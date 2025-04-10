LAUNCH: No BS Parenting Tips for Raising Adult Children & Becoming Better Parents

#16: Parental Estrangement: When Your Adult Child Goes No Contact - An Estranged Parent Shares Her Personal Story
For anyone who prefers watching interviews, you'll find it on Shari's youtube channel: Click here: https://youtu.be/TG35c5LsKtA?si=wYiBzElWmTdAicXwFew things are more painful than Parental Estrangement—when your adult child intentionally limits or cuts off contact, leaving you heartbroken, confused, and searching for answers. The silence is deafening, the questions feel endless, and the pain can be unbearable. Why does this happen? Can the relationship be repaired? And if not, how do you cope and move forward? Parental estrangement occurs when an adult child chooses to have no contact with their parent. This decision is often rooted in unresolved conflicts, emotional pain, and their need for boundaries and healing. Estrangement can be temporary or permanent and may involve silence, avoidance, or rejection of attempts to reconnect. For parents, it can be an overwhelming experience, leading to feelings of grief, guilt, and confusion. While reconciliation is sometimes possible, healing often begins with self-reflection, taking accountability, and focusing on personal growth. In this deeply personal and fully transparent episode, I sit down with Crystal Allon, a mother who has experienced estrangement firsthand. Now, she offers support and guidance to other parents facing the same pain, helping them navigate their emotions and work towards transformation through self-awareness. We explore:🔹 Why adult children choose to go no contact 🔹How to shift from grief and confusion to self-reflection and healing 🔹How to find peace, even if reconciliation isn’t an immediate option 🔹The role and impact of Generational Trauma 🔹How to approach this if you are a Grandparent If you or someone you know is struggling with parental estrangement, this episode offers insight, encouragement, and suggestions to help you move forward. For more information, please do not hesitate to contact Shari Jonas at: [email protected]
your free Failure to Launch Checklist, go to: https://sharijonaslifefx.com/pages/ftl-checklist LAUNCH Advice Newsletter - FREE Advice each week in your inbox plus email Shari your questions and she will anonymously respond in the newsletter. Your question is probably on every parent's mind! For a complimentary 15 minute consultation, email: [email protected]
🎙️Remember to hit the SUBSCRIBE button so you never miss an episode. Shari can be found on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow her for No BS Parenting Tips. Search for: @sharijonaslifefx