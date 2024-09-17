I Was Running So Fast & I Wasn't Coming Up For Air: Finding Balance In a Busy Life | Korie, Sadie, Beth & Maisey

Korie Robertson and Beth Redman have both found themselves running so far they couldn't come up for air — or so it seemed — being busy wives and moms. But they share how they both were able to find — and maintain — balance as they moved through life. Sometimes it meant stepping back from friendships that weren't life-giving or learning when a physical break is needed. Whether that's a firm naptime on Sundays, practicing a sabbath, or just taking some slow time to regroup. It is possible to maintain a balance in whatever you're navigating in life! Sadie's learned the value in social media breaks. And Maisey confesses balance is something she's struggled with, especially in trying to be everything to everybody — which is just not possible. And why she's valuing discernment as a tool in finding balance every day. This episode of LO Mama is brought to you by: https://gominno.com/ — One month free when you use code LOMAMA! https://naturmetic.com — Get 40% off on the Starter Kit and save an additional 20% off your order when you use code MAMA at checkout! https://kingslanecoffeeroaster.com — Get 10% off your order when you use code MAMA at checkout! -- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices