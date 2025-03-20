Semana agridulce para el equipo Aurinegro del LAFC!! Por un lado se califica de "panzazo" a los cuartos de final de la CCC con una derrota de 2-1 ante Columbus y enfrentarán al Inter Miami. Habla Tillman, Lloris y Cherundolo.
Y por otro lado, segunda derrota en la MLS 2025 y perdiendo el invicto en casa.
Cherundolo y Long nos dan sus puntos de vista.
--------
34:32
Black & Gold Insider Ep. 5 | Yaw Yeboah
This week on Black & Gold Insider Max Bretos is joined by LAFC midfielder Yaw Yeboah. Yaw takes us through his journey from 10-year-old dreamer in Ghana, to making it to Manchester City, to playing in Europe, and eventually making his way to MLS and Los Angeles. He tells us how fellow Ghanaians Latif Blessing and Mahala Opoku helped him make his decision to come to LAFC.
--------
21:31
Acción LAFC Con Armando Aguayo | Ep. 48
Semana agridulce para LAFC...Después de derrotar a Columbus Crew 3 a 0 en el partido de ida dentro de los 16avos de final de la Champions League de la Concacaf, dentro del torneo local de la MLS 2025, LAFC cae vapuleado 5-2 alla en el Lumen Stadium. Lo positivo de todo es que Dennis Bouanga ya se encontró con el gol, pero la defensa que no había recibido gol en tres juegos, se vio vulnerada. Steve Cherundolo, Aaron Long, Marky Delgado y Nathan Ordaz nos dan sus puntos de vista en estos dos juegos.
--------
29:37
LAFC+ Ep. 46 | An Old Friend Returns to BMO
An old friend returns to BMO! Dave Denholm and Mario Ruiz look forward to another massive Western Conference clash for the Black & Gold as they host Austin FC and former LAFC captain Ilie Sanchez. It wasn't pretty in Columbus, but mission accomplished. Plus, a look around this weekend's most intriguing MLS Matches.
--------
40:02
Black & Gold Insider Ep. 4 | Mark Delgado
This week on Black & Gold Insider, Max Bretos is joined by midfielder Mark Delgado, who tells us how he navigated the fields of Southern California soccer to become a decorated MLS pro, the benefits of growing up in a Mexican-American household, and his knack for bonding with new teammates and coaches.