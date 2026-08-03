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294 episodes
CHRISSEAN ROCK MURDER THEORY, MR. BEAST ANTICHRIST THEORY & THE GRIM REAPER CULT08/03/2026 | 1h 11 mins.Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 298 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: Content creator theories, Fake followers, Dead internet theory, Being young entrepreneurs, Predicted programming, The grim reapers cult, The Chrissean Rock murder, D4vd murder case , Aysia collins D4vd, Celeste D4vd voicemail, 3 characteristics of a dark triad, Erased anime, Angels in disguise, Respecting your elders theory, Zeus’ law, Winning & losing fights, Man tied up in graveyard story, Bell witch cave story, Siren song, Most recognizable humans, Mr. Beast Antichrist theory and much more!
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EP.297 - THE ODYSSEY THEORIES, LEBRON KOBE BRYANT RITUAL & ONTARIO WILDFIRES THEORY07/27/2026 | 1h 11 mins.Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 297 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: The Odyssey theories, Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer theory, Spongebob The Odyssey theory, Worthy tests, Nvidia Ai theory, Bots, Future tech predictions, Lebron theory Kobe Bryant ritual, Ontario Yellow wildfires theory, Ai systems theory, Flock camera theory, Cern ritual ceremony, Streamer University ritual, Revolutionaries, All is fair in love and war and much more!
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EP.296 - CRAZY ARGENTINA VS SPAIN THEORY, CONOR MCGREGOR FIGHT WAS SCRIPTED & DARK WIZARD OF OZ THEORY07/19/2026 | 1h 15 mins.Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 296 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: Who runs the UFC, Conor Mcgregor injury theory, Spiritual battles, Pressure in sports, Reaching flow state through having fun, Robot fighting in the future, Messi & Lamine 19 theory, Messi's full name spells lamine, Adidas ad predicting the world cup final, Movie him was accurate, Number 19 tarot card, Messi and Lamine's numbers significance, Haaland and alyssa lui mindset, Zombie in club video, Fifa crowd alien video, Wizard of Oz dark theory, Tumour disappearing with a chant story, Truth about copper, Tribes around the world, Ausuro mudmen video, Harley Pasternak theories, Celebrities randomly passing, Power of voice, LA lingo vs Toronto Lingo, Being a coach, Greatest motivational speeches, Thailand fighters, Colombia horror story, Brazilian culture, Romance in different cultures, USA vs Korean dating culture, three date rule, Internet trends that were healthy, money vs happiness and much more!
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EP.295 - SASHA'S CRAZY GHOST STORIES, THE FIRMAMENT THEORY & DIVINE TIMING THEORIES07/13/2026 | 1h 14 mins.Jump in with Carlos Juico and Sasha Grace on episode 295 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: Divine timing, Faith & spirituality, God, Judgement day theory, Deja Vu, Reincarnation, Perspective theory, Life path theory, Living life to the fullest, Failure theory, Vincent Van Gogh theory, Pursuing your passion, Physical appearance soul theory, 7 Deadly sins, Lack of faith theory, Campfire theory, Water & fire theory, The ocean theories, The Firmament theory, iRobot, Eyes are the gateway to the soul, Dogs are angels theory, Sasha's crazy ghost stories, Micheal Jackson visited Sasha, Seeing the world as a child theory, The spotlight, Opportunity, Laziness & Distraction, Sasha's grandma ghost, Sasha's grandpa reincarnated, Sasha's tarot card calling, Life readings, Adam and Eve theory, Overthinking theory, Do it and be it, Problem solving, Time travelling to historical events, Jesus Mary Magdalene theory, Da Vinci code theory and much more!
Thanks to our Sponsors:
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Follow the podcast: @JumpersPodcast
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Check out the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/JumpersJumpYT
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EP.294 - CRAZY ZOMBIE OUTBREAK THEORY, JAMES FRANCO EXPOSING ALIENS & MESSI LAMINE YAMAL PROPHECY THEORY07/05/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 294 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: Waking up tired, Seeing coloured aura in people, Andrew Dawson situation, James Franco posting weird videos, Ryan Garcia viral method, Clyde David passing, Whitney Houston Clyde David theory, Whitney houston note to Brandy, Whitney Houston contract, Selling your soul to the industry, Aliyah cursed movie theory, Frequency in movies, Zombie outbreak theory, Zombie outbreak response team cars, Walmart biting incident, Different types of zombies, Lamine Yamal Messi photo theory, New York Knicks scripted championship, 2026 is the opposite of 2016, World cup symbolism, GTA 6 is a simulation, GTA hidden details, The idea of nothing, Game of life, What is a soulmate, Intimacy being casual, Love island dating agenda, Garden of Eden theory, Rods of energy, Vinted website controversy and much more!
Thanks to our Sponsors:
Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/wh9pmopc #CashAppPod Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Discounts and promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Follow the podcast: @JumpersPodcast
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About Jumpers Jump
Jump in with us, Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta, as we discuss topics on pop culture, streetwear, our personal adventures, and life as young entrepreneurs finding success through our passions. Jumpers Jump, so take that leap! Welcome to the Jumpers Jump Podcast! For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Check out the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/JumpersJumpYT Follow the podcast: @JumpersPodcast Follow Carlos: @CarlosJuico Follow Gavin: @GavinRutaaPodcast website
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