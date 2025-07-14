London Is Blue - Chelsea FC Podcast

#1449 | Chelsea vs Fluminense! João Pedro Masterclass! New Starting Striker? #CFC
Chelsea played against Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-final! Their 2-0 win, featuring a masterclass from João Pedro, earned them a spot in the final of the Club World Cup! We reviewed the match with our resident Brazilian football experts Jess and Nath, and gave some thoughts on what it meant mean for the future!
Edited by Jake Perkins