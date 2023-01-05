EP.126 - STRANGEST SUPERSTITIONS, DONALD TRUMP TIME TRAVEL THEORY, & REDDIT PARANORMAL VIDEOS
Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 126 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: Our trip to LA, Effects of Chlorophyll, Fake hand experiment, New Gen vs Old Gen problems, Donald Trump son theory, Bible predicts end of days, Paranormal videos on reddit, Crazy superstitions around the world, Keannu Reeves ghost lookalike, Whistling calls spirits, Millionaire off a bank glitch, Disneyland trip and much more!
