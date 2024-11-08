Warhammer 40K: Laying Down The Lore

29: Necrons Introduction Part 2 | Warhammer 40K Lore
In this episode, we take a further look at the Necrons of the 40K universe (as opposed to the Necrons of other universes...). We start with a discussion on what happened during the 60 million year Great Sleep and the origins of some of the more aggressive necron troops. We then run through the most recent events from the return of The Silent King to the uncharacteristic Blood Angel Brofest. We close out the episode with a brief look at the most notable dynasties and the troops a Necron Overlord can field in battle. Job done!
1:35:00
28: Necrons Introduction Part 1 | Warhammer 40K Lore
In this episode we have a brief look at the entire history of the 40K universe. We start with the C’tan and the Old Ones before diving into the Necrontyr, a down on their luck race from the radioactive Halo Stars. We look at their galactic expansion, their encounters with the Old Ones and their numerous succession wars. The War in Heaven is started and nearly lost by the Necrontyr before aid comes from the “Star Vampires” and their entire race becomes Bender Bending Rodriguez. We then follow their victory against the Old Ones, the Enslavers, the rise of the Aeldari, Krork and others before ending with a bit of a nap. Phew…. It’s a lot.
1:45:01
27: Orks Introduction Part 2 | Warhammer 40K Lore
We start the episode with a brief recap of the 6 clans and a bit of an analysis on some of the more unique troop types. We then have a look at some of the larger, and older, campaigns that have included Orks from Ullanor and the Great Beast to the 2nd and 3rd, or 1st and 2nd, battles for Armageddon. We touch on the rise of Ghazghkull Mag Uruk Thraka and the hysterical Waaagh! Snagrod vs the incompetent defensives of the Crimson Fists. We close out the Ork intro with a brief rundown of their capacities and troops available on the tabletop.
1:32:39
26: Orks Introduction Part 1 | Warhammer 40K Lore
WAAAGH! Yes, it’s the turn of the orks. We dive into a brief history of their origins before painting ourselves red and battering through their Kulcha. We look at their society, the foundations of their armies and their most esoteric members. We then run through the 6 “clans” that define not only their way of life but also their way of War. throughout we have a bit of bants on the form and nature of “Freebooterz”.
1:37:03
25: Tyranids Introduction Part 2 | Warhammer 40K Lore
Picking up from last episode we look at the most common forms of tyranids lifeforms and their roles within an invasion force. From Ripper swarms to the Carnifex we discuss some of the more esoteric forms that have evolved from their “humble” beginnings in 2nd/3rd edition. We then explore the four great tyrannic wars that have so devastated the Imperium and the role the machiavellian Inquisitor Kryptman plays in fighting this existential terror.
