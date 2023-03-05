Inside Whitehall demystifies many of the aspects we hear and read about in politics coverage every day. What really happens inside a Cabinet meeting? How is leg... More
The Lobby. Inside the world of Westminster journalists: Part 2
James and Jonathan talk through the discussion with Harry Cole and Kate McCann and James shares some of his own experience as a media Special Advisor.Follow and comment on Twitter: @WhitehallPodUK
5/17/2023
33:04
The Lobby. Inside the world of Westminster journalists: Part 1
James and Jonathan speak to two titans of the lobby, the journalists who cover political events for the national and local media. Harry Cole and Kate McCann take are political editors for the Sun and Talk TV respectively and take us inside political reporting.Follow and comment on Twitter: @WhitehallPodUK
5/15/2023
52:30
Around the Cabinet table: Part 2
James and Jonathan pick through the interview with Michael Gove reflecting on cabinet meetings during the coalition and fractious Brexit period.Follow and comment on Twitter: @WhitehallPodUK
5/10/2023
35:53
Around the Cabinet table with Michael Gove: Part 1
James and Jonathan speak to Michael Gove, a Secretary of State under four Prime Ministers and someone who has been at the top of government for over a decade. What really happens in a Cabinet meeting? And how do styles differ between Boris Johnson and David Cameron? Find out in the latest episode of Inside Whitehall.Follow and comment on Twitter: @WhitehallPodUK
5/8/2023
53:18
The Locals: Part 2
Join James and Jonathan in Stoke-on-Trent, with Labour Councillor Rhys Goode, to discuss the upcoming local elections and why they matter to political parties and their leaders.Follow and comment on Twitter: @WhitehallPodUK
Inside Whitehall demystifies many of the aspects we hear and read about in politics coverage every day. What really happens inside a Cabinet meeting? How is legislation made? What are Special Advisors?
Hosted by former Special Advisor James Starkie, and current MP Jonathan Gullis, Inside Whitehall interviews people across the political divide and beyond to provide a unique perspective on modern British Politics.
Follow and comment on Twitter @WhitehallPodUK