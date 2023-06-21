Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers

Podcast Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
Locked On Podcast Network, Mike Richman
Portland Trail Blazers reporter Mike Richman (@mikegrich) brings you a daily look into your favorite team. Go deep on the Blazers and the NBA with the Locked On... More
Portland Trail Blazers reporter Mike Richman (@mikegrich) brings you a daily look into your favorite team. Go deep on the Blazers and the NBA with the Locked On... More

  • Portland Trail Blazers Draft Scoot Henderson! What's Next For the Franchise and Damian Lillard?
    The Portland Trail Blazers drafted Scoot Henderson along with Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert. But after not making a splash move on draft night the question of what's next for Damian Lillard looms.
    6/23/2023
    32:28
  • Why the Portland Trail Blazers selected Kris Murray in the first round of the NBA Draft
    The Portland Trail Blazers selected Kris Murray in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. Mike Richmond, host of Locked On Blazers, joins Jourdan Black to discuss how Murray fits with the Blazers.
    6/23/2023
    8:58
  • What Scoot Henderson brings to the Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Draft Reaction
    The Portland Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson with the third pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Mike Richman, the host of Locked On Blazers, joins Tenitra Batiste of the Locked On Podcast Network to discuss what Scoot Henderson brings to the Portland Trail Blazers.
    6/23/2023
    11:30
  • The Trail Blazers Don't Want to Trade Damian Lillard. So What Will They Do With the No. 3 Pick?
    Everything we know about the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard, and the No. 3 pick heading into the 2023 NBA Draft.
    6/22/2023
    35:04
  • Trade Rumors: Are the Portland Trail Blazers Really Trying to Trade for Paul George and Bam Adebayo?
    The rumor mill is swirling and the Portland Trail Blazers could be in the hunt for major swings as they are reportedly preparing major trade offers for Miami's Bam Adebayo and LA's Paul George. Those seem like long shots, but what if the Clippers really entertained the idea of trading PG? Plus, Doug Branson of Locked On Hornets joins the show to talk about what Charlotte might do with the No. 2 pick in the draft.
    6/21/2023
    37:07

About Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers reporter Mike Richman (@mikegrich) brings you a daily look into your favorite team. Go deep on the Blazers and the NBA with the Locked On Blazers podcast. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network.
