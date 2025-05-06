Norah & Raz take a trip down memory lane in this episode about remembering things. —Memory Verse: "I will not forget you." Isaiah 49:15—Learn more about the amazing universe around you and the Indescribable God who created it with resources like The Wonder of Creation, Indescribable: 100 Devotions for Kids About God and Science, and How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God and Science from Pastor Louie Giglio: https://passion.link/pkr—Little brothers or sisters at home! Snuggle up with them and show them this amazing God with Indescribable for Little Ones! https://passion.link/pkr—Want to know about Pastor Louie Giglio? Visit LouieGiglio.com!—Want something to watch? Check out Passion Kids Online: https://passion.link/passionkidsonline
4:01
Episode 13 - Just Laugh it Off
Join Norah & Raz as they share some of their embarrassing stories and how to manage being embarrassed well.—Memory Verse: "My power works best in weakness." 2 Corinthians 12:9
4:52
Episode 12 - Germs and a Scientist!
In this special episode of the Indescribable Kids Podcast, Joshua + Evyn are joined by a real-life scientist to learn about things we shouldn't share—germs and a bad attitude.—Memory Verse: "Love is not rude, is not selfish, and does not become angry easily." 1 Corinthians 13:5
4:14
Episode 11 - Move Your Body!
Norah & Raz join us for the Indescribable Kids Podcast with an episode on using endorphins to deal with feeling scared, anxious, stressed, and nervous.—The episode's memory verse is Philippians 2:4."Do not be interested only in your own life, but be interested in the lives of others."
5:23
The Christmas Story
Join us as we are reminded of the reason for the season of Christmas, the birth of our savior Jesus Christ. You can follow along with us in your Bible as Norah, Raz, Evyn, & Joshua each take turns sharing the story of Christmas from Luke 2.
Join Norah, Raz, Joshua, and Evyn in their backyard shed recording studio as they dive into the amazing world around us, and the Indescribable God who created it all!
Brought to you by the Passion Podcast Network, Passion City Church, and Louie Giglio, the Indescribable Podcast for Kids is a podcast for kids, by kids that will guide them through devotionals from the Indescribable, How Great is our God, and Wonder of Creation books.