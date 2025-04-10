Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsKids & FamilyLAUNCH: No BS Parenting Tips for Raising Adult Children & Becoming Better Parents
Listen to LAUNCH: No BS Parenting Tips for Raising Adult Children & Becoming Better Parents in the App
Listen to LAUNCH: No BS Parenting Tips for Raising Adult Children & Becoming Better Parents in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

LAUNCH: No BS Parenting Tips for Raising Adult Children & Becoming Better Parents

Podcast LAUNCH: No BS Parenting Tips for Raising Adult Children & Becoming Better Parents
Shari Jonas - Parenting Consultant, Educator and Author
If you’re a parent of a young adult, are these questions keeping you up at night; How can I become the best parent to my kids? How can I improve my communicatio...
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & CultureRelationshipsHealth & WellnessMental Health

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • #19: Parenting Through Alcohol Addiction: One Mother’s Journey of Personal Growth Through Her Son’s Struggle to Sobriety
    What do you do when your young adult calls and confesses that alcohol is destroying their life - and they're 1,000 miles away?In this deeply heartfelt and insightful episode, we explore one mother’s real-life experience parenting her young adult son through alcohol addiction—and the personal growth, mindset shifts, and lessons she learned that can help other parents facing similar struggles.This is not just a story of addiction and recovery. It’s a story of a parent who realized that her role had to shift. My guest, Kim Muench, opens up about the pain of letting go, the struggle of rewriting her limiting beliefs and the lifelong parenting patterns that Kim had to work through in order to heal herself and find the strength to help her son. Over time, Kim realized that supporting her son meant not rescuing him, but changing herself. What emerged was a new way of showing up for her adult child—with clarity, compassion, and boundaries. You’ll hear firsthand what it's like to love your adult child through their addiction. To stand beside them without losing yourself. To shift from control to connection.This episode is filled with calm insights, personal reflections and grounded wisdom for any parent who is walking alongside a struggling young adult—especially when the path feels heavy, uncertain, and overwhelming. We talk about how to love without enabling, how to stay close without controlling, and how to find peace as a parent even when your child is in crisis.Whether you're currently navigating this road, you know someone going through this, or you want to understand the deeper realities of parenting through addiction, this conversation will be a guiding light...as long as you (or they) are prepared to do the work to heal the childhood wounds. If you want to learn how to build strength, resilience, and emotional clarity in your parenting even under the most difficult circumstances —this conversation is for you.Kim Muench's book, "Becoming Me While Raising You: A Mother's Journey to Her Self" is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1737522012?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860🫂If your young adult is struggling with alcohol, consider checking out Al-Anon. It’s a safe, anonymous space for parents to find support, clarity, and connection. Click the link here: https://al-anon.org/Please consider sharing this episode with someone who needs to hear it.Interested in watching the video edition on Youtube, click the link: https://youtu.be/klui5WvMBlQThank you for listening. ❤️ For your free Failure to Launch Checklist, go to: https://sharijonaslifefx.com/pages/ftl-checklist LAUNCH Advice Newsletter - FREE Advice each week in your inbox plus email Shari your questions and she will anonymously respond in the newsletter. Your question is probably on every parent's mind! For a complimentary 15 minute consultation, email: [email protected] 🎙️Remember to hit the SUBSCRIBE button so you never miss an episode. Shari can be found on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow her for No BS Parenting Tips. Search for: @sharijonaslifefx
    --------  
    57:28
  • #18: Why is My Adult Kid Still Acting Like a Child? The 2 Hidden Causes You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
    You did the parenting. They’re “grown up” now. Yet it still feels like you’re raising a child. Why does this stage of having an adult feel so hard? Will it ever get easier? What can I do?In this episode of LAUNCH, I’m exposing 2 surprising reasons your grown-up kid might be  acting like they’re still 15—and spoiler alert: it’s not laziness or lack of motivation. These hidden causes are often overlooked (and NEVER talked about) but once you understand them, everything starts to make sense.I’ll help you recognize what’s really going on behind their behaviour and give you steps you can take to shift this dynamic to help them mature and behave like the adult they are. This episode might clear up a lot of your confusion. It did for me!For your free Failure to Launch Checklist, go to: https://sharijonaslifefx.com/pages/ftl-checklist LAUNCH Advice Newsletter - FREE Advice each week in your inbox plus email Shari your questions and she will anonymously respond in the newsletter. Your question is probably on every parent's mind! For a complimentary 15 minute consultation, email: [email protected] 🎙️Remember to hit the SUBSCRIBE button so you never miss an episode. Shari can be found on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow her for No BS Parenting Tips. Search for: @sharijonaslifefx
    --------  
    10:24
  • #17: How Your Trauma Affects Your Children and What You Can Do to Break the Cycle
    Have you ever stopped to ask yourself how your own childhood is showing up in your parenting ?In this episode, we're having an honest conversation about something many parents never pause to consider: the lingering effects of your own unhealed childhood trauma—and how it can quietly impact your relationship with your child, no matter how old they are.You’ll learn what trauma really looks like (and it shows up in different ways), how to recognize it in yourself, in the way you were parented, and how those unresolved patterns can unintentionally shape your child, and impact your relationship. Even if you love your kids deeply, trauma that goes unacknowledged can lead to distance, miscommunication, and negative cycles that repeat across generations.We’ll talk about the subtle ways these patterns show up and more importantly, we’ll cover what it takes to break that cycle and start showing up differently—as the emotionally stable parent your child can trust and connect with.Because let’s be honest—parenting doesn’t end at 18. Your child still needs you. To be strong. To be steady. And to support them, with love and self-awareness, till your very last breath.You have the power to change the legacy. It’s never too late to become the parent your child deserves.For your free Failure to Launch Checklist, go to: https://sharijonaslifefx.com/pages/ftl-checklist LAUNCH Advice Newsletter - FREE Advice each week in your inbox plus email Shari your questions and she will anonymously respond in the newsletter. Your question is probably on every parent's mind! For a complimentary 15 minute consultation, email: [email protected] 🎙️Remember to hit the SUBSCRIBE button so you never miss an episode. Shari can be found on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow her for No BS Parenting Tips. Search for: @sharijonaslifefx
    --------  
    15:27
  • #16: Parental Estrangement: When Your Adult Child Goes No Contact - An Estranged Parent Shares Her Personal Story
    For anyone who prefers watching interviews,  you'll find it on Shari's youtube channel: Click here: https://youtu.be/TG35c5LsKtA?si=wYiBzElWmTdAicXwFew things are more painful than Parental Estrangement—when your adult child intentionally limits or cuts off contact, leaving you heartbroken, confused, and searching for answers.  The silence is deafening, the questions feel endless, and the pain can be unbearable. Why does this happen? Can the relationship be repaired? And if not, how do you cope and move forward? Parental estrangement occurs when an adult child chooses to have no contact with their parent. This decision is often rooted in unresolved conflicts, emotional pain, and their need for boundaries and healing. Estrangement can be temporary or permanent and may involve silence, avoidance, or rejection of attempts to reconnect. For parents, it can be an overwhelming experience, leading to feelings of grief, guilt, and confusion. While reconciliation is sometimes possible, healing often begins with self-reflection, taking accountability, and focusing on personal growth. In this deeply personal and fully transparent episode, I sit down with Crystal Allon, a mother who has experienced estrangement firsthand. Now, she offers support and guidance to other parents facing the same pain, helping them navigate their emotions and work towards transformation through self-awareness.   We explore:🔹 Why adult children choose to go no contact 🔹How to shift from grief and confusion to self-reflection and healing 🔹How to find peace, even if reconciliation isn’t an immediate option 🔹The role and impact of Generational Trauma 🔹How to approach this if you are a Grandparent If you or someone you know is struggling with parental estrangement, this episode offers insight, encouragement, and suggestions to help you move forward. For more information, please do not hesitate to contact Shari Jonas at: [email protected] your free Failure to Launch Checklist, go to: https://sharijonaslifefx.com/pages/ftl-checklist LAUNCH Advice Newsletter - FREE Advice each week in your inbox plus email Shari your questions and she will anonymously respond in the newsletter. Your question is probably on every parent's mind! For a complimentary 15 minute consultation, email: [email protected] 🎙️Remember to hit the SUBSCRIBE button so you never miss an episode. Shari can be found on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow her for No BS Parenting Tips. Search for: @sharijonaslifefx
    --------  
    1:02:29
  • #15: My Adult Child is So Angry With Me: What Can I Do?
    "Why is my adult child so angry? Why does it seem as if they hate me?  And, why do they blame me for everything?" If you’re asking these questions it's because you care, but more importantly you know that something has to be done. Even though it can be so painful when your adult child resents you, blames you, even shuts you out, you have to know that beneath their anger is often something deeper—and if you want things to change, you'll need to first understand why.In this episode, we unpack the 7 most common reasons adult children feel this way and the 5 steps you can take to start rebuilding the relationship.This is a critical period in your relationship with your adult child. It is a time to listen, to show compassion, to communicate, to make amends, and to heal - perhaps for both of you. If your adult child is angry, nothing will change unless you do something.  If you are ready take the steps to repair and rebuild your relationship with your child, than this episode is meant for you.🎧 Tune in now and start the journey toward healing.For your free Failure to Launch Checklist, go to: https://sharijonaslifefx.com/pages/ftl-checklist LAUNCH Advice Newsletter - FREE Advice each week in your inbox plus email Shari your questions and she will anonymously respond in the newsletter. Your question is probably on every parent's mind! For a complimentary 15 minute consultation, email: [email protected] 🎙️Remember to hit the SUBSCRIBE button so you never miss an episode. Shari can be found on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow her for No BS Parenting Tips. Search for: @sharijonaslifefx
    --------  
    19:01

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About LAUNCH: No BS Parenting Tips for Raising Adult Children & Becoming Better Parents

If you’re a parent of a young adult, are these questions keeping you up at night; How can I become the best parent to my kids? How can I improve my communication with them? How can we connect better?  How can I help them to become more confident, resilient and independent? What can I do to motivate them? Why don't they respect me? Why don't they want to hang out with me? If you're searching for these answers, this podcast is for you. I'm Shari Jonas and this is LAUNCH. Where I offer honest, no BS parenting tips that will help you to raise your adult child with confidence (regardless of whether they're living with you or on their own) and become the best parent you can be. I address the most relevant, challenging and deeply personal issues that parents are facing with their young adults. Each episode offers real-life stories, research-based strategies, and no BS advice that will help you to become the parent that your adult child ALWAYS turns to, someone they love to spend time and, someone who will guide them to becoming confident, resilient, independent and capable of thriving in the world.  Join me each week as I tell it like it is. No sugar coating. Real talk. Let's face it,  parenting can be hard work, especially because we're figuring it out every day. We're learning as we go, and we can always be better. I hope to inspire you, give you the confidence you need to connect with them, and to educate you when you need a little guidance. Sometimes I have amazing guests, other times, it's just me; a Mom of 2 grown kids, who practically raised my children alone. As an educator, author and parenting consultant, I know what it takes to build incredible relationships, while guiding them through life's challenges, and I want to share it all with you. If you're ready to help your young adult overcome obstacles, while becoming the best parent you can be, listen in to LAUNCH: No BS Parenting Tips for Raising Adult Children & Becoming Better ParentsRemember to Subscribe, so you never miss an episode. Leave a comment too.You can find me on social media if you want to see snippets of what I believe in and practice. Just look for @sharijonaslifefx on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube. Of course you can email me for questions, consultations or just to say [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to LAUNCH: No BS Parenting Tips for Raising Adult Children & Becoming Better Parents, Brains On! Science podcast for kids and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/12/2025 - 10:22:40 PM