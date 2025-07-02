Locked On Rockets - Daily Podcast On The Houston Rockets

Rockets ACE Free Agency Signing Dorian Finney-Smith AND Clint Capela | Houston DEEPEST Team In NBA?
Rockets ACE Free Agency Signing Dorian Finney-Smith AND Clint Capela | Houston DEEPEST Team In NBA?Houston Rockets make waves in free agency with two game-changing signings. Are they now the deepest team in the NBA?Host Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) breaks down the Rockets' latest moves, securing Dorian Finney-Smith and bringing Clint Capela back to H-Town. The discussion covers the financial implications, defensive upgrades, and potential lineup combinations these additions bring. Gatlin analyzes how DFS and Capela fit into Ime Udoka's system, alongside stars like Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson.Key topics include the Rockets' luxury tax situation, the team's commitment to Cam Whitmore, and the evolving roles of Fred VanVleet and Reed Sheppard. Will these signings propel Houston to title contention?Tune in for expert insights on the Rockets' path to becoming a formidable force in the Western Conference.