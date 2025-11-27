Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders and Other Cases

Lawsuits From Nancy Mace "Scorched earth Speech & Murdaugh Appeal Update

In February, South Carolina US House of Representative, Nancy Mace gave a "scorched earth" speech on the house floor. In the speech she accused several men of serious crimes, including rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking. None of the men Mace accused have been charged with any of the crimes she accused them of and all have denied her allegations. This episode brings you the latest filings and responses from some of the parties. In this episode an important ruling by the judge and an arrest has been made. Five previous Impact episodes have been about her February speech. August 29th episode was about an important ruling by the judge and an arrest was made. In the August 7 episode, a Jane Doe lawsuit has been filed and a you will hear what was said in a deposition given by a former Mace colleague. In the July 30th episode the discussion was around the lawsuits and lawsuit responses that have followed Mace's speech. In the July 18th episode on the topic you will can the part of her speech attacking South Carolina Attorney General, Alan Wilson. Wilson is running for governor of SC and you will hear his response from an interview with Fitsnews. https://www.fitsnews.com In the Impact of Influence July 10th episode you can hear part of that speech and a discussion of some off the fallout. Seton Tucker and Matt Harris began the Impact of Influence podcast shortly after the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Now they cover true crime past and present from the southeast region of the U.S.