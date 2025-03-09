Locked On Warriors – Daily Podcast On The Golden State Warriors

IDENTITY FOUND! Steve Kerr Believes Jimmy Butler Enhances Two Way Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors fans, are you ready for a thrilling playoff push? With Jimmy Butler's recent addition, the Warriors have surged to a 9-1 record, transforming their identity and ranking second in both offense and defense. Steph Curry continues to dazzle, averaging nearly 30 points per game, showcasing his longevity and skill in the NBA.Join host Charlie Walter and guest Dan Devone as they explore the Warriors' playoff prospects, the impact of Butler's presence, and the strategic importance of securing a top seed in the Western Conference. They discuss key players like Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, and Jonathan Kuminga, and analyze potential matchups against teams like the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.Don't miss this engaging discussion on the Warriors' path to success and the pivotal role of experience in the playoffs. Tune in for exclusive insights and expert analysis!