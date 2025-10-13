Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessHer Success Story
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Her Success Story
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Her Success Story

Ivy Slater, Slater Success Coaching
BusinessEducation
Her Success Story
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 120
  • Scaling a Legacy: Amy Power on Team-Building, Virtual Offices, and Business Growth
    This week, Ivy Slater, host of Her Success Story, chats with her guest, Amy Power. The two talk about how Amy’s entrepreneurial spirit was influenced by her grandmother’s small business, including the challenges and rewards of growing a company from freelance work to owning office space, and her innovative way of empowering her team and encouraging future businesswomen. In this episode, we discuss: How the company grew from a solo freelance operation to a team with its own Dallas office space, eventually owning its building. What surprised Amy most about leadership especially the significance of relinquishing total control and empowering her team to step up and lead from their own strengths. When Amy found the courage to pivot from employment to entrepreneurship. Why embracing failure as a valuable teacher, rather than fearing mistakes, is a core value for Amy and her organization. The impact of mentoring and developing other businesswomen within her company, and seeing their journeys both within and beyond her organization. Amy Power, CEO of The Power Group With a passion for PR and crisis management for nearly three decades, Amy remains steadfast in her belief that every challenge brings a unique opportunity. Her ability to see the positive and provide strategic counsel are two of her superpowers.    Amy has worked for emerging to nationally recognized brands across a range of industries including sports, healthcare, luxury automotive, technology, energy, restaurants, CPG, retail, museums and nonprofits, to name a few.    A hands-on leader and entrepreneur, Amy celebrated 25 years in business last fall. The Dallas Business Journal named her one of Dallas’ “Most Admired CEOs” of 2018 and has been recognized as a Top 25 Women in Business honoree. Last year, D CEO named her one of the 500 most influential executives in the city. She is most proud of the outstanding PR practitioners she has mentored, developed, and grown throughout her career. She previously served as president of the Dallas chapter of the worldwide Entrepreneurs’ Organization in 2023.  Social Media Handles: The Power Group Instagram - @thepowergroup The Power Group LinkedIn Amy’s LinkedIn        
    --------  
    17:05
  • Creating Your Vision: Annie Hoffman on the Intersection of PR Strategy and Mindset
    This week, Ivy Slater, host of Her Success Story, chats with her guest, Annie Hoffman. The two talk about Annie’s journey from early goal-setting and breaking into network sports production as a woman, to building her own PR and media training company that serves C-suite executives, authors, athletes, and entrepreneurs. They explore the shift toward digital and social media, the importance of authenticity in building a legacy, and the behind-the-scenes work Annie does to help clients confidently share their message with the world. In this episode, we discuss: How Annie got her start in PR What advice Annie offers to leaders about visibility When manifestation comes into the process Why blending mindset and strategy is crucial in Annie’s work How Annie supports clients in becoming media stars Who benefits from Annie’s methods   Annie Hoffman is an expert media trainer and PR strategist. Annie's mission is simple: to help high-performing professionals confidently navigate every media opportunity – whether on TV/radio, on social media, or in the press – so they can build impactful brands that last. Annie partners with C-suite executives, broadcasters, athletes/coaches, authors, Esports professionals, and thought leaders who are ready to increase visibility, elevate their public presence, and communicate with authenticity, clarity, and impact. Website: www.anniehhoffman.com Social Media Links: Instagram: @anniehhoffman Twitter (X): @anniehhoffman LinkedIn: @anniehhoffman Facebook: @Annie H. Hoffman TikTok: @anniehhoffman        
    --------  
    27:46
  • Lessons in Resilience and Leadership from Victoria Lozano’s Dual Career Path
    This week, Ivy Slater, host of Her Success Story, chats with her guest, Victoria Lozano. The two talk about Victoria’s unique journey from academia to entrepreneurship, the challenges and rewards of running two businesses at once, and the importance of building intentional systems and relationships for sustainable growth. In this episode, we discuss: How running Blue7 Content shaped Victoria’s approach to building her law firm The challenges Victoria overcame in pursuing her law career and business The major transitions that affected Victoria’s career changes Why it’s important to celebrate progress Victoria’s advice for leaders running a  business   Victoria Lozano, accomplished marketing and general management executive experienced in building value for iconic and challenger brand portfolios with retail sales exceeding $1.7B. Strategic and creative leader with proven results in commercial strategy, capability, and infrastructure development for both established businesses and entrepreneurial ventures. Recognized for revitalizing brands through innovation, repositioning, and effective portfolio management. Insightful, optimistic, and tireless in pursuit of new possibilities. Skilled team builder who galvanizes the organization behind a vision and clear goals, shaping the environment through transparency and collaboration. Core Competencies: - Bring to life iconic and challenger brands - Combine insights, instincts, and experience to guide strategy and vision - Lead complex matrix organizations, build teams - Manage P&Ls for start-ups and $1B+ portfolios - Develop capabilities and infrastructure      
    --------  
    21:40
  • Lessons in Authenticity and Resilience from Publishing Leader Rebecca Gruyter
    This week, Ivy Slater, host of Her Success Story, chats with her guest, Rebecca Gruyter. The two talk about Rebecca’s journey from overcoming shyness and vulnerability to becoming a highly influential CEO and founder of Your Purpose Driven Practice. They discuss the power of sharing your story, even when it feels uncomfortable, and how Rebecca built a successful publishing company that has helped more than a thousand authors achieve bestseller status. In this episode, we discuss: How Rebecca began her path Navigating sales as a service The importance of team-building Managing time and energy Who Rebecca serves and inspires   Rebecca Hall Gruyter is the CEO of RHG Media Productions and the Founder of Your Purpose Driven Practice, a Global Influencer, a #1 International Best Selling Author, Publisher (that has helped over 1,000 authors become best sellers) Radio show host, an Empowerment Leader and the Creator of her signature Best Seller Launch Program. Rebecca has personally contributed to over 40 published books, multiple magazines, and has been quoted in Major Media: The Huffington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and Thrive Global. Today, she wants you to Be Seen, Heard and SHINE! https://yourpurposedrivenpractice.com/ http://www.facebook.com/rhallgruyter    
    --------  
    24:19
  • Stepping Into New Opportunities: The Power of Small Actions
    In this episode, Ivy Slater chats with us about navigating the inevitable changes that come with both business and life, especially as we move into the final stretch of the year. In this episode, we discuss: How to navigate change and new opportunities The importance of strategic planning, especially in the fourth quarter The most rewarding time to embrace new opportunities Why community engagement is so important How everyone in an organization is impacted by change   Ivy Slater is a professionally certified business coach, speaker, best-selling author and podcast host. After owning and operating a 7-figure printing business, having been in the industry for 20 years, she started Slater Success which focuses on developing great leaders and facilitating business growth and expansion. Ivy holds masterminds and retreats with her private client base and corporate training on communication and strategic planning. She speaks nationwide on the topics of leadership, sustainable growth, relationships and sales. Best Selling Author of From the Barre to the Boardroom Website: https://slatersuccess.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ivyslater/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/slatersuccesscoaching Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ivyslaterssc/ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/slatersuccess/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SlaterSuccessCC  
    --------  
    7:29

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Her Success Story

Ivy Slater interviews gutsy business women as they share their success journey.
Podcast website
BusinessEducation

Listen to Her Success Story, Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/13/2025 - 9:23:47 PM