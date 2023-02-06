Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Let's Watch TV

Podcast Let's Watch TV
Joe Dombrowski
Joe and his Mom both love to watch new things, but they don't always like to watch the same things! Each week, Mama Fran and Joe watch something new based on listener recommendations, and generational hilarity ensues.
  • Let's Watch TV: Shiny Happy People
    This week, Mama Fran shares her opinion on Joe's new facial hair, before getting into the Amazon Prime docuseries Shiny Happy People. The series looks at the secretive IBLP movement and the most public facing element of that group, the Duggar Family.
    6/14/2023
    29:15
  • Let's Watch TV: Special
    This week, Joe and Mama Fran get a suggestion from Samantha from Maryville to watch the Netflix show Special. The show follows a young gay man with CP as he tries to find new experiences outside the shadow of his loving but protective mother. 
    6/2/2023
    28:45

About Let's Watch TV

Joe and his Mom both love to watch new things, but they don't always like to watch the same things! Each week, Mama Fran and Joe watch something new based on listener recommendations, and generational hilarity ensues.
