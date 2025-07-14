Powered by RND
London Is Blue - Chelsea FC Podcast

London Is Blue
Sports
London Is Blue - Chelsea FC Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 1438
  • #1452 | Chelsea Battered PSG 3-0! Cole Palmer's Masterclass! Club World Cup Champions! #CFC
    Chelsea entered the Club World Cup final against PSG as massive underdogs but left with the trophy as champions! Chelsea's insanely dominant win shocked the world as only Chelsea could. We reviewed all the details of the match including massive performances from Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Robert Sanchez, and more!
    --------  
    46:38
  • #1451 | Madueke's Move to Arsenal! Rodrygo to Chelsea? + PSG Club World Cup Final Match Preview! #CFC
    Madueke is on his way to Arsenal! Rodrygo could be coming to Chelsea? Chelsea is all set up to face off against PSG in the Club World Cup final and we did our best to preview the big match!
    --------  
    45:24
  • #1450 | Who is João Pedro? Chelsea Player Profile Special ft. CFC Central! #CFC
    João Pedro is the latest name to sign for Chelsea FC! We got our resident scouting expert CFC Central AKA Sam to tell us all about what made him a Chelsea target, his strengths, weaknesses, and everything in between!
    --------  
    49:30
  • #1449 | Chelsea vs Fluminense! João Pedro Masterclass! New Starting Striker? #CFC
    Chelsea played against Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-final! Their 2-0 win, featuring a masterclass from João Pedro, earned them a spot in the final of the Club World Cup! We reviewed the match with our resident Brazilian football experts Jess and Nath, and gave some thoughts on what it meant mean for the future!
Follow Jess & Nath on Twitter (X)!
Jess - https://x.com/Je_Frota
Nath - https://x.com/tavaresnthl
    --------  
    44:49
  • #1448 | Chelsea vs Palmeiras Match Review! Estêvão's Screamer! Chelsea's Win! #CFC
    Chelsea faced off against Palmeiras and Estêvão in a Club World Cup quarter-final showdown! The match had plenty of excitement with Chelsea winning 2-1 and a fantastic finish from soon-to-be blue Estêvão Willian! We reviewed the whole match and chat about what's to come in the tournament's final matches!
    --------  
    54:58

About London Is Blue - Chelsea FC Podcast

We're a Chelsea FC podcast born in the USA. Hosted by @bbbusbee, @dandormer, and @nickverlaney. We cover all things Chelsea FC from the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League to any other cup competition the Blues add to their trophy collection! #CFC #KTBFFH Support this podcast: https://www.patreon.com/londonbluepod
Sports

