Locked On Thunder - Daily Podcast On The Oklahoma City Thunder

Who is a THREAT to OKC Thunder in Western Conference? Jalen Williams Surgrey, Nikola Topic to PLAY
Oklahoma City Thunder's offseason strategy takes center stage. Will key players sign extensions, and how will the team navigate the competitive Western Conference landscape?Rylan Stiles and Brandon Rahbar analyze the Thunder's quiet free agency, potential contract extensions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, and the impact of other teams' moves. The duo breaks down Sam Presti's revealing press conference, uncovering insights on injuries, team culture, and long-term planning. From Chet Holmgren's development to surprising personal tidbits about Presti, this discussion covers it all.Discover why the Thunder had their full, healthy roster for only 8.5% of games and how it affected their season. Tune in for expert analysis on OKC's path forward in the NBA.