Most Anticipated New Music of 2025 (with Seth Betzler)In this episode of Live from Mars, I'm joined by my dear friend Seth Betzler (@DramaKingVinyl, @DramaKingBooks) to kick off 2025 by discussing our most anticipated albums of the year! After a packed 2024, the music industry is set to deliver another round of incredible releases, and we're diving into everything from confirmed drops to rumors that have us buzzing.We explore:Taylor Swift's Next Re-Records: Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)—what to expect from the vault tracks.The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow: Trilogy connections, female collaborators, and the potential "end" of The Weeknd.Lady Gaga's LG7: What Die with a Smile tells us about the album.Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey: Where are these artists heading next?Stars on the Rise: New projects from Aly & AJ, Chappell Roan, Madison Beer, and Olivia Dean.Rumored Returns: Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, and more.From pop legends to emerging voices, we cover it all in this packed episode. If you love music and want to get hyped for what's to come, this one's for you!Chapters:01:05 - Welcoming Seth and Recapping 2024's Big Year in Music03:48 - Taylor Swift's Reputation and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) Vault Predictions07:45 - The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow: Breaking Down the Trilogy17:13 - Aly & AJ's Silver Deliverer25:28 - Lady Gaga's LG7: Will It Live Up to the Hype?30:14 - Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Lana Del Rey: What's Next?35:45 - Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan: The Next Era44:43 - Stars on the Rise: Madison Beer and Olivia Dean47:32 - Wrapping Up with Lorde, Final Thoughts, and Favorites