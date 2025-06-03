About Like You: Mindfulness for Kids

Like You is a mindfulness podcast for kids. We use breathing, affirmations, music, and imagination to explore feelings, relieve anxiety, encourage self-esteem, and grow empathy, all while having fun! Our podcast creates a safe, calming, and relaxing audio experience for children as they learn to find beauty and wonder in themselves and the world. Subscribe so you never miss an episode. We create the podcast with kids in mind, but we welcome listeners of any age, including parents, grandparents, or grown-ups who just want to get more in touch with themselves and their inner-child.