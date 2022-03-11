Liar, Liar: Melissa Caddick and the Missing Millions

Since late 2020, the case of missing Sydney woman Melissa Caddick has captivated the country. A seemingly successful businesswoman from Sydney's eastern suburbs... More
Available Episodes
5 of 17
Introducing Inside the Tribe
Here is another great true crime podcast we think you will enjoy.Inside the Tribe is an original true crime podcast that goes inside a sinister cult called the Twelve Tribes, a Christian fundamentalist sect with communities around the world, including in Australia. It tells the story of Marc and Rose, an idealistic young Sydney couple who unwittingly joined the Tribes in 1996, looking for a life of peace, harmony and communal living.
But before long, Mark and Rose and their two young children find themselves in a world of bizarre rituals and extreme beliefs, under the influence of a charismatic leader. They are made virtual slaves, their family shuffled around the world to prevent them from escaping.
So who are the 12 Tribes, and how their leader managed to build a global following, unchecked for 50 years?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
2/9/2023
6:28
Out now: The Confession
Premiering on November 4, the astonishing true story of how Melbourne homicide detectives broke all the rules in their quest to have Katia Pyliotis convicted for brutally murdering a dirty old man with a statue of the Virgin Mary.
The Confession is a podcast where the justice system itself is on trial.
At the centre of it all, is Katia Pyliotis, accused of bludgeoning a man to death. Four years of Katia’s life is spent behind bars, until the truth emerges because of a stroke of luck. When an item thought long lost is suddenly found and the spotlight is shifted from Katia to her accusers, the police.
Richard Baker tells the story of a murder, a botched trial and the system that allowed it to happen.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
11/3/2022
2:45
Special episode: Anthony Koletti takes the stand
The second week of the Coroner's inquest into the disappearance & suspected death of Melissa Louise Caddick has seen her husband, Anthony Koletti, give evidence about the raid and Melissa's disappearance. In this special episode, we bring you the latest from The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age's podcast Please Explain, where Kate tells us all the essential information from the second week of the inquest.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
9/30/2022
16:32
Special episode: Body cams and pig cadavers
The Coroner's inquest into the disappearance & suspected death of Melissa Louise Caddick has begun and Kate McClymont has been there for every minute of it.In this special episode, we bring you the latest from The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age's podcast Please Explain, where Kate tells us all the essential information from week one of the inquest.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
9/16/2022
19:06
Available now: All new Naked City
The much anticipated fifth season of Naked City has arrived.
Make sure to subscribe now and get all the episodes straight to your device. Search Naked City wherever you get your podcasts.John Silvester, Australia’s longest-serving crime reporter, will take you on a journey through his 40 years of dealing with the nation’s most dangerous criminals. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Liar, Liar: Melissa Caddick and the Missing Millions
Since late 2020, the case of missing Sydney woman Melissa Caddick has captivated the country. A seemingly successful businesswoman from Sydney's eastern suburbs went missing after authorities raided her Dover Heights home amid questions over an unlicensed financial planning business. Sydney Morning Herald investigative journalist Kate McClymont would reveal key details of a massive Ponzi scheme and a $23 million fraud that ripped off investors including her family and friends as Caddick lived the high life of overseas trips, cars and high end fashion. McClymont's coverage would win her a ninth Walkley Award. Now McClymont and 60 Minutes’ Tom Steinfort are set to present a breakthrough podcast Liar, Liar: Melissa Caddick and the Missing Millions that will follow the twists and turns of a case where everyone has a theory of their own. What happened to the money and what happened to Melissa? Liar Liar will reveal fresh details of the crime of the century through interviews with key players and takes listeners from upmarket jewellery auction rooms in Hong Kong, to the ski slopes of Aspen to private islands in the South Pacific.
Listen to Liar, Liar: Melissa Caddick and the Missing Millions, Crime Most French and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Liar, Liar: Melissa Caddick and the Missing Millions
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Liar, Liar: Melissa Caddick and the Missing Millions: Podcasts in Family