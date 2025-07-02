Powered by RND
Locked On Rockets - Daily Podcast On The Houston Rockets

  • REPORT: Rockets & Cam Whitmore Preparing To PART WAYS | Will Houston REGRET Letting Him Go?
    REPORT: Rockets & Cam Whitmore Preparing To PART WAYS | Will Houston REGRET Letting Him Go?Houston Rockets face crucial decisions as trade rumors swirl around Cam Whitmore. Is the young prospect's future with the team in jeopardy?Host Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) analyzes the Rockets' potential roster moves, including Whitmore's situation and possible contract extensions for Kevin Durant and Tari Eason. The discussion covers the implications of these decisions on the team's strategy and financial flexibility. Gatlin also breaks down the NBA's offseason winners and losers, highlighting the Denver Nuggets' impressive moves and the Los Angeles Lakers' questionable decisions.Tune in for expert insights on how these roster shakeups could reshape the Rockets' path to success and impact the broader NBA landscape.#Rockets #NBA #CamWhitmore📺 Subscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LockedOnRockets📲 Twitter: https://twitter.com/JTGatlin & https://twitter.com/LockedOnRockets📲 Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/jtgatlin.bsky.social🎧 Follow/Subscribe/Listen:Locked On Rockets Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnRocketsLocked On NBA Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNBAFor your next listen, check out the Locked On NBA podcast, where the season never ends providing national expertise with a local perspective. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
  • Rockets ACE Free Agency Signing Dorian Finney-Smith AND Clint Capela | Houston DEEPEST Team In NBA?
    Rockets ACE Free Agency Signing Dorian Finney-Smith AND Clint Capela | Houston DEEPEST Team In NBA?Houston Rockets make waves in free agency with two game-changing signings. Are they now the deepest team in the NBA?Host Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) breaks down the Rockets' latest moves, securing Dorian Finney-Smith and bringing Clint Capela back to H-Town. The discussion covers the financial implications, defensive upgrades, and potential lineup combinations these additions bring. Gatlin analyzes how DFS and Capela fit into Ime Udoka's system, alongside stars like Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson.Key topics include the Rockets' luxury tax situation, the team's commitment to Cam Whitmore, and the evolving roles of Fred VanVleet and Reed Sheppard. Will these signings propel Houston to title contention?Tune in for expert insights on the Rockets' path to becoming a formidable force in the Western Conference.#Rockets #NBA #FreeAgency #DorianFinneySmith #ClintCapela📺 Subscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LockedOnRockets📲 Twitter: https://twitter.com/JTGatlin & https://twitter.com/LockedOnRockets📲 Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/jtgatlin.bsky.social🎧 Follow/Subscribe/Listen:Locked On Rockets Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnRocketsLocked On NBA Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNBAFor your next listen, check out the Locked On NBA podcast, where the season never ends providing national expertise with a local perspective. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
  • Rockets SECURE Jabari Smith Jr.'s Future | Houston TARGETS Dorian Finney-Smith In Free Agency
    Rockets SECURE Jabari Smith Jr.'s Future | Houston TARGETS Dorian Finney-Smith In Free AgencyHost Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) breaks down the Rockets' offseason moves, analyzing Jabari Smith Jr.'s contract extension and its implications for the team's future. The discussion also covers potential free agency targets, including Houston's reported interest in Dorian Finney-Smith and and how he might fit alongside Kevin Durant and the young core. Gatlin explores the Rockets' roster needs, weighing options for improved shooting, ball-handling, and defense.Tune in for expert insights on how Durant's presence could elevate Smith's game and reshape the Rockets' strategy for the upcoming NBA season.#Rockets #NBA #FreeAgency📺 Subscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LockedOnRockets📲 Twitter: https://twitter.com/JTGatlin & https://twitter.com/LockedOnRockets📲 Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/jtgatlin.bsky.social🎧 Follow/Subscribe/Listen:Locked On Rockets Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnRocketsLocked On NBA Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNBAFor your next listen, check out the Locked On NBA podcast, where the season never ends providing national expertise with a local perspective. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
  • Rockets SHOPPING Cam Whitmore In FLUID Trade Talks... WHY!? | Stay Ready Crew STAYING In Houston
    Rockets SHOPPING Cam Whitmore In FLUID Trade Talks... WHY!? | Stay Ready Crew STAYING In HoustonHouston Rockets look to shake up roster with unexpected moves. Are they gearing up to add another significant contributor?Host Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) breaks down the Rockets' recent signings of their "Stay Ready" crew and explores shocking trade rumors surrounding Cam Whitmore. The host analyzes Houston's complex salary cap situation post-Kevin Durant trade and its impact on potential moves. Gatlin examines intriguing trade targets like Matisse Thybulle, Herb Jones, and Lonzo Ball, discussing how they could address the team's defensive needs and ball-handling concerns.Tune in for expert insights on the Rockets' offseason strategy and how it could reshape their roster for the upcoming NBA season.#Rockets #NBA #CamWhitmore📺 Subscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LockedOnRockets📲 Twitter: https://twitter.com/JTGatlin & https://twitter.com/LockedOnRockets📲 Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/jtgatlin.bsky.social🎧 Follow/Subscribe/Listen:Locked On Rockets Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnRocketsLocked On NBA Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNBAFor your next listen, check out the Locked On NBA podcast, where the season never ends providing national expertise with a local perspective. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
  • Rockets Salary Cap EXPLAINED After Kevin Durant Trade | Derrick White The MISSING PIECE For Houston?
    Rockets Salary Cap EXPLAINED After Kevin Durant Trade | Derrick White The MISSING PIECE For Houston?Kevin Durant's arrival reshapes the HOUSTON ROCKETS' financial landscape. How will this blockbuster trade affect Fred VanVleet's contract negotiations and the team's roster-building strategy? Host Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) is joined by Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan), NBA Salary Cap Analyst and Founder of the Third Apron Podcast & Newsletter, to break down the intricacies of the Rockets' cap situation, exploring potential extensions for Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason. The discussion dives into creative trade scenarios, including a possible move for Celtics guard Derrick White to bolster the backcourt. With the salary cap tightening, can the Rockets navigate these financial waters to build a contender around their new superstar?Tune in for expert analysis on how Houston can maximize its roster potential while managing complex cap constraints.#Rockets #NBA #KevinDurantTHIRD APRON YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@ThirdApronTHIRD APRON NEWSLETTER: https://www.thirdapron.com/📺 Subscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LockedOnRockets📲 Twitter: https://twitter.com/JTGatlin & https://twitter.com/LockedOnRockets📲 Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/jtgatlin.bsky.social🎧 Follow/Subscribe/Listen:Locked On Rockets Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnRocketsLocked On NBA Anywhere: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNBAFor your next listen, check out the Locked On NBA podcast, where the season never ends providing national expertise with a local perspective. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
About Locked On Rockets - Daily Podcast On The Houston Rockets

Locked On Rockets podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Houston Rockets and the NBA. Hosted by Houston native and credentialed media member, Jackson Gatlin, the Locked On Rockets podcast provides your daily Rockets fix with expert, local analysis, game recaps, opponent check-ins, and coverage of all aspects of the Rockets franchise. Locked On Rockets takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Rockets’ locker room and all over the NBA. The Locked On Rockets podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Generated: 7/3/2025 - 8:32:44 AM