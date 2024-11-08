Warhammer 40K: Laying Down The Lore

28: Necrons Introduction Part 1 | Warhammer 40K Lore

In this episode we have a brief look at the entire history of the 40K universe. We start with the C’tan and the Old Ones before diving into the Necrontyr, a down on their luck race from the radioactive Halo Stars. We look at their galactic expansion, their encounters with the Old Ones and their numerous succession wars. The War in Heaven is started and nearly lost by the Necrontyr before aid comes from the “Star Vampires” and their entire race becomes Bender Bending Rodriguez. We then follow their victory against the Old Ones, the Enslavers, the rise of the Aeldari, Krork and others before ending with a bit of a nap. Phew…. It’s a lot. ⁠⁠Show notes⁠ ⁠ ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Merchandise⁠⁠ ⁠Quartermaster ⁠