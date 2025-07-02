Locked On Rockets - Daily Podcast On The Houston Rockets

Rockets Salary Cap EXPLAINED After Kevin Durant Trade | Derrick White The MISSING PIECE For Houston?

Rockets Salary Cap EXPLAINED After Kevin Durant Trade | Derrick White The MISSING PIECE For Houston?Kevin Durant's arrival reshapes the HOUSTON ROCKETS' financial landscape. How will this blockbuster trade affect Fred VanVleet's contract negotiations and the team's roster-building strategy? Host Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) is joined by Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan), NBA Salary Cap Analyst and Founder of the Third Apron Podcast & Newsletter, to break down the intricacies of the Rockets' cap situation, exploring potential extensions for Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason. The discussion dives into creative trade scenarios, including a possible move for Celtics guard Derrick White to bolster the backcourt. With the salary cap tightening, can the Rockets navigate these financial waters to build a contender around their new superstar?Tune in for expert analysis on how Houston can maximize its roster potential while managing complex cap constraints.#Rockets #NBA #KevinDurantTHIRD APRON YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@ThirdApronTHIRD APRON NEWSLETTER: https://www.thirdapron.com/📺 Subscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LockedOnRockets📲 Twitter: https://twitter.com/JTGatlin & https://twitter.com/LockedOnRockets📲 Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/jtgatlin.bsky.social🎧 Follow/Subscribe/Listen:Locked On Rockets Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnRocketsLocked On NBA Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNBAFor your next listen, check out the Locked On NBA podcast, where the season never ends providing national expertise with a local perspective. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!OLIPOP – Get a free can of OLIPOP! Just buy any two cans in store and they’ll reimburse you for one. Head to drinkolipop.com/LOCKEDONNBA to claim your free can and find OLIPOP near you.SKIMS – Shop SKIMS Mens at SKIMS.com/lockedonnba. Let them know we sent you! After you place your order, select "podcast" in the survey and select our show in the dropdown menu that follows.﻿ OpenPhone – Streamline and scale your customer communications with OpenPhone. Get 20% off your first 6 months at www.openphone.com/lockedonnbaWayFair – Give your home the refresh it needs with Wayfair. Head to Wayfair.com right now. Wayfair. Every style. Every home.Monarch Money – Take control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametime – Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuel – Right now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)#HoustonRockets #Rockets #NBA #KevinDurant #AlperenSengun #JabariSmithJr #TariEason #AmenThompson #CamWhitmore #ReedSheppard #FredVanVleet #JeffGreen #StevenAdams #JaeSeanTate #JockLandale #AaronHoliday #NateWilliams #NFalyDante #JackMcVeigh