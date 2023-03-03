In a distant future, long after the apocalypse was forgotten and the history of civilization lost, three adventurers, a smooth-talking leader, a big-hearted bru... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
Ep9 | Cradle of Despair (Part 2 of 2)
Aether, Sirius, and Logo face their doom at the Institute of Advanced Psychobeing.
Intra Quest – Created by Michael FreibergA production of iHeartRadio and Astrum Media
Executive Produced by Michael Freiberg and iHeartRadioCo-produced by Adam Raymonda and Chelsea English
Sound Supervisor and Mix by Dennis DembeckSound Design by Dan TimmonsMusic by Trey ToyEpisode written by Michael Freiberg
Performances by:Matthew Broussard | AetherMike Lebovitz | SiriusMyq Kaplan | LogoLucie Pohl | Umbra
Featuring:Carolina Ravassa | EvaMasa Gibson | Professor AdderSean Donnelly | Tiny ToddyLuke Mones | VeritDan Soder | FritzAdditional Performances by:Dan Timmons
Director and Head Writer: Michael FreibergWriters: Tom Delgado and Will JulianStory Editor: Chelsea EnglishDialogue Editor: Adam RaymondaFoley: Post RedKey Art: Rich DaviesSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/31/2023
36:00
Ep8 | Cradle of Despair (Part 1 of 2)
Aether, Sirius, and Logo stumble upon an eerily advanced institute in the middle of the desert. They encounter the head of the institute, Professor Adder, and his assistant, Eva.
Intra Quest – Created by Michael FreibergA production of iHeartRadio and Astrum Media
Executive Produced by Michael Freiberg and iHeartRadioCo-produced by Adam Raymonda and Chelsea English
Sound Supervisor and Mix by Dennis DembeckSound Design by Dan TimmonsMusic by Trey ToyEpisode written by Michael Freiberg
Performances by:Matthew Broussard | AetherMike Lebovitz | SiriusMyq Kaplan | LogoLucie Pohl | Umbra
Featuring:Carolina Ravassa | EvaMasa Gibson | Professor AdderSean Donnelly | Tiny ToddyLuke Mones | VeritDan Soder | FritzAdditional Performances by:Dan Timmons
Director and Head Writer: Michael FreibergWriters: Tom Delgado and Will JulianStory Editor: Chelsea EnglishDialogue Editor: Adam RaymondaFoley: Post RedKey Art: Rich DaviesSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/24/2023
36:29
Ep7 | Crater Tales
Aether, Sirius, and Logo spend the night at the bottom of a massive crater. They share stories as to what could be the source of the crater’s origin.
Intra Quest – Created by Michael FreibergA production of iHeartRadio and Astrum Media
Executive Produced by Michael Freiberg and iHeartRadioCo-produced by Adam Raymonda and Chelsea English
Sound Supervisor and Mix by Dennis DembeckSound Design by Dan TimmonsMusic by Trey Toy and James Newberry Episode written by Michael Freiberg
Performances by:Matthew Broussard | AetherMike Lebovitz | SiriusMyq Kaplan | LogoLucie Pohl | Umbra
Featuring:Nick Naney | OculusKrystal Osborne | Elder OneCarolina Ravassa | FloraMasa Gibson | Warrior LeaderShanta Parasuraman | AmberCamille Theobald | LazuliNina Tarr | SapphireGreg Stone | Foreman StoneDan Timmons | CantorCuevaJen Cohn | TaharTom Delgado | JosahJulia Morizawa | GanitPaul Jackson | Gideon
Director and Head Writer: Michael FreibergWriters: Tom Delgado and Will JulianStory Editor: Chelsea EnglishDialogue Editor: Adam RaymondaFoley: Post RedKey Art: Rich DaviesSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/17/2023
48:49
Ep6 | Mole Lair
Aether, Sirius, and Logo reach the Mole Lair, the site where the satellite dish they’ve been hired to recover is located. Safe retrieval of the satellite dish proves more challenging than expected.
Intra Quest – Created by Michael FreibergA production of iHeartRadio and Astrum Media
Executive Produced by Michael Freiberg and iHeartRadioCo-produced by Adam Raymonda and Chelsea English
Sound Design and Mix by Dennis DembeckMusic by Trey ToyEpisode written by Michael Freiberg and Tom Delgado
Performances by:Matthew Broussard | AetherMike Lebovitz | SiriusMyq Kaplan | LogoLucie Pohl | Umbra
Featuring:Tim Platt | DigglyJen Cohn | Mole Conductor
Director and Head Writer: Michael FreibergWriters: Tom Delgado and Will JulianStory Editor: Chelsea EnglishDialogue Editor: Ja-Ann WangFoley: Post RedKey Art: Rich DaviesSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/10/2023
51:02
Ep5A | Pyrite Kingdom - Oren’s Oasis
Aether, Sirius, and Logo travel to a castle with an oasis at the edge of the Azrael Desert.
Intra Quest – Created by Michael FreibergA production of iHeartRadio and Astrum Media
Executive Produced by Michael Freiberg and iHeartRadioCo-produced by Adam Raymonda and Chelsea English
Sound Design and Mix by Dennis DembeckMusic by Trey ToyEpisode written by Michael Freiberg and Tom Delgado
Performances by:Matthew Broussard | AetherMike Lebovitz | SiriusMyq Kaplan | LogoLucie Pohl | Umbra
Featuring:Dan St. Germain | Oren
Director and Head Writer: Michael FreibergWriters: Tom Delgado and Will JulianStory Editor: Chelsea EnglishDialogue Editor: Adam RaymondaAdditional Music: Matthew BlochaFoley: Post RedKey Art: Rich DaviesSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
In a distant future, long after the apocalypse was forgotten and the history of civilization lost, three adventurers, a smooth-talking leader, a big-hearted brute, and an analytical savant, embark on a quest that could save the world. They face a primordial evil that has the power to possess the mind and rules over a mental realm called The Intra.
A production of iHeartRadio and Astrum Media. Created by Michael Freiberg.