In The Vet's Office with Dr. Josie Horchak

Tarryn Feldman: When Your House Turns into a Doggie Nursing Home

On this episode of In The Vet's Office, Dr. Josie sits down with glam guru and host of The Touch Up Podcast, Tarryn Feldman. The episode starts with an interesting case of the week involving PBR (the beer) and then listener Q & As. Dr. Josie and Tarryn talk all about Tarryn's dogs- 16 year old Lucy, who probably has dementia and Orville, her most recent rescue. They talk about what it's like introducing an old dog with a young one, and Tarryn tells the story of how her dogs banded together and ate a whole bottle of a pain meds. Tarryn also discussed her late dog, Twyla, and her experience of having a dog with cancer. Tarryn then gives an amazing vocal performance leading into Paw & Order. Dr. Josie wraps up the episode explaining why you should never leave chewing gum unattended around your pets and why you don't want to smoke in front of of them, either. Follow Dr. Josie HERE Follow Tarryn HERE Leave a question/voicemail for Dr. Josie: HERE