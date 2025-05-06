The Christmas Story

Join us as we are reminded of the reason for the season of Christmas, the birth of our savior Jesus Christ. You can follow along with us in your Bible as Norah, Raz, Evyn, & Joshua each take turns sharing the story of Christmas from Luke 2.—Learn more about the amazing universe around you and the Indescribable God who created it with resources like The Wonder of Creation, Indescribable: 100 Devotions for Kids About God and Science, and How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God and Science from Pastor Louie Giglio: https://passion.link/pkr—Little brothers or sisters at home! Snuggle up with them and show them this amazing God with Indescribable for Little Ones! https://passion.link/pkr—Want to know about Pastor Louie Giglio? Visit LouieGiglio.com!—Want something to watch? Check out Passion Kids Online: https://passion.link/passionkidsonline