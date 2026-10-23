Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers

Talking Scoot Henderson, his lack of contract extension and his chance to prove it for the Trail Blazers this season with a special sneak peak to a live Locked On Blazers recorded last week with Joe Freeman of The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Live show audio produced and mixed by Nilan Silva of Silva Sounds https://silvasound.org/

Why Scoot Henderson Won't Sign a Contract Extension with the Portland Trail Blazers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gf_UrIXvanU

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