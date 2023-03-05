Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Inside Whitehall in the App
Listen to Inside Whitehall in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Inside Whitehall

Inside Whitehall

Podcast Inside Whitehall
Podcast Inside Whitehall

Inside Whitehall

James Starkie and Jonathan Gullis MP
add
Inside Whitehall demystifies many of the aspects we hear and read about in politics coverage every day. What really happens inside a Cabinet meeting? How is leg... More
GovernmentNewsPoliticsSociety & CulturePersonal Journals
Inside Whitehall demystifies many of the aspects we hear and read about in politics coverage every day. What really happens inside a Cabinet meeting? How is leg... More

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • The Lobby. Inside the world of Westminster journalists: Part 2
    James and Jonathan talk through the discussion with Harry Cole and Kate McCann and James shares some of his own experience as a media Special Advisor.Follow and comment on Twitter: @WhitehallPodUK
    5/17/2023
    33:04
  • The Lobby. Inside the world of Westminster journalists: Part 1
    James and Jonathan speak to two titans of the lobby, the journalists who cover political events for the national and local media. Harry Cole and Kate McCann take are political editors for the Sun and Talk TV respectively and take us inside political reporting.Follow and comment on Twitter: @WhitehallPodUK
    5/15/2023
    52:30
  • Around the Cabinet table: Part 2
    James and Jonathan pick through the interview with Michael Gove reflecting on cabinet meetings during the coalition and fractious Brexit period.Follow and comment on Twitter: @WhitehallPodUK
    5/10/2023
    35:53
  • Around the Cabinet table with Michael Gove: Part 1
    James and Jonathan speak to Michael Gove, a Secretary of State under four Prime Ministers and someone who has been at the top of government for over a decade. What really happens in a Cabinet meeting? And how do styles differ between Boris Johnson and David Cameron? Find out in the latest episode of Inside Whitehall.Follow and comment on Twitter: @WhitehallPodUK
    5/8/2023
    53:18
  • The Locals: Part 2
    Join James and Jonathan in Stoke-on-Trent, with Labour Councillor Rhys Goode, to discuss the upcoming local elections and why they matter to political parties and their leaders.Follow and comment on Twitter: @WhitehallPodUK
    5/3/2023
    56:24

More Government podcasts

About Inside Whitehall

Inside Whitehall demystifies many of the aspects we hear and read about in politics coverage every day. What really happens inside a Cabinet meeting? How is legislation made? What are Special Advisors? Hosted by former Special Advisor James Starkie, and current MP Jonathan Gullis, Inside Whitehall interviews people across the political divide and beyond to provide a unique perspective on modern British Politics. Follow and comment on Twitter @WhitehallPodUK
Podcast website

Listen to Inside Whitehall, Music City 911 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Inside Whitehall

Inside Whitehall

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Inside Whitehall: Podcasts in Family