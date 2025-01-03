Ben Fleenor at the AG Cup: Training, Mindset, and Lessons Learned | JP Pro Post Podcast 025
In this episode of the JP Pro Post Podcast, we sit down with Ben Fleenor to dive into his journey at the prestigious AG Cup. Joined by Dustin Sanchez and Cory K, Ben breaks down the intense preparation, mental strategies, and invaluable lessons he gained from competing in one of the most challenging precision rifle matches in the world.From his training regimen to his mindset going into the match, Ben offers insights that every shooter can learn from—whether you're chasing podiums or just aiming to improve your skills. Tune in for a compelling conversation about what it takes to compete at the highest level.Highlights:The road to the AG CupMental preparation and overcoming challengesInsights from one of the top competitors in the precision rifle gameSubscribe and listen now to level up your shooting knowledge!
55:07
PCC Nationals Unplugged: Strategies and Insights with Champions | JP Pro Post Podcast 024
In this episode, we’re coming to you from the PCC Alabama Talladega Nationals after an intense first day of shooting stages. We sit down with an incredible lineup of guests: Andre DeSautel, three-time world champion Raine Peltokoski, and Cory Klemashevich. Join us as we dive into their strategies, techniques, and what they learned from the first day of competition. Plus, we discuss what adjustments they plan to make for tomorrow to stay ahead of the game. Whether you're a seasoned competitor or just starting in PCC, this episode is packed with valuable insights you won't want to miss!
35:35
Cory Klemashevich on Tackling USPSA Nationals in Talladega | JP Pro Post Podcast 023
In this episode, we sit down with Cory Klemashevich at our Airbnb in Talladega, Alabama, fresh off the first stages of the USPSA Nationals. Cory shares his experiences on the range, detailing the challenges of each stage, his key takeaways, and the lessons he's learned so far. We dive into his mindset, preparation, and strategies that are fueling his journey through the competition. Plus, Cory opens up about his international shooting adventures, including stories from his travels to Finland for the world championships. Join us as we explore the highs, lows, and behind-the-scenes moments of competing on the national and global stage. This episode is packed with insights, stories, and plenty of laughs – a must-listen for anyone passionate about competitive shooting and the thrill of the match!
27:09
Ben Fleenor’s Journey into the NRL Hunter Series | JP Pro Post Podcast 022
In this episode, we sit down with Ben Fleenor, an avid long-range shooter and passionate competitor in the precision shooting world. Ben takes us through his journey, from grueling experiences at the Mammoth Sniper Challenge to unforgettable moments Legion Sniper Challenge. Lately, his focus has shifted to the NRL Hunter Series, a competition that blends fieldcraft, hunting skills, and precision shooting.Join us as Ben shares insights into his favorite matches, lessons learned along the way, and how he’s preparing for an exciting 2025 season. Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or curious about long-range shooting, this conversation dives deep into the mindset, challenges, and goals of a dedicated marksman.
46:34
Andre DeSautel’s Path in PCC & JP Enterprises | JP Pro Post Podcast 021
In this episode of the JP Pro Post Podcast, we sit down with Andre DeSautel, a key member of the JP Enterprises team for the past 8 years and a top competitor in the PCC (Pistol Caliber Carbine) shooting world. Andre shares his journey from joining the JP sales team to becoming a standout in the competitive shooting sports arena. We dive into his experiences working at JP, his passion for shooting, and what’s next for him in both his professional and competitive life. Whether you're interested in the inner workings of JP Enterprises or looking for insight into the world of competitive PCC shooting, this episode is packed with great stories and valuable takeaways.