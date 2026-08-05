Ever feel like you're constantly shifting between being an artist and wearing all the other hats that come with life and work? In this episode, Richie and I dive deep into the challenge of balancing creative flow with the demands of admin, routines, and the complexities of daily transitions—from work to home, from creating to planning. We share how we've been navigating a particularly rough couple of weeks, and how that experience opened up a conversation that just needed to happen. If you've ever felt overwhelmed trying to juggle it all, this one's for you. This is a heartfelt and honest discussion on how we work through these moments, and hopefully some reassurance that you're not alone.



Check out the ⁠⁠⁠show notes⁠⁠⁠ for this episode for further information and links.



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