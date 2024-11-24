WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH, 1986.PORT HURON, MICHIGAN.20-year-old Scott Macklem headed to class at Saint Clair County Community College—known locally as SC4.HE never made it home.Scott was gunned down in the campus parking lot by an unknown assailant, leaving this quiet port town on the Canadian border shaken and desperate for answers.The police quickly zeroed in on one man: Fred Freeman—now known as Temujin Kensu. But there was one glaring issue. Temujin had ALIBIS PLACING HIIM over 400 miles away at the moment the murder occurred.The trial that followed was rife with controversy—marked by shaky evidence, questionable testimony, and a conviction so UNBELIEVABLE it raised more questions than answers.TEMUJIN KENSU’S arrest, conviction, and continued incarceration defy logic.One word comes to mind: INCONCEIVABLE.NOW, For the first time, we’re taking you inside a real-time investigation—featuring new revelations from witnesses, expert insights from those who’ve studied the case, and a meticulous reexamination of the trial, the evidence, and the events that brought us here.THE goal is simple: uncover the truth and seek justice—not just for Temujin Kensu but also for scott macklem.Two life sentences.One search for answers.This… is INCONCEIVABLE: The Story of Temujin Kensu.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH, 1986.PORT HURON, MICHIGAN.20-year-old Scott Macklem headed to class at Saint Clair County Community College—known locally as SC4.He never made it home.Scott was gunned down in the campus parking lot by an unknown assailant, leaving this quiet port town on the Canadian border shaken and desperate for answers.The police quickly zeroed in on one man: Fred Freeman—now known as Temujin Kensu. But there was one glaring issue. Temujin had ALIBIS PLACING HIIM over 400 miles away at the moment the murder occurred.The trial that followed was rife with controversy—marked by shaky evidence, questionable testimony, and a conviction so UNBELIEVABLE it raised more questions than answers.Temujin Kensu's arrest, conviction, and continued incarceration defy logic.One word comes to mind: INCONCEIVABLE.Now, For the first time, we're taking you inside a real-time investigation—featuring new revelations from witnesses, expert insights from those who've studied the case, and a meticulous reexamination of the trial, the evidence, and the events that brought us here.The goal is simple: uncover the truth and seek justice—not just for Temujin Kensu but also for Scott Macklem.Two life sentences.One search for answers.I'm Jason Usry…, and this… is INCONCEIVABLE: The Story of Temujin Kensu.