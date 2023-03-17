Lingokids: Growin’ Up - Professions & Jobs for Kids

How to Become an Architect: From Dreams to Reality

Love to draw and build things? In our final episode of the season, we explore the exciting world of architecture. Our guest is a Lebanese architect and musician, Carl Gerges. Carl shares his journey of becoming an architect, from his childhood fascination with buildings to his education and career. Join our host Emily Calandrelli in this episode of the Lingokids Growin' Up podcast, where we learn how new technology changes how architects design buildings. Discover the skills and qualities that make a great architect, such as creativity, problem-solving, and the discipline required to see a project through!