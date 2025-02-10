Hour 1: What Up, Doe?

Joe Fortenbaugh & Q Myers get into what the proper way to greet someone is when you don't actually want to have a conversation with them. The guys break down how far away the Cowboys are from the rest of the NFC East when Dak Prescott seemed to suggest that answer was: not that far! Kevin Durant become the 8th player in NBA history to score 30,000 points and Travis Kelce spoke candidly about if he wants to play next season.