It's a Quick Fix featuring Joe Buono (@IslesFix) and former VP of Communications for the Islanders, Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL).The New York Islanders beat the odds and won the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday night in a stunning franchise-altering moment. The Isles had only a 3.5% chance of winning the top pick, but their chances improved with every ping-pong ball drawn until 13 proved to be the luckiest of numbers. 7-11-12-13 Forever.We talk about what the lottery win means for the organization, and the options in front of them with the top selection Plus, Chris shares the latest he’s hearing on the Islanders GM search, which could be wrapping up faster than expected with a shorter list for John Collins to choose from, and a decision drawing near. Get full access to Isles Fix at islesfix.substack.com/subscribe
35:18
Quick Fix: In The Process
It's a Quick Fix featuring Joe Buono (@IslesFix) and former VP of Communications for the Islanders, Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL).The list of potential Islanders GMs is long, very long. In the last week, fans and media alike have speculated about a wide range and variety of candidates from Hall-of-Famers, to retreads, to popular Assistant GMs, and out-of-the-box options from around the league.For the first time, possibly in their history, the Islanders are conducting a proper search for their general manager. The man in charge of that search is John Collins, and reports indicate there’s been no shortage of interest from qualified candidates around the league. It’s now the job of Collins to sift through the chatter and the noise and decide which candidates deserve a long look.Plus, Chris and Joe comment on the organization letting go of radio broadcasters Chris King and Greg Picker, and the backlash response from the media and fan base. Is there still time for the team to reverse course? Joe then asks Chris where he was when Lanny McDonald broke the 1977-78 Islanders' hearts in overtime, which happened 47 years ago today at the Nassau Coliseum. Get full access to Isles Fix at islesfix.substack.com/subscribe
50:25
Quick Fix: Bittersweet Lou
It's a Quick Fix featuring Joe Buono (@IslesFix) and former VP of Communications for the Islanders, Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL).What felt inevitable to some but unlikely to others happened on Tuesday afternoon when the Islanders announced that the contract of Hall of Fame executive Lou Lamoriello would not be renewed after seven seasons as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager.This type of change is significant for any team, but for the Islanders, it represents a seismic shift for the organization, both on and off the ice, due to how Lamoriello operated. He did things his way, and those methods instilled professionalism, credibility, and, yes, success that was missing before.But the time was right for a change. After four mediocre at best seasons, the Islanders were not going to turn into Stanley Cup contenders over the summer. This wasn’t a one-year fix; it's now a multi-year plan, and that’s best for someone else with a fresh face, fresh eyes, and fresh ideas to take the franchise forward.The fanbase was clamoring for ownership to show decisiveness, and that happened on Tuesday. Now, the search for the next GM to lead this organization into a new era of Islanders hockey begins. Get full access to Isles Fix at islesfix.substack.com/subscribe
58:04
Quick Fix: Put To Shame
It's a Quick Fix featuring Joe Buono (@IslesFix) and former VP of Communications for the Islanders, Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL).Some games mean more than just one loss or win - they can define a season. After last night’s embarrassing 9-2 loss to the New York Rangers at UBS Arena, fans are wondering whether the shameful loss was enough for ownership to make the changes they have been reluctant to make and turn the page this off-season.The assumption has been that GM Lou Lamoriello will be back, but with each passing day, the moment calls for change. Head Coach Patrick Roy can defend his team’s effort all he wants, but the results are what they are. This isn’t a good hockey team, and they are further away from serious contention than they were at any point in the last four seasons.They rode things out as long as possible, but if games like last night don’t tell you that real change is needed, I’m not sure what will. Get full access to Isles Fix at islesfix.substack.com/subscribe
29:43
Quick Fix: History Makers
It's a Quick Fix featuring Joe Buono (@IslesFix) and Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL), the former VP of Communications for the Islanders.It doesn’t happen often, but on Sunday, the hockey world was fixated on the New York Islanders. The game at UBS Arena served as the backdrop to history as Alexander Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the greatest goal scorer in NHL history, scoring his 895th goal in the second period of a 4-1 Isles win. It’s one of the great accomplishments in sports history, and it happened on Long Island. Fans felt mixed going into it, questioning whether they wanted to see their team and goaltender surrender the record-breaker, but the way the day transpired, complete with a win over the league’s top team, was pretty perfect.The fans who paid high prices got what they came to see. A 22-minute on-ice ceremony with a few light moments followed the record-breaking goal as the Islanders paid their respects to Ovechkin. We discussed the pomp and circumstance around the game, how the Islanders organization prepared for the event, the business around it, and more. Get full access to Isles Fix at islesfix.substack.com/subscribe
Isles Fix is a one-stop shop for all your Isles news, insight, and analysis sent straight to your inbox five days per week. Our goal is to deliver Islanders Country their news in a unique and comprehensive way - all in one place, built specifically for fans of Long Island's hockey team.
Subscribe: https://islesfix.substack.com/
Isles Fix is now presenting "The Red Line," hosted by Phil Farber (@PhilzFacts) and David Tuchman (@TuchOnSports), a podcast with weekly commentary, analysis and opinion on the state of the Islanders. islesfix.substack.com