWvNEghttps://open.spotify.com/playlist/2s78hk3UJYnepis62dBQB8?si=aa3e2726bf124c4bListen to the Lone Lobos Podcast:- Podcast Homepage: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lone-lobos-podcast- 🎵Spotify: [https://open.spotify.com/show/3PRrTNR9P5zjIypAebfHbo?si=1ec406e4cbcd4b1f🎧](https://open.spotify.com/show/3PRrTNR9P5zjIypAebfHbo?si=1ec406e4cbcd4b1f%F0%9F%8E%A7)- 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lone-lobos-podcast/id1688259470 🎧- 🎙️Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9lMTNiNDI1MC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw 🎧📞 Call Us: 1-510-99-LOBOS (1-510-995-6267) ☎️📧 Email Us: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) 📩📬 Mail Us: 1107 Fair Oaks Ave #839 South Pasadena, CA, 91030Connect with us on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/LoneLobos/Music by Nicklaus Gray: https://www.instagram.com/nicklausgray
    --------  
    54:54
  • Sundance and School Spirits
    Welcome to February, Lobitos! With Jacob Bertrand under the weather this week, we're bringing you a special episode featuring Xolo and the producers. Fresh from Sundance 2025, Xolo shares his experiences and reviews of several films, including *Serious People, Mad Bills to Pay, and The Legend of Ochi*. We also discuss the School Spirits season 2 premiere, now streaming on Paramount+. Our thoughts are with those impacted by the current immigration issues across the country. For your reference, we've provided links below to downloadable red cards—available to everyone, regardless of immigration status. Finally, Supercast subscribers can catch up with our former intern Rubi for a college update. Red Card Link: https://www.ilrc.org/red-cards-tarjetas-rojas Free Discord Access: https://discord.gg/KnDhbnBMCj Join Supercast Today for the full episode: https://lonelobos.supercast.com/ Follow Lone Lobos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lonelobos Follow Jacob Bertrand on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejacobbertrand Follow Xolo Maridueña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xolo_mariduena Follow Jordan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jmkm808 Follow Monica on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialmonicat_ http://www.heyxolo.com/ Jacobs Channel: @ThreeFloating 💥 Everything Lone Lobos 💥 Lone Lobos Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@UCP_fctbvNol8LRgEqHWvNEg https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2s78hk3UJYnepis62dBQB8?si=aa3e2726bf124c4b Listen to the Lone Lobos Podcast: - Podcast Homepage: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lone-lobos-podcast - 🎵Spotify: [https://open.spotify.com/show/3PRrTNR9P5zjIypAebfHbo?si=1ec406e4cbcd4b1f🎧](https://open.spotify.com/show/3PRrTNR9P5zjIypAebfHbo?si=1ec406e4cbcd4b1f%F0%9F%8E%A7) - 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lone-lobos-podcast/id1688259470 🎧 - 🎙️Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9lMTNiNDI1MC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw 🎧 📞 Call Us: 1-510-99-LOBOS (1-510-995-6267) ☎️ 📧 Email Us: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) 📩 📬 Mail Us: 1107 Fair Oaks Ave #839 South Pasadena, CA, 91030 Connect with us on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/LoneLobos/ Music by Nicklaus Gray: https://www.instagram.com/nicklausgray
    --------  
    38:24
  • Lone Lobos Gets Mail
    Jacob Bertrand returns this week to Lone Lobos. He and cohost Xolo Maridueña discuss their perspectives on the nation's current political climate and open their first-ever fan mail on the podcast. The guys also discuss the power of having a music score in TV and film. Jacob shares his experience participating in the Flesh and Blood tournament in Prague. Want to send us fan mail? Our address is 1107 Fair Oaks Ave PMB 839, South Pasadena, CA, 91030. We also share our experience at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Supercast subscribers, check out this week’s bonus, where Xolo and Jacob spill their take on this year's Oscar nominations. Free Discord Access: https://discord.gg/KnDhbnBMCj Join Supercast Today for the full episode: https://lonelobos.supercast.com/ Follow Lone Lobos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lonelobos Follow Jacob Bertrand on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejacobbertrand Follow Xolo Maridueña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xolo_mariduena Follow Jordan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jmkm808 Follow Monica on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialmonicat_ http://www.heyxolo.com/ Jacobs Channel: @ThreeFloating 💥 Everything Lone Lobos 💥 Lone Lobos Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@UCP_fctbvNol8LRgEqHWvNEg https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2s78hk3UJYnepis62dBQB8?si=aa3e2726bf124c4b Listen to the Lone Lobos Podcast: - Podcast Homepage: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lone-lobos-podcast - 🎵Spotify: [https://open.spotify.com/show/3PRrTNR9P5zjIypAebfHbo?si=1ec406e4cbcd4b1f🎧](https://open.spotify.com/show/3PRrTNR9P5zjIypAebfHbo?si=1ec406e4cbcd4b1f%F0%9F%8E%A7) - 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lone-lobos-podcast/id1688259470 🎧 - 🎙️Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9lMTNiNDI1MC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw 🎧 📞 Call Us: 1-510-99-LOBOS (1-510-995-6267) ☎️ 📧 Email Us: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) 📩 📬 Mail Us: 1107 Fair Oaks Ave #839 South Pasadena, CA, 91030 Connect with us on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/LoneLobos/ Music by Nicklaus Gray: https://www.instagram.com/nicklausgray
    --------  
    33:56
  • We Listen and We Do Judge
    This week on Lone Lobos, we’re listening and judging. Jacob is out for a tournament, but Xolo, Jordan, and Monica read your AITA stories on the podcast. Thank you to all our Lobitos who submitted. Xolo reflects on living in New York. Also, our Supercast listeners get a bonus segment of Xolo and Jacob at the NY Jets game. Free Discord Access: https://discord.gg/KnDhbnBMCj Join Supercast Today for the full episode: https://lonelobos.supercast.com/ Follow Lone Lobos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lonelobos Follow Jacob Bertrand on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejacobbertrand Follow Xolo Maridueña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xolo_mariduena Follow Jordan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jmkm808 Follow Monica on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialmonicat_ http://www.heyxolo.com/ Jacobs Channel: @ThreeFloating 💥 Everything Lone Lobos 💥 Lone Lobos Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@UCP_fctbvNol8LRgEqHWvNEg https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2s78hk3UJYnepis62dBQB8?si=aa3e2726bf124c4b Listen to the Lone Lobos Podcast: - Podcast Homepage: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lone-lobos-podcast - 🎵Spotify: [https://open.spotify.com/show/3PRrTNR9P5zjIypAebfHbo?si=1ec406e4cbcd4b1f🎧](https://open.spotify.com/show/3PRrTNR9P5zjIypAebfHbo?si=1ec406e4cbcd4b1f%F0%9F%8E%A7) - 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lone-lobos-podcast/id1688259470 🎧 - 🎙️Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9lMTNiNDI1MC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw 🎧 📞 Call Us: 1-510-99-LOBOS (1-510-995-6267) ☎️ 📧 Email Us: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) 📩 📬 Mail Us: 1107 Fair Oaks Ave #839 South Pasadena, CA, 91030 Connect with us on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/LoneLobos/ Music by Nicklaus Gray: https://www.instagram.com/nicklausgray
    --------  
    51:51

About Lone Lobos with Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand

You asked, and we delivered. Welcome to our new home. Hosted by Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña, The Lone Lobos podcast is coming back to you ALL ON VIDEO! Be sure to check us out every Tuesday on our official Youtube channel or wherever you get your podcasts. Get ready for more Love Daddy/Love Doctor, movie talk, and all the laughs in-between. Follow us to keep up with all our updates on Instagram @lonelobos. We’ll see you real soon!
