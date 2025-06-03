Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsKids & FamilyLike You: Mindfulness for Kids
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Like You: Mindfulness for Kids
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Like You: Mindfulness for Kids

Perpetual Motion
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
Like You: Mindfulness for Kids
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 210
  • How to Tame a Worry Beast
    On this episode we’re going to learn how to tame a worry beast. Find full episode notes and transcript ⁠⁠here⁠⁠. Like You is listener supported. You can support the show by subscribing on ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠Spotify⁠, or ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠. You can also support the show by shopping in ⁠⁠our online store⁠⁠ or purchasing songs from the show on ⁠⁠our Bandcamp page⁠⁠. Please send us a voice memo, drawing, or letter at ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠. We play a voice memos from listeners either at the beginning of an episode or during the affirmation segment of the episode. If your child wants to be included, record a voice memo and send it to us. Your child can introduce themself and then say a favorite affirmation, sing a line from a Like You song, say what they like about the show, or share whatever they feel! Keep it short (10-20 seconds). For more info on how to record and send a voice memo, see ⁠⁠this post⁠⁠, or ⁠⁠click here⁠⁠. Like You is a production of ⁠⁠Perpetual Motion⁠⁠. The show is written and produced by Noah Glenn. The show’s artwork was illustrated by ⁠⁠Mia Saine⁠⁠. Episode art is created by ⁠⁠Lindsey Glenn⁠⁠. This episode features original music by Noah Glenn.  Find us here: ⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠ ⁠Stream our music!⁠
    --------  
    12:39
  • Rainy Day Mindfulness
    In this episode we talk about rainy day feelings and what we can do with them. ⛈️☔️ Find full episode notes and transcript ⁠⁠here⁠⁠. Like You is listener supported. You can support the show by subscribing on ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠Spotify⁠, or ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠. You can also support the show by shopping in ⁠⁠our online store⁠⁠ or purchasing songs from the show on ⁠⁠our Bandcamp page⁠⁠. Please send us a voice memo, drawing, or letter at ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠. We play a voice memos from listeners either at the beginning of an episode or during the affirmation segment of the episode. If your child wants to be included, record a voice memo and send it to us. Your child can introduce themself and then say a favorite affirmation, sing a line from a Like You song, say what they like about the show, or share whatever they feel! Keep it short (10-20 seconds). For more info on how to record and send a voice memo, see ⁠⁠this post⁠⁠, or ⁠⁠click here⁠⁠. Like You is a production of ⁠⁠Perpetual Motion⁠⁠. The show is written and produced by Noah Glenn. The show’s artwork was illustrated by ⁠⁠Mia Saine⁠⁠. Episode art is created by ⁠⁠Lindsey Glenn⁠⁠. This episode features original music by Noah Glenn.  Find us here: ⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠ ⁠Stream our music!⁠
    --------  
    17:00
  • New Year Same Me
    On this episode we’ll look ahead to the new year as we talk about changes and learn to pay attention to the things we like about ourselves. 🗓️ Find full episode notes and transcript ⁠⁠here⁠⁠. Like You is listener supported. You can support the show by subscribing on ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠Spotify⁠, or ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠. You can also support the show by shopping in ⁠⁠our online store⁠⁠ or purchasing songs from the show on ⁠⁠our Bandcamp page⁠⁠. Please send us a voice memo, drawing, or letter at ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠. We play a voice memos from listeners either at the beginning of an episode or during the affirmation segment of the episode. If your child wants to be included, record a voice memo and send it to us. Your child can introduce themself and then say a favorite affirmation, sing a line from a Like You song, say what they like about the show, or share whatever they feel! Keep it short (10-20 seconds). For more info on how to record and send a voice memo, see ⁠⁠this post⁠⁠, or ⁠⁠click here⁠⁠. Like You is a production of ⁠⁠Perpetual Motion⁠⁠. The show is written and produced by Noah Glenn. The show’s artwork was illustrated by ⁠⁠Mia Saine⁠⁠. Episode art is created by ⁠⁠Lindsey Glenn⁠⁠. This episode features original music by Noah Glenn.  Find us here: ⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠ ⁠Stream our music!⁠
    --------  
    13:02
  • Encore: The Mindful Fortune Teller
    On this special encore episode I’ll pretend to be a fortune teller who can see what makes you special and predict things about your future. 🔮 Find full episode notes and transcript ⁠⁠here⁠⁠. Like You is listener supported. You can support the show by subscribing on ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠Spotify⁠, or ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠. You can also support the show by shopping in ⁠⁠our online store⁠⁠ or purchasing songs from the show on ⁠⁠our Bandcamp page⁠⁠. Please send us a voice memo, drawing, or letter at ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠. We play a voice memos from listeners either at the beginning of an episode or during the affirmation segment of the episode. If your child wants to be included, record a voice memo and send it to us. Your child can introduce themself and then say a favorite affirmation, sing a line from a Like You song, say what they like about the show, or share whatever they feel! Keep it short (10-20 seconds). For more info on how to record and send a voice memo, see ⁠⁠this post⁠⁠, or ⁠⁠click here⁠⁠. Like You is a production of ⁠⁠Perpetual Motion⁠⁠. The show is written and produced by Noah Glenn. The show’s artwork was illustrated by ⁠⁠Mia Saine⁠⁠. Episode art is created by ⁠⁠Lindsey Glenn⁠⁠. This episode features original music by Noah Glenn.  Find us here: ⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠ ⁠Stream our music!⁠
    --------  
    14:51
  • Mega Winter Playlist
    I rounded up a few of our winter themed episodes of Like You, and pasted them together in a ❄️ Mega Winter Playlist ❄️. So gather up your loved ones, find a comfy spot, and let these mindful episodes warm you up from the inside out. Find the playlist in our regular podcast feed, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find full episode notes ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠. This playlist features the following episodes. Find transcripts on each episode page. ⁠Episode 44: Let's Have a Snow Day⁠ ☃️ ⁠Episode 137: A Recipe for Mindful Hot Cocoa⁠ ☕️ ⁠Episode 135: Evergreen Mindfulness⁠ 🎄 ⁠Episode 45: Hibernating Like a Bear ⁠ 🐻 Like You is listener supported. You can support the show by subscribing on ⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, or ⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠. You can also support the show by shopping in ⁠⁠⁠our online store⁠⁠⁠ or purchasing songs from the show on ⁠⁠⁠our Bandcamp page⁠⁠⁠. Please send us a voice memo, drawing, or letter at ⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠. We play a voice memos from listeners either at the beginning of an episode or during the affirmation segment of the episode. If your child wants to be included, record a voice memo and send it to us. Your child can introduce themself and then say a favorite affirmation, sing a line from a Like You song, say what they like about the show, or share whatever they feel! Keep it short (10-20 seconds). For more info on how to record and send a voice memo, see ⁠⁠⁠this post⁠⁠⁠, or ⁠⁠⁠click here⁠⁠⁠. Like You is a production of ⁠⁠⁠Perpetual Motion⁠⁠⁠. The show is written and produced by Noah Glenn. The show’s artwork was illustrated by ⁠⁠⁠Mia Saine⁠⁠⁠. Episode art is created by ⁠⁠⁠Lindsey Glenn⁠⁠⁠. This episode features original music by Noah Glenn.  Find us here: ⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Stream our music!⁠⁠
    --------  
    56:07

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Like You: Mindfulness for Kids

Like You is a mindfulness podcast for kids. We use breathing, affirmations, music, and imagination to explore feelings, relieve anxiety, encourage self-esteem, and grow empathy, all while having fun! Our podcast creates a safe, calming, and relaxing audio experience for children as they learn to find beauty and wonder in themselves and the world. Subscribe so you never miss an episode. We create the podcast with kids in mind, but we welcome listeners of any age, including parents, grandparents, or grown-ups who just want to get more in touch with themselves and their inner-child.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids

Listen to Like You: Mindfulness for Kids, Circle Round and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Like You: Mindfulness for Kids: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/10/2025 - 11:05:06 AM