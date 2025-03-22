Have you ever stopped to think about the maternal figures in your life and how they have shaped who you are today? Have you ever asked them about their own experiences, or thought about the lessons that you have learned from them?We are excited to share Lessons From Our Mothers, a series of conversations that celebrate motherhood and mothering in all its forms. When our own mum fell ill last year, we set out to ask her all the questions that we had never thought to ask - and now, we’re on a sisterly mission to find out the extraordinary stories of some special guests (and their mothers) through this podcast.There’s been some laughter, some tears, wonderful stories and a lot of wisdom…and cake with Mary Berry, of course 🍰Catch the very first episode on Sunday 30th March, wherever you get your podcasts! 🎧Love Isabella and Cressida x Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
What's the most important thing you've learnt from your mum? How have the maternal figures in your life shaped you? In Lessons from Our Mothers, sisters Isabella and Cressida explore the wisdom, love, and lessons passed down through generations. They speak with remarkable people like Kate Winslett, Mary Berry, Alain de Botton and Dr Shefali about the maternal figures - biological or not - who influenced them. The life lessons they've carried forward, the things they've chosen to leave behind, and how certain experiences have informed the way they parent. Whether they had a strong relationship or a more complicated one, they reflect on how that bond - or absence of it - helped shape who they are today. Thoughtful and heartfelt, these conversations uncover the power and importance of motherhood in all its forms.