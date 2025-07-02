Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSportsLocked On Thunder - Daily Podcast On The Oklahoma City Thunder
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Locked On Thunder - Daily Podcast On The Oklahoma City Thunder
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Locked On Thunder - Daily Podcast On The Oklahoma City Thunder

Locked On Podcast Network, Rylan Stiles
SportsBasketball
Locked On Thunder - Daily Podcast On The Oklahoma City Thunder
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 1937
  • OKC Thunder EXTEND Shai Gilgeous Alexander! Is Thunder offseason FINISHED?
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's record-breaking contract reshapes the Oklahoma City Thunder's future. Is this the dawn of a new era for OKC basketball?Host Rylan Stiles breaks down SGA's $285 million extension, its impact on the Thunder's salary cap, and the team's strategy of running it back with their young core. The discussion covers J Dub's impressive playoff performance despite a wrist injury, Chet Holmgren's potential, and Sam Presti's long-term vision for the franchise. Stiles also addresses listener questions about future extensions, trade possibilities, and how OKC plans to maintain their historically great defense.Tune in for an in-depth analysis of the Thunder's offseason moves and their path to championship contention.   Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    34:03
  • Who is a THREAT to OKC Thunder in Western Conference? Jalen Williams Surgrey, Nikola Topic to PLAY
    Oklahoma City Thunder's offseason strategy takes center stage. Will key players sign extensions, and how will the team navigate the competitive Western Conference landscape?Rylan Stiles and Brandon Rahbar analyze the Thunder's quiet free agency, potential contract extensions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, and the impact of other teams' moves. The duo breaks down Sam Presti's revealing press conference, uncovering insights on injuries, team culture, and long-term planning. From Chet Holmgren's development to surprising personal tidbits about Presti, this discussion covers it all.Discover why the Thunder had their full, healthy roster for only 8.5% of games and how it affected their season. Tune in for expert analysis on OKC's path forward in the NBA.  Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    41:54
  • OKC Thunder RUN IT BACK with Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell, Offseason Preview
    THUNDER SHAKE UP ROSTER: Jaylin Williams AND AJAY MITCHELL LOCKED IN Oklahoma City Thunder make waves with strategic contract extensions for Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell. Sam Presti's masterful moves set the stage for an intriguing offseason, balancing team chemistry and financial flexibility. Host Rylan Stiles and guest Michael Martin break down the impact on OKC's roster composition, shooting needs, and potential trades. The duo explores extension possibilities for stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, projecting massive paydays on the horizon. With free agency looming, discover how moves by the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves could reshape the Western Conference landscape. Tune in for expert analysis on the Thunder's path to contention and the league-wide ripple effects of these crucial decisions.  Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    39:03
  • BREAKING: OKC Thunder TRADE Dillon Jones, Why this was the RIGHT Move
    Thunder shake up roster, trade Dillon Jones to Wizards. Is this the start of a bigger plan?Oklahoma City's front office makes a bold move, sending Dillon Jones to Washington for Kobe Jones and a future pick. Host Rylan Stiles breaks down the trade's implications, comparing Jones to Ousmane Dieng and analyzing the Thunder's roster management strategy. The discussion covers rookie press conferences, including insights on Thomas Swarber and Brooks Barnheiser's defensive versatility.Stiles also previews the Thunder's Summer League plans and upcoming free agency period. Will Oklahoma City's roster moves set the stage for future success? Tune in for expert analysis on the Thunder's evolving strategy and what it means for their championship aspirations. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!OLIPOPGet a free can of OLIPOP! Just buy any two cans in store and they’ll reimburse you for one. Head to drinkolipop.com/LOCKEDONNBA to claim your free can and find OLIPOP near you. SKIMSShop SKIMS Mens at SKIMS.com/lockedonnba. Let them know we sent you! After you place your order, select "podcast" in the survey and select our show in the dropdown menu that follows.﻿ OpenPhoneStreamline and scale your customer communications with OpenPhone. Get 20% off your first 6 months at www.openphone.com/lockedonnbaWayFairGive your home the refresh it needs with Wayfair. Head to Wayfair.com right now. Wayfair. Every style. Every home.Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    31:36
  • OKC Thunder Nab 2nd Round STEAL in Brooks Barnhizer, Who has to go?
    Thunder's Draft Strategy Unveiled: Brooks Barnhizer Potential Impact Sam Presti's latest move has Oklahoma City Thunder fans buzzing. The 44th pick, Brooks Barnhizer, brings defensive prowess and stat-stuffing abilities to the table. Host Rylan Stiles and guest Brandon Rahbar from Daily Thunder dissect Barnhizer fit within the Thunder's system, exploring his impressive college stats and high basketball IQ. The conversation shifts to crucial roster decisions, including two-way contract considerations for Adam Flagler and Brandon Carlson. Thomas Sorber's addition sparks debate on potential roster moves, with Ousmane Dieng and Dillon Jones in the spotlight. Tune in for expert analysis on how these draft picks and roster decisions could reshape the Thunder's path to NBA success.    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!OLIPOPGet a free can of OLIPOP! Just buy any two cans in store and they’ll reimburse you for one. Head to drinkolipop.com/LOCKEDONNBA to claim your free can and find OLIPOP near you. SKIMSShop SKIMS Mens at SKIMS.com/lockedonnba. Let them know we sent you! After you place your order, select "podcast" in the survey and select our show in the dropdown menu that follows.   OpenPhoneStreamline and scale your customer communications with OpenPhone. Get 20% off your first 6 months at www.openphone.com/lockedonnba WayFairGive your home the refresh it needs with Wayfair. Head to Wayfair.com right now. Wayfair. Every style. Every home. Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first year GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    40:56

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Locked On Thunder - Daily Podcast On The Oklahoma City Thunder

Locked On Thunder podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Oklahoma Thunder and the NBA. Host Rylan Stiles, who has covered the Thunder for over four years now, provides your daily Thunder fix with expert, local analysis, game recaps, opponent check-ins, and coverage of all aspects of the Thunder franchise. Locked On Thunder takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Thunder locker room and all over the NBA. The Locked On Thunder podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Podcast website
SportsBasketball

Listen to Locked On Thunder - Daily Podcast On The Oklahoma City Thunder, See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/3/2025 - 8:32:51 AM