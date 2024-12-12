#320: Culture Matters with Jenni Catron (Part 1)

In this episode of the Maxwell Leadership Executive Podcast, hosts Perry Holley and Chris Goede discuss the critical role of culture in leadership with guest Jenni Catron. They explore the importance of defining organizational values, the challenges leaders face in designing culture, and practical frameworks for implementing these values within teams. The conversation emphasizes that culture is not just a byproduct of leadership but a deliberate design that requires planning and commitment. Jenni shares insights from her experiences in both corporate and nonprofit sectors, highlighting the need for leaders to actively shape their organizational culture to foster engagement and effectiveness.