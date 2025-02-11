94WIP Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie

Powered by RND
The 94WIP Morning Show with Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, James Seltzer, and Rhea Hughes every weekday from 6-10am. 
  • Eagles were motivated to dominate the Chiefs 🦅
    Joe DeCamara & Jon Ritchie open the show breaking down how the Eagles we're motivated to full on dominate the Chiefs in SB LIX. Tune in weekdays 6-10 AM EST on 94 WIP or on the Audacy app!
    --------  
    11:29
  • Still Can't Believe The Eagles Are Super Bowl Champs | 'Go Birds'
    From 'Go Birds' (subscribe here): James Seltzer and Tucker Bagley react to the Eagles Super Bowl 59 victory the morning after the game. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    26:44
  • Full Show: The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions!
    The 94WIP Morning Show reacts to the Eagles epic win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. All of the latest analysis and reactions from Ray Didinger, Seth Joyner, Don Smolenski, and more! Don't miss out on all of the emotions and your calls! Tune in weekdays 6-10 AM EST on 94 WIP or on the Audacy app!
    --------  
    2:53:37
  • HR 4: Seth Joyner: Super Bowl LIX Breakdown
    Former Eagle, Seth Joyner joins the 94 WIP Morning Show to breakdown his analysis of Super Bowl LIX as the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. All of this plus your calls, and "Time's Yours". Tune in 6-10 AM EST weekdays on 94 WIP or on the Audacy app!
    --------  
    37:51
  • Seth's Final Thoughts; Times Yours!
    Seth wraps his thoughts as callers continue to share their emotions to Joyner and the AM Team. All followed by the montage, and "Times Yours". Tune in weekdays 6-10 AM EST on 94 WIP or on the Audacy app!
    --------  
    16:40

