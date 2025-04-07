In The Vet's Office with Dr. Josie Horchak

Jason Tartick: Adopting Teddy & His Insane Backstory
In this episode of In The Vet's Office, Dr. Josie is joined by 2x best-selling author, Trading Secrets podcast host and Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick. Jason opens up about the void he’s had in his heart recently for dogs, which led him to adopting his pup Teddy from Wags & Walks Nashville. Jason dives into Teddy’s crazy backstory, including why the dog had to spend an entire winter outdoors after his previous owner was arrested on a serious charge. Jason talks about Teddy's big personality and what he's learned from his professional dog trainer. Dr. Josie gives Jason some pointers on Teddy, including advice on a potential ACL injury. Plus, Dr. Josie breaks down some important pet care tips: 🐾 Why you *shouldn’t* buy just any flea and tick meds online 🐾 The dangers of using certain shedding brushes on your pets 🐾 And much more! Don’t forget to *LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE* for more behind-the-scenes pet stories and expert vet advice! 🔔 *New episodes every week!* #Veterinarian #PetCare #Pets #Dogs #Cats #JasonTartick #PetRescue #FunnyPets #VetLife #AnimalLovers #Nashville #Podcast #PetTips #DogTrainerSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
44:33
Morgan Huelsman: Sending condolences to the man that used my dog's toothpaste.
On this episode of In The Vet's Office, Dr. Josie is joined by Morgan Huelsman, otherwise known as Morgan Number 2 from The Bobby Bones Show. Morgan brings her dog, Remi, and her cat, Hazel to the studio. Dr. Josie starts the episode with a crazy story about a cat that got lost in Yosemite National Park and traveled almost one thousand miles to make it home. Morgan then talks all about her pets including how Remi has become a therapy animal, and how they have even helped weed out men while dating. Morgan tells the story of how one of the guys she was dating used Remi's toothpaste to brush his teeth. Dr. Josie then discusses why you shouldn't give your pets pills without anything on them. And why you definitely shouldn't go looking for a pet on Craigslist. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
47:45
Dr. Andrew Bean: All Things Cats
On this week's episode of In The Vet's Office, Dr. Josie is joined by one of her former vet school classmates, colleague, friend, and cat connoisseur- Dr. Andrew Bean. Dr. Josie and Dr. Bean start the episode by talking about an exciting new medication that used to be sold on the black market, but has now been FDA approved to treat a common, life threatening disease in cats. They then dig into all of your burning questions about cats like: Is wet food really best? Should I be worried about hairballs? Why is my cat peeing outside its litter box?And what does making biscuits really mean? The episode ends with Paw & Order, where Dr. Josie and Dr. Bean talk about three things they would never do with their own cats. Follow Dr. Josie HERE Leave a question/voicemail for Dr. Josie: HERESee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
48:28
Dr. Mary Gardner: Euthanasia- How Do I Know When It's Time?
In this episode of In The Vet's Office, Dr. Josie is joined by Lap of Love co-founder, Dr. Mary Gardner. Dr. Josie and Dr. Mary discuss what owners can expect when taking care of pets with a terminal illness. And how our senior pets deserve the same quality of care as our young ones. Dr. Mary and Dr. Josie weigh the pros and cons of focusing on keeping our pets comfortable versus pursuing treatment with our sick pets. They then dive into all the different ways that we can assess quality of life and determine when it's the right time to euthanize. They explain what owners can expect during the euthanasia appointment. Lastly, they discuss different resources and support groups for owners that are grieving the loss of a pet. Follow Dr. Josie HERE Follow Lap of Love HERE Leave a question/voicemail for Dr. Josie: HERESee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
47:13
Tarryn Feldman: When Your House Turns into a Doggie Nursing Home
On this episode of In The Vet’s Office, Dr. Josie sits down with glam guru and host of The Touch Up Podcast, Tarryn Feldman. The episode starts with an interesting case of the week involving PBR (the beer) and then listener Q & As. Dr. Josie and Tarryn talk all about Tarryn’s dogs- 16 year old Lucy, who probably has dementia and Orville, her most recent rescue. They talk about what it’s like introducing an old dog with a young one, and Tarryn tells the story of how her dogs banded together and ate a whole bottle of a pain meds. Tarryn also discussed her late dog, Twyla, and her experience of having a dog with cancer. Tarryn then gives an amazing vocal performance leading into Paw & Order. Dr. Josie wraps up the episode explaining why you should never leave chewing gum unattended around your pets and why you don’t want to smoke in front of of them, either. Follow Dr. Josie HERE Follow Tarryn HERE Leave a question/voicemail for Dr. Josie: HERESee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
iHeartMedia and The Nashville Podcast Network presents "In The Vet's Office" with Dr. Josie Horchak. Each episode, veterinarian Dr. Josie Horchak, sits down with her co-host Shannon Ella to answer questions she's constantly hearing at the office -- What should I feed my dog? How do I potty train my puppy? Do I really need to brush my pet's teeth? Dr. Josie helps listeners navigate pet ownership through sharing cases she's seen in her 18+ year career as a veterinarian, answering listener calls, and giving her weekly "Paw & Order" list of things she would never do with her own pets. Dr. Josie has treated pets from the high rises of downtown Chicago to the pets of country stars in Nashville. Her ability to relate with owners has made her one of the most sought-after veterinarians in the country.