Jump in with Carlos Juico and Gavin Ruta on episode 294 of Jumpers Jump. This episode we discuss: Waking up tired, Seeing coloured aura in people, Andrew Dawson situation, James Franco posting weird videos, Ryan Garcia viral method, Clyde David passing, Whitney Houston Clyde David theory, Whitney houston note to Brandy, Whitney Houston contract, Selling your soul to the industry, Aliyah cursed movie theory, Frequency in movies, Zombie outbreak theory, Zombie outbreak response team cars, Walmart biting incident, Different types of zombies, Lamine Yamal Messi photo theory, New York Knicks scripted championship, 2026 is the opposite of 2016, World cup symbolism, GTA 6 is a simulation, GTA hidden details, The idea of nothing, Game of life, What is a soulmate, Intimacy being casual, Love island dating agenda, Garden of Eden theory, Rods of energy, Vinted website controversy and much more!



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