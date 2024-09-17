I Was Running So Fast & I Wasn't Coming Up For Air: Finding Balance In a Busy Life | Korie, Sadie, Beth & Maisey
Korie Robertson and Beth Redman have both found themselves running so far they couldn't come up for air — or so it seemed — being busy wives and moms. But they share how they both were able to find — and maintain — balance as they moved through life. Sometimes it meant stepping back from friendships that weren't life-giving or learning when a physical break is needed. Whether that's a firm naptime on Sundays, practicing a sabbath, or just taking some slow time to regroup. It is possible to maintain a balance in whatever you're navigating in life! Sadie's learned the value in social media breaks. And Maisey confesses balance is something she's struggled with, especially in trying to be everything to everybody — which is just not possible. And why she's valuing discernment as a tool in finding balance every day.
53:21
Marriage is Humbling! Here's How We Navigate the Peaks & Pits | Korie, Sadie, Beth & Maisey
Korie Robertson and Beth Redman agree: Marriage is humbling! And it can be hard! They share how they keep an eternal perspective in their marriages, especially when things aren't going as smoothly as they might like. Sadie Robertson Huff talks about a time when she and her husband, Christian, had to go through a tough time in their marriage, but God has redeemed it for both of them. And Maisey encourages anyone who's single and looking forward to marriage with why she's counting this time of singleness as a blessing.
52:55
Parenting Anxious & Fearful Kids — and How to Best Encourage Them | Korie, Sadie, Beth & Maisey
Korie Robertson and Beth Redman share what they've both learned parenting anxious children and how it's important to validate your child's feelings, but not let the anxiety and fear hold them back. And then how to support them but not take on the anxiety yourself as the parent. Then Sadie Robertson Huff and Maisey Redman join their moms to talk about how they've each had to navigate anxiety and fear in their lives, if it's something that they'll always have, and how they intend to keep striving and living life despite it! You'll be encouraged to hear both perspectives on this!
49:32
What Do Our Kids Need Most? | Korie, Sadie, Beth & Maisey
Korie Robertson and Beth Redman are here to attest that knowing exactly what your kids need isn't an exact science, but they do have some experience with meeting the needs of their kids and grandkids! Beth outlines how the roles of "cop" and "coach" intersect as your kids grow. And Korie encourages every parent to instill in your child respect for you (the parent!) and love - at the earliest age possible - so that will continue to grow and flourish in them as they get older, move out, get jobs, find a spouse, and have their own children. Then Sadie Robertson Huff and Maisey Redman join their moms to remember how their needs were met when they were younger and how it's evolved as they've grown and changed.
37:42
We Questioned God: Our Kids Open Up About Their Grief & Loss | Korie, Sadie, Beth & Maisey
Sadie Robertson Huff and Maisey Redman join their moms, Korie Robertson & Beth Redman, to reflect on seasons of sorrow. Maisey is amazed at the transformation of her life in the past year, and Sadie remembers a particularly scary situation with her daughter Honey and what that led to in her marriage and in her own mind and heart. If you're going through a particularly difficult season of heartbreak, loss, grief, or questioning, whatever it is, God can handle it and you are not alone! Life is hard, and God is good!
Here’s a secret the parenting books don’t tell you: None of us are perfect moms, and that’s OK. With vulnerability and a lot of laughter, TV star Korie Robertson (mom of 6), songwriter Beth Redman (mom of 5), and daughters Sadie Robertson Huff and Maisey Redman open up about the mishaps, mistakes, grace, and gratitude that make up motherhood. Mamas, you are so much more than your worst days, and you are not alone!
Live Original is a ministry founded by best-selling author and speaker Sadie Robertson Huff.