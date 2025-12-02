Inside American Soccer with Tom Bogert and Tab Ramos

What is Success for U.S. at World Cup and an Interesting Weekend for Americans Abroad

Tom and Tab go through the very interesting weekend for Americans abroad, including Christian Pulisic sitting out, Ricardo Pepi and Tyler Adams scoring beautiful goals, Weston McKennie playing Right Wing Back and Tanner Tessmann at Center Back. They also discuss the USMNT players in MLS Cup, focussing on Brian White's chances of making the World Cup roster in the summer. They break down the Pot system and Preview the World Cup Draw. Plus, the Big Question of the week is based off of Mauricio Pochettino's comments about winning the World Cup. What would be considered a success for the U.S. at the World Cup this summer?