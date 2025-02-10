Joe Fortenbaugh & Q Myers get into what the proper way to greet someone is when you don't actually want to have a conversation with them. The guys break down how far away the Cowboys are from the rest of the NFC East when Dak Prescott seemed to suggest that answer was: not that far! Kevin Durant become the 8th player in NBA history to score 30,000 points and Travis Kelce spoke candidly about if he wants to play next season.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
47:33
Hour 2: Eat Your L
Joe Fortenbaugh & Q Myers discuss the payday Nick Sirianni will receive this offseason after winning the Super Bowl, and compare his resume to some of his contemporaries. Why do the Mavericks continue to trash talk Luka Doncic when he's already gone? Matt Miller joins the show to tell us why the Chiefs are in BIG trouble this offseason. Brock Purdy's hotly debated next contract wraps up the hour.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
47:36
Hour 3: Colonoscopy
Joe Fortenbaugh & Q Myers discuss the notion that Myles Garrett's trade request will cause a domino effect among other star players, including one in the Lone Star State. We run through the biggest basketball stories in NBA To Z before Joe poses the question after the Bulls' 40-point loss: is any sports city doing worse than Chicago right now? Bubba explains why he's missing the fourth ever Joe & Q show tomorrow.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
46:44
Hour 1: Graphic Beatdown
Joe Fortenbaugh & Q Myers react to the BREAKING NEWS that the Saints have officially hired Kellen Moore as their HC. Should he have left Philly to take the job? Clinton Yates joins to dissect Luka Doncic's LA debut, why he thought Super Bowl LIX was BORING, and his brand new ESPN Radio show. Have we been spoiled by how good Super Bowls have been in the 21st century? Q is beside himself by how poorly the Jaguars are handling their offseason, as they just now interviewed their first GM candidate.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
47:01
Hour 2: The Assist
Joe Fortenbaugh & Q Myers welcome Matt Cassel to the show to chat about the Saints hiring Kellen Moore, another OC in Philly for Jalen Hurts, the Patriots/Chiefs dynasty similarities, Josh McDaniels being back in New England, and the decisions that Kevin O'Connell has to make in Minnesota. The guys take calls from fans who thought that the NFL was rigged in favor of the Chiefs. Are Giants fans right to be irate with Michael Strahan for waving an Eagles flag on the Fox pregame show?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Joe Fortenbaugh and Qiant 'Q' Myers will keep your day going as they tackle the biggest sports stories of the day in a fun and entertaining way, making sure you laugh and learn something along the way. They’ll cover all the breaking news in sports and be joined by top ESPN Analysts and Insiders. This is the home of hourly podcasts of the show.