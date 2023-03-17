Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Lingokids: Growin’ Up - Professions & Jobs for Kids

Podcast Lingokids: Growin’ Up - Professions & Jobs for Kids
Lingokids
  • How to Become an Architect: From Dreams to Reality
    Love to draw and build things? In our final episode of the season, we explore the exciting world of architecture. Our guest is a Lebanese architect and musician, Carl Gerges. Carl shares his journey of becoming an architect, from his childhood fascination with buildings to his education and career. Join our host Emily Calandrelli in this episode of the Lingokids Growin' Up podcast, where we learn how new technology changes how architects design buildings. Discover the skills and qualities that make a great architect, such as creativity, problem-solving, and the discipline required to see a project through!We're taking a break for a few months to produce new episodes of the show! Many of you have shared amazing ideas that we're incorporating for part of Season 2. We suggest subscribing to the show to receive a notification when we return!***** Parents, in the Lingokids app, we have plenty of interactive activities, games, songs, and more that blend educational subjects and modern life skills to help get your kids ready for today's changing world! From math to making friends, reading to resilience, collaboration, creativity, and so much more, spark curiosity, imagination, and success with Lingokids! 💙 *****
    4/7/2023
    13:44
  • Dog Trainer: "A Job that's Easy to Fall in Love With"
    Want to teach a dog new tricks? In this episode of the Lingokids Growin' Up podcast, we explore a dog training school to learn about different canine breeds and the fun of training animals. Our guest, Jerri Scherff, is a dog trainer who leads the world's largest virtual pet-training network! Join the Lingokids Growin' Up podcast for kids, where our host Emily Calandrelli helps us learn what it takes to be a dog trainer. ***** Parents, in the Lingokids app, we have plenty of interactive activities, games, songs, and more that blend educational subjects and modern life skills to help get your kids ready for today's changing world! From math to making friends, reading to resilience, collaboration, creativity, and so much more, spark curiosity, imagination, and success with Lingokids! 💙 *****
    3/31/2023
    15:51
  • How to Become an Author ft. Matt de la Peña
    Do you love using your imagination to create stories? Our guest started writing poems when he was 13 years old, today he is an award-winning author who has captured the hearts of young adults. Matt de la Peña is here to share with us his passion for writing, the joy of having your book published and key skills you need as a writer. Join the Growin' Up podcast for kids and the host Emily Calandrelli to find out what it takes to be an author. ***** Parents, in the Lingokids app, we have plenty of interactive activities, games, songs, and more that blend educational subjects and modern life skills to help get your kids ready for today's changing world! From math to making friends, reading to resilience, collaboration, creativity, and so much more, spark curiosity, imagination, and success with Lingokids! 💙 *****
    3/24/2023
    16:17
  • How to Become a Fashion Designer
    Ready to explore the fascinating world of fashion? Our special guest, Ariella Maizner, started sewing when she was 6 and is one of the youngest designers to ever show her collection at New York Fashion Week! Ariella began making clothing for herself for school and events and her family and friends when she was 8! Today her brand Theme is available in high end boutiques across the country. Our host Emily Calandrelli chats with Ariella about her creative process and how she comes up with new ideas for her collections.***** Parents, in the Lingokids app, we have plenty of interactive activities, games, songs, and more that blend educational subjects and modern life skills to help get your kids ready for today's changing world! From math to making friends, reading to resilience, collaboration, creativity, and so much more, spark curiosity, imagination, and success with Lingokids! 💙 ***** 
    3/17/2023
    12:54
  • Meet the Entrepreneur: Kid who started a Recycling Business
    Our guest is a young entrepreneur who started his recycling business when he was 7 years old! Meet Ryan Hickman, who makes it his business to keep trash out of the ocean and help the planet. Our host Emily Calandrelli chats with Ryan about how it all started for him and his company Ryan's Recycling. Ryan will share some tips on how kids can start creating impact by launching local initiatives in their communities.  *****Parents, in the Lingokids app, we have plenty of interactive activities, games, songs, and more that blend educational subjects and modern life skills to help get your kids ready for today's changing world! From math to making friends, reading to resilience, collaboration, creativity, and so much more, spark curiosity, imagination, and success with Lingokids! 💙 ***** 
    3/10/2023
    14:36

"Lingokids: Growin' Up" is an award-winning podcast for kids that can spark children's imagination to answer one question we all had once: 'what should I be when I grow up?' There are no wrong answers, and we are here with the Emmy-nominated presenter Emily Calandrelli and her young assistants to explore all the different dream jobs that kids can do. Join us in this interactive audio journey where we combine fun with learning to ignite kids' minds. Meet inspiring grown-ups and learn all about their jobs! For a full interactive Playlearning™ experience explore our Lingokids app - www.lingokids.com/app. Have any questions? Contact us at [email protected] 💙
