Locked On Thunder - Daily Podcast On The Oklahoma City Thunder

BREAKING: OKC Thunder TRADE Dillon Jones, Why this was the RIGHT Move

Thunder shake up roster, trade Dillon Jones to Wizards. Is this the start of a bigger plan?Oklahoma City's front office makes a bold move, sending Dillon Jones to Washington for Kobe Jones and a future pick. Host Rylan Stiles breaks down the trade's implications, comparing Jones to Ousmane Dieng and analyzing the Thunder's roster management strategy. The discussion covers rookie press conferences, including insights on Thomas Swarber and Brooks Barnheiser's defensive versatility.Stiles also previews the Thunder's Summer League plans and upcoming free agency period. Will Oklahoma City's roster moves set the stage for future success? Tune in for expert analysis on the Thunder's evolving strategy and what it means for their championship aspirations.