Ben Fleenor at the AG Cup: Training, Mindset, and Lessons Learned | JP Pro Post Podcast 025

In this episode of the JP Pro Post Podcast, we sit down with Ben Fleenor to dive into his journey at the prestigious AG Cup. Joined by Dustin Sanchez and Cory K, Ben breaks down the intense preparation, mental strategies, and invaluable lessons he gained from competing in one of the most challenging precision rifle matches in the world.From his training regimen to his mindset going into the match, Ben offers insights that every shooter can learn from—whether you're chasing podiums or just aiming to improve your skills. Tune in for a compelling conversation about what it takes to compete at the highest level.Highlights:The road to the AG CupMental preparation and overcoming challengesInsights from one of the top competitors in the precision rifle gameSubscribe and listen now to level up your shooting knowledge!