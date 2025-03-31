Powered by RND
Locked On Yankees - Daily Podcast On The New York Yankees

Locked On Podcast Network, Stacey Gotsulias, Brian McKeon
Locked On Yankees podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Bronx Bombers...
SportsBaseball

  • Yankees SHATTER Opening Weekend Records | Brewers Left Reeling
    The Yankees' explosive start to the 2025 MLB season has fans buzzing. With Aaron Judge smashing four home runs in just three games, the New York Yankees are making history. Are the new "torpedo" bats the secret weapon behind their offensive surge?Explore the Yankees' record-breaking performance against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the controversy surrounding their innovative bat design. Dive into standout moments from Aaron Judge, Nestor Cortez, and Marcus Stroman. The discussion also covers Spencer Jones' development path and the strategic decisions shaping the Yankees' future.The New York Yankees dominated their opening series, with Aaron Judge hitting four home runs and the team scoring 36 runs in three games. Hosts Stacey Gotsulias and Brian McKeon discuss the Yankees' historic start, including their use of new "torpedo" bats and strong performances from players like Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton. They also cover minor league updates, including Spencer Jones starting in Double-A, and preview an upcoming episode featuring guest Ariel Epstein.
    34:05
  • YANKEES POSTCAST: RECORD breaking series for Yanks!
    The Yankees sweep away the Brewers, beating Milwaukee in the series finale 12-3. New York hit 15 home runs across the three games and outscored the Brewers 36-14. Jazz Chisholm hit two homers and drove in 5 on Sunday.
    15:24
  • YANKEES POSTCAST: HISTORIC day in the Bronx!
    Yankees hit 9 home runs and beat the Brewers in the Bronx, 20-9. Aaron Judge smacked 3 homers and drove in a career high 8 runs. Max Fried made his debut in pinstripes. He went 4.2 innings...allowing 2 earned runs.
    16:09
  • Carlos Rodon SILENCES Critics in Pinstripe Debut | Can He Help CARRY Yankees Rotation??
    With Carlos Rodon's impressive start and Austin Wells making history with a leadoff home run, the Yankees are setting the stage for an exciting season.Explore the dynamic performances of key players like Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge, and get insights into the Yankees' evolving strategies. The episode also features a "Fan Mail Friday" segment, where hosts Stacey Gotsulias and Brian McKeon tackle questions about Judge's MVP prospects and the impact of the MLB's balanced schedule.As Max Fried prepares for his Yankees debut against former Yankee Nestor Cortes Jr., the stakes are high. Will the Yankees' new lineup deliver? Tune in for an engaging analysis and insider perspectives on the Yankees' path to success. 
    33:56
  • YANKEES POSTCAST: HISTORY as Yanks win Opener!
    The Yankees beat the Brewers on opening day in the Bronx, 4-2. Austin Wells made history by becoming the first catcher to hit a leadoff home run on opening day. Anthony Volpe also homered and Carlos Rodon pitched 5.1 innings to earn the victory. Devin Williams registered the save despite allowing a run in the 9th inning.
    15:58

About Locked On Yankees - Daily Podcast On The New York Yankees

Locked On Yankees podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Bronx Bombers and Major League Baseball. Hosted by Stacey Gotsulias, who has written for Baseball Prospectus and The Hardball Times, and joined by co-host Brian McKeon, the Locked On Yankees podcast provides your daily Yankees fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Yankees franchise, including trips back in time to revisit the great Yankees teams of the past. Locked On Yankees takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Yankees locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Yankees podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
