Scaling a Legacy: Amy Power on Team-Building, Virtual Offices, and Business Growth

This week, Ivy Slater, host of Her Success Story, chats with her guest, Amy Power. The two talk about how Amy’s entrepreneurial spirit was influenced by her grandmother’s small business, including the challenges and rewards of growing a company from freelance work to owning office space, and her innovative way of empowering her team and encouraging future businesswomen. In this episode, we discuss: How the company grew from a solo freelance operation to a team with its own Dallas office space, eventually owning its building. What surprised Amy most about leadership especially the significance of relinquishing total control and empowering her team to step up and lead from their own strengths. When Amy found the courage to pivot from employment to entrepreneurship. Why embracing failure as a valuable teacher, rather than fearing mistakes, is a core value for Amy and her organization. The impact of mentoring and developing other businesswomen within her company, and seeing their journeys both within and beyond her organization. Amy Power, CEO of The Power Group With a passion for PR and crisis management for nearly three decades, Amy remains steadfast in her belief that every challenge brings a unique opportunity. Her ability to see the positive and provide strategic counsel are two of her superpowers. Amy has worked for emerging to nationally recognized brands across a range of industries including sports, healthcare, luxury automotive, technology, energy, restaurants, CPG, retail, museums and nonprofits, to name a few. A hands-on leader and entrepreneur, Amy celebrated 25 years in business last fall. The Dallas Business Journal named her one of Dallas’ “Most Admired CEOs” of 2018 and has been recognized as a Top 25 Women in Business honoree. Last year, D CEO named her one of the 500 most influential executives in the city. She is most proud of the outstanding PR practitioners she has mentored, developed, and grown throughout her career. She previously served as president of the Dallas chapter of the worldwide Entrepreneurs’ Organization in 2023. Social Media Handles: The Power Group Instagram - @thepowergroup The Power Group LinkedIn Amy’s LinkedIn