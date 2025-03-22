Trailer: Lessons From Our Mothers

Have you ever stopped to think about the maternal figures in your life and how they have shaped who you are today? Have you ever asked them about their own experiences, or thought about the lessons that you have learned from them?We are excited to share Lessons From Our Mothers, a series of conversations that celebrate motherhood and mothering in all its forms. When our own mum fell ill last year, we set out to ask her all the questions that we had never thought to ask - and now, we're on a sisterly mission to find out the extraordinary stories of some special guests (and their mothers) through this podcast.There's been some laughter, some tears, wonderful stories and a lot of wisdom…and cake with Mary Berry, of course 🍰Catch the very first episode on Sunday 30th March, wherever you get your podcasts! 🎧Love Isabella and Cressida x