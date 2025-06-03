I rounded up a few of our winter themed episodes of Like You, and pasted them together in a ❄️ Mega Winter Playlist ❄️. So gather up your loved ones, find a comfy spot, and let these mindful episodes warm you up from the inside out. Find the playlist in our regular podcast feed, wherever you listen to podcasts.
Find full episode notes here.
This playlist features the following episodes. Find transcripts on each episode page.
Episode 44: Let's Have a Snow Day ☃️
Episode 137: A Recipe for Mindful Hot Cocoa ☕️
Episode 135: Evergreen Mindfulness 🎄
Episode 45: Hibernating Like a Bear 🐻
Like You is a production of Perpetual Motion. The show is written and produced by Noah Glenn. The show’s artwork was illustrated by Mia Saine. Episode art is created by Lindsey Glenn.
This episode features original music by Noah Glenn.
