Locked On Yankees - Daily Podcast On The New York Yankees

Yankees SHATTER Opening Weekend Records | Brewers Left Reeling
The Yankees' explosive start to the 2025 MLB season has fans buzzing. With Aaron Judge smashing four home runs in just three games, the New York Yankees are making history. Are the new "torpedo" bats the secret weapon behind their offensive surge?Explore the Yankees' record-breaking performance against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the controversy surrounding their innovative bat design. Dive into standout moments from Aaron Judge, Nestor Cortez, and Marcus Stroman. The discussion also covers Spencer Jones' development path and the strategic decisions shaping the Yankees' future.The New York Yankees dominated their opening series, with Aaron Judge hitting four home runs and the team scoring 36 runs in three games. Hosts Stacey Gotsulias and Brian McKeon discuss the Yankees' historic start, including their use of new "torpedo" bats and strong performances from players like Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton. They also cover minor league updates, including Spencer Jones starting in Double-A, and preview an upcoming episode featuring guest Ariel Epstein. Join the LOY Insiders Club via subtext! https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonyankees What is the Insiders Club? https://youtu.be/BItWi-kbIJY?t=1468