This week, Alex is joined once again by his good friend and fellow #MusicTok creator Amanda Leopizzi to break down everything that went down at the 2025 Grammy Awards. From historic wins to shocking snubs, this episode covers all the biggest moments of music's biggest night.In this episode:• Biggest wins & surprises – Beyoncé finally wins Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar sweeps Record & Song of the Year, and Chappell Roan takes Best New Artist.• The biggest snubs of the night – Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish walk away empty-handed.• Best performances of the night – Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, RAYE, Doechii, and the Best New Artist showcase.• The Weeknd's return to the Grammys – After years of boycotting, what does his performance mean for next year's awards?• Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" premiere – Is Fame Monster-era Gaga officially back?• Records broken & major milestones – Bruno Mars extends his Grammy-winning streak, Doechii makes history in rap, and more!Did the Recording Academy get it right? Or did your favorites get snubbed? This episode is filled with bold takes, heated debates, and plenty of Grammy hot takes!
44:56
2025 Grammy Predictions: Who Will Win and Should Win (with Amanda Leopizzi)
Welcome to Episode 10 of Live From Mars! This week, Alex is joined by his good friend and fellow #MusicTok creator Amanda Leopizzi to kick off the most exciting week in music – Grammy week!In this episode:A roundup of this week's New Music Friday releases, including Tate McRae's viral hit "Sports car" and Teddy Swims' emotional new album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy Pt. 2.Predictions for the biggest Grammy categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.Bold takes on pop icons like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish.Get ready for a fun and opinionated breakdown of who the Recording Academy might crown versus who truly deserves to win. Whether you're a fan of Billie's Hit Me Hard and Soft, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, or Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department, there's something for everyone in this episode.
40:27
Most Anticipated New Music of 2025 (with Seth Betzler)
Most Anticipated New Music of 2025 (with Seth Betzler)In this episode of Live from Mars, I'm joined by my dear friend Seth Betzler (@DramaKingVinyl, @DramaKingBooks) to kick off 2025 by discussing our most anticipated albums of the year! After a packed 2024, the music industry is set to deliver another round of incredible releases, and we're diving into everything from confirmed drops to rumors that have us buzzing.We explore:Taylor Swift's Next Re-Records: Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)—what to expect from the vault tracks.The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow: Trilogy connections, female collaborators, and the potential "end" of The Weeknd.Lady Gaga's LG7: What Die with a Smile tells us about the album.Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey: Where are these artists heading next?Stars on the Rise: New projects from Aly & AJ, Chappell Roan, Madison Beer, and Olivia Dean.Rumored Returns: Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, and more.From pop legends to emerging voices, we cover it all in this packed episode. If you love music and want to get hyped for what's to come, this one's for you!Chapters:01:05 - Welcoming Seth and Recapping 2024's Big Year in Music03:48 - Taylor Swift's Reputation and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) Vault Predictions07:45 - The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow: Breaking Down the Trilogy17:13 - Aly & AJ's Silver Deliverer25:28 - Lady Gaga's LG7: Will It Live Up to the Hype?30:14 - Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Lana Del Rey: What's Next?35:45 - Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan: The Next Era44:43 - Stars on the Rise: Madison Beer and Olivia Dean47:32 - Wrapping Up with Lorde, Final Thoughts, and Favorites
49:59
Top 5 Albums of 2024: Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" (with Dan Cash)
In this episode of Live from Mars, I'm joined by Dan Cash (@DanCashio), a social media star known for his hilarious and insightful takes on pop culture, to dive into Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine. As the fifth and final installment of my Five Favorite Albums of 2024 series, we're closing out on a deeply personal, meticulously crafted record that deserves all the praise.From heartbreak to healing, Eternal Sunshine captures Ariana's evolution through divorce, new beginnings, and unmatched vocal artistry. Dan and I unpack every detail, from standout tracks to Grammy snubs and what the future holds for one of pop's most talented stars.We explore:The cinematic inspiration behind the album and its themes of memory and healing.Our "Best, Worst, Fav" picks: "We Can't Be Friends," "The Boy Is Mine," and more.Ariana's behind-the-scenes role as producer and her vocal evolution post-Wicked.Why the album was overlooked during a jam-packed year for pop music.What's next for Ariana—could her Glinda performance influence her next era?This episode is packed with laughter, insight, and love for an artist who continues to redefine herself. Whether you're a die-hard Arianator or new to her music, you'll walk away with a deeper appreciation for Eternal Sunshine.Chapters:01:47 - Welcoming Dan to the Podcast04:50 - Dan's Journey as a Creator and Pop Culture Expert09:06 - Eternal Sunshine: Themes and Storytelling11:26 - Best, Worst, Fav Tracks: Our Picks16:32 - The Genius of "We Can't Be Friends" and Ariana's Production Skills25:39 - Experimental Sounds and the Magic of "Imperfect for You"30:14 - Why Critics and the Grammys Overlooked the Album32:22 - What's Next for Ariana Grande?
36:05
Top 5 Albums of 2024: Billie Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft" (with Sam Murphy)
In this episode of Live from Mars, I'm joined by Sam Murphy (@PopSamCam), music critic and pop culture commentator, to dive deep into my pick for the best album of 2024—Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft.Billie's latest album delivers emotional depth, sonic surprises, and career-defining moments, from haunting ballads to bold electronic experiments. Sam and I break down the tracks, themes, and Grammy buzz surrounding this unforgettable record.We explore:Standout tracks like "Birds of a Feather," "Wildflower," and "CHIHIRO."Our "Best, Worst, Fav" picks—and why this album's 10-track format hits harder.Billie's artistic growth, genre shifts, and vocal evolution.The album's impact on 2024's pop landscape and what's next for Billie.Grammy predictions—can Billie sweep with Hit Me Hard and Soft?Whether you're a longtime Billie fan or just discovering her music, this episode unpacks why Hit Me Hard and Soft deserves its praise—and why it's my personal Album of the Year.Chapters:01:47 - Welcoming Sam to the Podcast03:53 - Sam's Journey as a Music Critic and Content Creator07:46 - Why This Album Resonated with Us11:22 - Best, Worst, Fav Tracks: Our Picks16:32 - Quality Over Quantity: The 10-Track Format Debate20:29 - The Sonic Universe of Hit Me Hard and Soft27:23 - What's Next for Billie Eilish?30:08 - Grammy Predictions—Can Billie Take It All?
Welcome to Live From Mars, the ultimate podcast for pop music enthusiasts! Hosted by Alex, known as @vinylbymars, Live From Mars dives deep into the latest hits, hidden gems, and trending music industry news from the pop universe. Each episode blends Alex's bold opinions, expert album reviews, artist deep dives, and insightful industry commentary to deliver a fresh, authentic take on today's music scene. From chart-topping singles to underrated tracks, Alex brings listeners along for the ride, creating a space where music lovers can connect, discover new favorites, and explore the stories behind the sounds.Every episode finds Alex and a mix of music creators, journalists, and songwriters dissecting current releases, exploring music trends, and sharing must-hear recommendations to elevate your playlist. Whether you're here for the artist rankings, exclusive guest interviews, or to catch the latest music news, Live From Mars promises a pop music experience that keeps you coming back for more.