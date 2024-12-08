Powered by RND
Isyander & Koda

A weekly show hosted by Isyander & Koda. Focused on staying unfocused we cover a myriad of topics and take every chance to highlight our awesome community. Stic...
  • The Dark Mechanicum Explained, The REAL Mechanicus | Warhammer 40k Lore
    https://www.patreon.com/isyanderandkoda You already know how to please the Machine Gods at this point so thank you so much. And make your voices heard for which faction you would like to see next! -Isyander P.s for those of you who want to send stuff our way. Thank you in advance. Po BoxIsyander & Koda Po Box 1196, Tacoma, Wa, 98402, USAAnything below is made for (and by) the omnissiah. You can read it though, just a summary of the banger of a video you're watching.Enter the twisted world of the Dark Mechanicum, the renegade counterpart to the Adeptus Mechanicus in the grim darkness of the Warhammer 40K universe. Once part of the ancient Mechanicum of Mars, these heretical tech-priests broke away during the Horus Heresy, forsaking the Emperor and embracing forbidden knowledge, Chaos energies, and monstrous sciences. In this video, we’ll delve deep into their origins, uncovering how their thirst for understanding led them from the great Schism of Mars into the Eye of Terror. Learn about their signature creations—Daemon Engines, warped forge worlds known as Hell Forges, and the horrifying ways they bend flesh and steel to their will. We’ll examine their uneasy alliances with Traitor Legions, their role in supplying unholy war machines, and the chilling philosophies that drive them. Whether you’re curious about their murky lore, their twisted goals, or how they factor into the galaxy’s grand conflicts, this comprehensive exploration will illuminate the shadowed secrets of the Dark Mechanicum’s relentless quest for forbidden knowledge.———TAGSDark Mechanicum, Warhammer 40K, Horus Heresy, Adeptus Mechanicus, Mechanicum lore, Chaos Forge Worlds, Daemon Engines, Traitor Legions, Schism of Mars, Forbidden technology, Chaos worship, Warp corruption, Warhammer lore explained, Chaos factions, Eye of Terror, Rogue tech-priests, Hell Forges, Warhammer 40000 story, Warhammer history, Warhammer factions.————————————Opinions expressed in this video are solely those of Isyander & Koda and in no way reflect the views or opinions of Games Workshop Ltd.Artwork throughout this video is used for educational purposes. if you see your artwork and would like an art credit, message me.Support the show
    53:19
  • The Deathwatch Explained | Space Marine Spec Ops | Warhammer 40k Lore
    https://www.patreon.com/isyanderandkoda You already know how to please the Machine Gods at this point so thank you so much. And make your voices heard for which faction you would like to see next! -Isyander P.s for those of you who want to send stuff our way. Thank you in advance. Po BoxIsyander & Koda Po Box 1196, Tacoma, Wa, 98402, USAAnything below is made for (and by) the omnissiah. You can read it though, just a summary of the banger of a video you're watching.Dive into the enigmatic world of the Deathwatch, the elite alien-hunting force of the Warhammer 40K universe. This video explores who the Deathwatch are, their origins, and their pivotal role within the Imperium of Man. Learn how these exceptional Space Marines are selected from various Chapters to undertake the Long Vigil, serving as the Shield that Slays against the galaxy's most formidable xenos threats. We'll delve into their unique organization, from Kill-Teams and Watch-Fortresses to their collaboration with the Ordo Xenos of the Inquisition. Discover the specialized tactics, ranks, and equipment that make the Deathwatch stand out, and understand their complex relationships with other Space Marine Chapters. Join us as we unravel the secrets behind these prestigious warriors and their relentless quest to protect humanity from alien horrors.———TAGSWarhammer 40K, Deathwatch, Space Marines, Imperium of Man, Warhammer lore, Ordo Xenos, Inquisition, Alien Hunters, Shield that Slays, Long Vigil, Kill-Teams, Watch-Fortress, Warhammer 40000, Deathwatch Explained, Elite Space Marines, Xenos Threats, Warhammer 40K factions, Astartes Chapters, Warhammer universe, Deathwatch Tactics, Warhammer 40K Inquisition.————————————Opinions expressed in this video are solely those of Isyander & Koda and in no way reflect the views or opinions of Games Workshop Ltd.Artwork throughout this video is used for educational purposes. if you see your artwork and would like an art credit, message me.Support the show
    1:06:02
  • Everything You Need To Know About Hive Cities | Warhammer 40k Lore
    https://www.patreon.com/isyanderandkoda You already know how to please the Machine Gods at this point so thank you so much. And make your voices heard for which faction you would like to see next! -Isyander P.s for those of you who want to send stuff our way. Thank you in advance. Po BoxIsyander & Koda Po Box 1196, Tacoma, Wa, 98402, USAAnything below is made for (and by) the omnissiah. You can read it though, just a summary of the banger of a video you're watching.Dive deep into the colossal world of Hive Cities in the Warhammer 40K universe. These towering urban labyrinths house billions, serving as the backbone of the Imperium of Man. In this video, we explore the layers of hive society—from the opulent heights of the Spire, home to the untouchable elite, down through the bustling Upper and Lower Hives, and into the lawless depths of the Underhive and Hive Bottom. Discover how these cities function, the harsh realities faced by their inhabitants, and the social dynamics that drive them. We'll compare them to real-world examples like the Kowloon Walled City, discuss the role of Chaos, gangs, and the Imperial Guard, and unveil the environmental impact these megastructures have on their planets. Join us as we unravel the complex tapestry of life within a Hive City, shedding light on one of the most fascinating and grim aspects of the Warhammer 40K lore.———TAGSWarhammer 40K, Hive Cities, Hive City Explained, Imperium of Man, Warhammer Lore, Warhammer 40000, Underhive, Spire, Upper Hive, Lower Hive, Hive Bottom, Hive Outskirts, Chaos in Hive Cities, Imperial Guard, Arcologies, Kowloon Walled City, Necromunda, Warhammer 40K Universe, Life in a Hive City, Warhammer 40K Explained, Grimdark, Warhammer 40K Cities, Hive City Structure, Warhammer 40K Society.————————————Opinions expressed in this video are solely those of Isyander & Koda and in no way reflect the views or opinions of Games Workshop Ltd.Artwork throughout this video is used for educational purposes. if you see your artwork and would like an art credit, message me.Support the show
    2:00:54
  • Here Comes The Crimson Fists!
    https://www.patreon.com/isyanderandkoda You already know how to please the Machine Gods at this point so thank you so much. And make your voices heard for which faction you would like to see next! -Isyander P.s for those of you who want to send stuff our way. Thank you in advance. Po BoxIsyander & Koda Po Box 1196, Tacoma, Wa, 98402, USAAnything below is made for (and by) the omnissiah. You can read it though, just a summary of the banger of a video you're watching.———TAGS————————————Opinions expressed in this video are solely those of Isyander & Koda and in no way reflect the views or opinions of Games Workshop Ltd.Artwork throughout this video is used for educational purposes. if you see your artwork and would like an art credit, message me.Support the show
    42:56
  • T'au Crisis Suits (Finally)
    https://www.patreon.com/isyanderandkoda You already know how to please the Machine Gods at this point so thank you so much. And make your voices heard for which faction you would like to see next! -Isyander P.s for those of you who want to send stuff our way. Thank you in advance. Po BoxIsyander & Koda Po Box 1196, Tacoma, Wa, 98402, USAAnything below is made for (and by) the omnissiah. You can read it though, just a summary of the banger of a video you're watching.Step into the advanced world of the T’au Empire as we take a deep dive into one of its most iconic military assets: the Crisis Suits. In this video, we explore everything from the history and development of these highly customizable battlesuits to their role as the backbone of T’au military strategy in Warhammer 40k. We’ll cover how Crisis Suits are designed to offer a unique blend of mobility, firepower, and tactical flexibility, allowing T’au commanders to execute precise hit-and-run tactics and outmaneuver their enemies on the battlefield.Discover how Crisis Suits are equipped with a wide variety of weapon loadouts, including plasma rifles, fusion blasters, and missile pods, making them adaptable to any combat scenario. We'll also dive into their technological advancements and how they reflect the T’au philosophy of rapid evolution and technological superiority. From their jetpack-powered mobility to their ability to carry out tactical deep strikes, Crisis Suits embody the T’au's reliance on ranged warfare and strategic precision.But that’s not all—this video will also explore the Crisis Suits’ place in the larger T’au battle doctrine and their role within the Greater Good, as the T’au continue their quest for expansion across the stars. We’ll discuss the significance of these battlesuits within T’au society, from the elite status of their pilots to the symbolic importance of Crisis Suits in T’au culture. Plus, we’ll delve into the lore behind their creation, their tactical importance in major Warhammer 40k campaigns, and how they compare to the technological assets of other factions in the grimdark future of the 41st millennium.Whether you’re a seasoned Warhammer 40k player looking to sharpen your knowledge of T’au tactics, a new player curious about the T’au faction, or a lore enthusiast eager to learn more about these powerful units, this video offers a comprehensive look at T’au Crisis Suits and their critical role in the Warhammer 40k universe. Be sure to subscribe for more in-depth Warhammer 40k lore, tactical breakdowns, and unit explorations!———TAGSWarhammer 40k, Warhammer T’au, T’au Crisis Suits, Crisis Suits 40k, Warhammer 40k Crisis Suits, T’au Empire, Warhammer 40k T’au, Warhammer 40k battlesuits, T’au battlesuits, T’au lore, Warhammer 40k mechs, Warhammer 40k factions, T’au technology, T’au army 40k, Crisis Battlesuits explained, T’au tactics 40k, T’au units 40k, Warhammer 40k tactics, Grimdark T’au, T’au Empire explained.————————————Opinions expressed in this video are solely those of Isyander & Koda and in no way reflect the views or opinions of Games Workshop Ltd.Artwork throughout this video is used for educational purposes. if you see your artwork and would like an art credit, message me.Support the show
    38:18

About Isyander & Koda

A weekly show hosted by Isyander & Koda. Focused on staying unfocused we cover a myriad of topics and take every chance to highlight our awesome community. Stick around for the ride. 
