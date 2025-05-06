Quick Fix: Bittersweet Lou

It's a Quick Fix featuring Joe Buono (@IslesFix) and former VP of Communications for the Islanders, Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL).What felt inevitable to some but unlikely to others happened on Tuesday afternoon when the Islanders announced that the contract of Hall of Fame executive Lou Lamoriello would not be renewed after seven seasons as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager.This type of change is significant for any team, but for the Islanders, it represents a seismic shift for the organization, both on and off the ice, due to how Lamoriello operated. He did things his way, and those methods instilled professionalism, credibility, and, yes, success that was missing before.But the time was right for a change. After four mediocre at best seasons, the Islanders were not going to turn into Stanley Cup contenders over the summer. This wasn't a one-year fix; it's now a multi-year plan, and that's best for someone else with a fresh face, fresh eyes, and fresh ideas to take the franchise forward.The fanbase was clamoring for ownership to show decisiveness, and that happened on Tuesday. Now, the search for the next GM to lead this organization into a new era of Islanders hockey begins.