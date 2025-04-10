Powered by RND
What goes down in the Lobby? Think of the lobby as the kick it spot. The place where host and guest can unwind and be their truest most authentic selves. Think ...
  • FaZe ZooMaa on CDL vs Warzone Pros, Why he Retired from Call of Duty, Thoughts on Optic
    Welcome to Episode 33 of the Join The Lobby Podcast with Call of Duty Pro Player and Twitch Streamer FaZe Zoomaa! Hosted by FaZe Clan's Swagg and Matcrackz. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:26:20
  • Jeff Leach on Voicing Ghost in Verdansk, Explains Why Activision Fired Him, Warzone 1
    Welcome to Episode 32 of the Join The Lobby Podcast with Call of Duty Ghost Voice Actor, Jeff Leach! Hosted by FaZe Clan's Swagg and Matcrackz. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:05:09
  • Puka Nacua on Retiring by Age 30, Losing His Dad, Explains NFL Pay
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:27:38
  • Kristopher London on Meeting Lebron, Almost Joining the NBA, Why 2 Hype Ended
    Kristopher London on Meeting Lebron, Almost Joining the NBA, Why 2 Hype Ended Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:36:44
  • Khleo Thomas on a Holes Sequel, Thoughts on Shia LaBeouf, Meeting Kai Cenat
    Khleo Thomas on a Holes Sequel, Thoughts on Shia LaBeouf, Meeting Kai Cenat Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:21:56

About Join the Lobby

What goes down in the Lobby? Think of the lobby as the kick it spot. The place where host and guest can unwind and be their truest most authentic selves. Think about what it is like when you are kicking it with your homies… It's natural. It’s easy. It’s vibes!   FaZe Swagg, and Matcrackz find a way to make their guest feel like the third member in the group. They chat about the latest and greatest trends on social media, the newest gaming updates, the top 10 on sports center, the latest album drop or it’s a simple, “what have you been up to…” The conversation flows effortlessly. The Lobby is laid-back convos, dope interviews, and hella laughs.  All are welcome to… Join the Lobby
