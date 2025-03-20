Black & Gold Insider Ep. 5 | Yaw Yeboah

This week on Black & Gold Insider Max Bretos is joined by LAFC midfielder Yaw Yeboah. Yaw takes us through his journey from 10-year-old dreamer in Ghana, to making it to Manchester City, to playing in Europe, and eventually making his way to MLS and Los Angeles. He tells us how fellow Ghanaians Latif Blessing and Mahala Opoku helped him make his decision to come to LAFC.