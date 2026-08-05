Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
180 episodes
- We're back after nearly two years! In this more personal episode, we share why we stepped away from the podcast, the health journeys we've both been navigating, and how they've changed our approach to creativity.
We also talk about letting go of certain things, embracing the natural seasons of a creative life, and why stepping away from your art doesn't erase your identity as an artist. If life has pulled you away from creating lately, we hope this conversation leaves you feeling encouraged.
Visit my resources page for more details on my classes, YouTube videos, free guides, and more!
Find me on Instagram: @laurahornart
- In this season finale, Richie and I discuss the healing power of art and how creativity has helped us both process emotions, find mindfulness, and reconnect with our playful side. I share how painting helped me navigate grief and social anxiety in my twenties, while Richie talks about how he accidentally discovered the meditative benefits of photography and why, as humans, we need struggle and challenge in our lives.
Plus, I’ve got a special announcement about my upcoming course, Modern Mixed Media. We'll be taking a short break and will return later this year with new episodes—see you then!
Learn more about Modern Mixed Media Course
Visit my resources page for more details on my classes, YouTube videos, free guides, and more!
Find me on Instagram: @laurahornart
- This week, Richie and I dive deep into my mixed media layering process. From the initial burst of excitement, through the problem-solving middle, to knowing when to stop, we share tips and personal insights on every stage of a painting. We chat about why planning isn’t always the best approach, and the surprising value of keeping a bit of mess (or, should I say, mystery) in our work.
We also reflect on last week’s discussion about balancing art and admin, and I share a few ideas I'm taking on board.
Don’t forget to check out my free course, Abstract Pattern Play, available until October 3, and my 6-week Modern Mixed Media course, open for a limited time. I hope you enjoy this deep dive into the creative process and all its intricacies!
Check out the show notes for this episode for further information and mentions.
Links for Limited Time Course Offerings
Abstract Pattern Play FREE Course
Modern Mixed Media 6 Week Course starts 7 Oct, 2024
Visit my resources page for more details on my classes, YouTube videos, free guides, and more!
Find me on Instagram: @laurahornart
- Ever feel like you're constantly shifting between being an artist and wearing all the other hats that come with life and work? In this episode, Richie and I dive deep into the challenge of balancing creative flow with the demands of admin, routines, and the complexities of daily transitions—from work to home, from creating to planning. We share how we've been navigating a particularly rough couple of weeks, and how that experience opened up a conversation that just needed to happen. If you've ever felt overwhelmed trying to juggle it all, this one's for you. This is a heartfelt and honest discussion on how we work through these moments, and hopefully some reassurance that you're not alone.
Check out the show notes for this episode for further information and links.
Join the waitlist for my Modern Mixed Media course.
Visit my resources page for more details on my classes, YouTube videos, free guides, and more!
Sign up for my newsletter to stay updated.
Find me on Instagram: @laurahornart
- Not all decisions can be made with logic or business in mind. Today, Richie and I chat about the importance of "what the heck moments"—those times when we follow a creative instinct, even though it may not make sense on paper. We share examples from our own creative journey, discussing how embracing these impulses can bring deeper fulfillment, growth, and unexpected opportunities. From taking your own approach to social media, choosing promotional opportunities that align with your values, to self-publishing a book rather than going the traditional route, this episode is all about trusting your intuition and why it matters in your creative life.
Mentioned
Beyond the Visible - Hilma af Klint Documentary
Life Force by Louise Fletcher
Rex Ray Collage Art Book by Griff Williams
Laura’s “Favourite Art Book” Series on YouTube
Check out the show notes for this episode for further information and links.
Join the waitlist for my Modern Mixed Media course.
Visit my resources page for more details on my classes, YouTube videos, free guides, and more!
Sign up for my newsletter to stay updated.
Find me on Instagram: @laurahornart
More Arts podcasts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About The Laura Horn Art Podcast
Known for their down-to-earth conversations, each week, artist Laura Horn and husband, Richie, share their experience of making art, running a business, and juggling family life. Join them as they talk about the hot topics facing artists today. From finding your style to navigating social media, this podcast is packed with relatable stories and practical strategies to help you grow as an artist.Podcast website
Listen to The Laura Horn Art Podcast, The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and Build and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Laura Horn Art Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Laura Horn Art Podcast: Podcasts in Family