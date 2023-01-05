Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
ComedySociety & CultureBusinessEntrepreneurship
  • EP.128 - HIDDEN SYMBOLS IN LOGOS, MARIO PLUMMER THEORY, & THE BRIAN WELLS MYSTERY
    Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 128 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: Heroes turning into villains, Yellow Jackets TV show, Masonic symbols in logos, Ayahuasca and frog slime trips, Benjamin Franklin murderer theory, Why Mario is a plummer, No name vs normal brand theory, Pasquale pizza theory, The mystery of Overtun bridge, The Brian Wells case, Deleted Kanye SNL speech, cosplaying in public and much more! Follow the podcast: @JumpersPodcast Follow Carlos: @CarlosJuico Follow Gavin: @GavinRutaa Check out the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/JumpersJumpYT  Thanks to our Sponsors! Get $100 off your first month at Talkspace.com/JUMPERS Get 10% off, up to $30 off at https://SkylightFrame.com/Jump Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:15:56
  • EP.127 - HAUNTED JAPAN RITUAL GAME, FILIPINO URBAN LEGEND & CRAZY CARTOON THEORIES
    Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 127 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: AI theories and predictions, Juico theory, Haunted Japan ritual game, Crazy reddit horror stories, Filipino urban legend, Lofi girl theories, Matrix theory, Spongebob theory, Donald Duck theory, Japanese halloween rally story, Minecraft stories and much more! Follow the podcast: @JumpersPodcast Follow Carlos: @CarlosJuico Follow Gavin: @GavinRutaa Check out the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/JumpersJumpYT Thanks to our Sponsors! Get a 60-day free trial at https://www.shipstation.com/jumpers. Thanks to ShipStation for sponsoring the show! Get 10% off, up to $30 off at SkylightFrame.com/JUMP Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/23/2023
    1:15:42
  • EP.126 - STRANGEST SUPERSTITIONS, DONALD TRUMP TIME TRAVEL THEORY, & REDDIT PARANORMAL VIDEOS
    Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 126 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: Our trip to LA, Effects of Chlorophyll, Fake hand experiment, New Gen vs Old Gen problems, Donald Trump son theory, Bible predicts end of days, Paranormal videos on reddit, Crazy superstitions around the world, Keannu Reeves ghost lookalike, Whistling calls spirits, Millionaire off a bank glitch, Disneyland trip and much more! Follow the podcast: @JumpersPodcast Follow Carlos: @CarlosJuico Follow Gavin: @GavinRutaa Check out the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/JumpersJumpYT Thanks to our Sponsors! Get 20% off + free shipping with the code JUMPERS at manscaped.com. Don’t just get your money back this year, get your swagger back too with MANSCAPED https://Manscaped.com/JUMPERS Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/16/2023
    1:11:04
  • EP.125 - ASIAN GHOST STORIES W/ YOUTUBE LEGENDS JUSTKIDDINGFILMS & TIM CHANTARANGSU
    Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 125 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: Asian representation, Our inspirations, Ghost stories, Placebo effect, Old Asian psychics, Feng shui, Manifesting success, Journey as young creators, Egotism, Our end goals, Comfort is the enemy of success, Price of fame and much more! Follow the podcast: @JumpersPodcast Follow Carlos: @CarlosJuico Follow Gavin: @GavinRutaa Check out the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/JumpersJumpYT Thanks to our Sponsors!  Get a 60-day free trial at https://www.shipstation.com/jumpers. Thanks to ShipStation for sponsoring the show! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    1:34:20
  • EP.124 - JOSH'S HIDDEN FAMILY TREASURE, BIRTHDAY RITUAL THEORY & NEIGHBORHOOD GHOST STORIES
    Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 124 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: Childhood games and stories, A slug that paralyzed a man, Puss in Boots Theory, Coco theory, Everything Everywhere all at once theory, How to break bad news to homies, Josh's hidden family treasure, Our neighborhood ghost stories, Birthday ritual theory, Crazy Life theories and much more! Follow the podcast: @JumpersPodcast Follow Carlos: @CarlosJuico Follow Gavin: @GavinRutaa Check out the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/JumpersJumpYT Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/2/2023
    1:40:27

About Jumpers Jump

Jump in with us, Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta, as we discuss topics on pop culture, streetwear, our personal adventures, and life as young entrepreneurs finding success through our passions. Jumpers Jump, so take that leap! Welcome to the Jumpers Jump Podcast! For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]   We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy Check out the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/JumpersJumpYT Follow the podcast: @JumpersPodcast Follow Carlos: @CarlosJuico Follow Gavin: @GavinRutaa
