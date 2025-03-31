Locked On Yankees - Daily Podcast On The New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon SILENCES Critics in Pinstripe Debut | Can He Help CARRY Yankees Rotation??

With Carlos Rodon's impressive start and Austin Wells making history with a leadoff home run, the Yankees are setting the stage for an exciting season.Explore the dynamic performances of key players like Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge, and get insights into the Yankees' evolving strategies. The episode also features a "Fan Mail Friday" segment, where hosts Stacey Gotsulias and Brian McKeon tackle questions about Judge's MVP prospects and the impact of the MLB's balanced schedule.As Max Fried prepares for his Yankees debut against former Yankee Nestor Cortes Jr., the stakes are high. Will the Yankees' new lineup deliver? Tune in for an engaging analysis and insider perspectives on the Yankees' path to success.