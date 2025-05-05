Shadows in the Smoke S1E1 - "The Hunters of Hargrave House"

In which we are introduced to the unusual individuals residing at Hargrave House: Messrs. "One Shot" John and Morgan "Rabbit" Lloyd, and Mses. Maesie Douglas and Ena Thanero. --------------------------- Content Warnings: Suggestive Comments, Descriptions of Gore --------------------------- This episode features the talents of Kim Dalton, Natalia Montgomery Fernandez, Robert Merkel, Cassandra Parker, and T. Wade. Shadows in the Smoke is edited and produced by Kim Dalton and features a theme song by Jake Pierle.