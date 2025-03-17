313: Not Willing to be Burned at the Stake Center

Series Title: Valerie & Nathan Hamaker Forced Resignation from the LDS Church [Part I of III] Please join Valerie & Nathan in this tough 3-part conversation sharing the events that led to what felt to them like their forced resignation from LDS Church this past week. In today's episode Val and Nathan walk through a timeline of a lot of painful experiences in the past eighteen months with multiple well-meaning local priesthood leaders who ultimately could not overcome their fear of the healing work happening on the LDS Church on the Latter Day Struggles platform. The episode ends with several truly beautiful testimonials sent to us by many of you, which were sent to all of these priesthood leaders, detailing the impact of our ministry—to no avail. COMING UP...PART II - Friday 3/21 episode: Special full-content listener Q&A episode answering your questions asked on @latterdaystruggles.com Instagram stories today. PART III - Monday 3/24/25: Second half of Val and Nathan's experiences, on their decision to resign, and their thoughts love, forgiveness, and moving forward with you. *** Please SHARE these episodes. Val and Nathan want the narrative around their need to formally resign from the LDS church to be understood firsthand. And thank you for your love & support friends. It means everything. We can proceed showing a different and better way. Love over fear. WE HAVE NO REGRETS "[They] drew a circle that shut me out, heretic, rebel, a thing to flout. But LOVE and I had the wit to win: I drew a circle that took [them back] in." -Edwin Markham