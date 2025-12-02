Powered by RND
Inside American Soccer with Tom Bogert and Tab Ramos
SportsSoccer
Inside American Soccer with Tom Bogert and Tab Ramos
  • What is Success for U.S. at World Cup and an Interesting Weekend for Americans Abroad
    Tom and Tab go through the very interesting weekend for Americans abroad, including Christian Pulisic sitting out, Ricardo Pepi and Tyler Adams scoring beautiful goals, Weston McKennie playing Right Wing Back and Tanner Tessmann at Center Back. They also discuss the USMNT players in MLS Cup, focussing on Brian White's chances of making the World Cup roster in the summer. They break down the Pot system and Preview the World Cup Draw. Plus, the Big Question of the week is based off of Mauricio Pochettino's comments about winning the World Cup. What would be considered a success for the U.S. at the World Cup this summer?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    48:04
  • USMNT World Cup Roster Watch, Inside Story of Tyler Adams!
    We’re focused on the USMNT World Cup roster watch. It’s important that we set the table on where the race for the roster stands. A lot can and will change between now and the summer. Who are locks? Who’s on the bubble? And who is on the outside looking in, position by position.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:01:51
  • USMNT Dominates Uruguay, How We Did It, Who Impressed and Who Disappointed
    In our debut episode Tom and Tab give you the backstory on their connection and breakdown the extremely successful November window for the USMNT. From how Mauricio Pochettino has changed the culture of the team, to who got themselves on the plane, and who is in trouble. They give their current Starting XI for the US team and Tab tells the story of how he helped identify Tanner Tessmann, brought him into the National Team fold and what makes him different than almost any other player on the team. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    54:27
  • Introducing: Inside American Soccer with Tom Bogert and Tab Ramos
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:25

About Inside American Soccer with Tom Bogert and Tab Ramos

Inside America Soccer with Tom Bogert and Tab Ramos, the serious fan’s go-to source for USMNT news, analysis and informed opinions.
SportsSoccer

