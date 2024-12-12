In this episode of the Maxwell Leadership Executive Podcast, hosts Perry Holley and Chris Goede explore the evolving landscape of leadership, particularly focusing on Generation Z's unique approach to leadership roles. They discuss the concept of 'conscious unbossing,' where Gen Z consciously opts out of traditional management roles in favor of personal development and influence without authority. The conversation emphasizes the importance of understanding individual aspirations, creating personal development plans, and fostering a positive organizational culture to engage and retain younger talent. The hosts provide actionable strategies for leaders to connect with multi-generational teams and redefine leadership in a way that resonates with Gen Z's values and preferences. References: Download the FREE Learner Guide for this episode at MaxwellLeadership.com/Podcast Become a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member at MaxwellLeadership.com/JoinTheTeam
#321: Culture Matters with Jenni Catron (Part 2)
Hosts Perry Holley and Chris Goede continue their fascinating conversation with guest Jenni Catron, exploring the essentials of building a winning organizational culture. Building on the insights in Part 1, Jenni shares eight key leadership skills, including self-leadership, emotional intelligence, and communication, while offering practical strategies to equip leaders at every level to shape and sustain a thriving culture.
#320: Culture Matters with Jenni Catron (Part 1)
In this episode of the Maxwell Leadership Executive Podcast, hosts Perry Holley and Chris Goede discuss the critical role of culture in leadership with guest Jenni Catron. They explore the importance of defining organizational values, the challenges leaders face in designing culture, and practical frameworks for implementing these values within teams. The conversation emphasizes that culture is not just a byproduct of leadership but a deliberate design that requires planning and commitment. Jenni shares insights from her experiences in both corporate and nonprofit sectors, highlighting the need for leaders to actively shape their organizational culture to foster engagement and effectiveness.
#319: Developing a Leadership Pipeline
Perry Holley and Chris Goede continue their discussion with Brian Porta from Hendrick Automotive Group as they explore the concept of developing a leadership pipeline. They examine how the Hendrick organization cultivates a culture of leadership development through daily practices and Brian shares insights on the importance of being hard on processes but easy on people, and how this approach helps in attracting and retaining talent. He also discusses the role of servant leadership in the company's culture and how they communicate these values throughout the organization.
#318: Reinforcing the Fundamentals of Success
In this episode, Perry Holley and Chris Goede welcome special guest Brian Porta from Hendrick Automotive Group to discuss reinforcing the fundamentals of success. Brian shares how Hendrick University promotes a consistent culture of excellence across their organization by focusing on training and developing their team members as well as the importance of their leadership academies, which equip managers with the skills they need to effectively lead their teams. Throughout the conversation, the three leaders provide practical insights and strategies for building a strong foundation for success within any organization.