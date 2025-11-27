Powered by RND
Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders and Other Cases
  Date Set On Murdaugh Appeal & Kaden Moses Case Reviewed
    The South Carolina Supreme Court has set a date to hear oral arguments in Alex Murdaugh's appeal of his murder convictions of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. An attorney and law professor at Temple Law School, Matt Siembieda, joins the podcast to discuss the last filings of the State and Defense before oral arguments take place. Also; Siembieda talks about what a second trial might look like. There is an update on the death of Kaden Moses. On December 30, 2023, 14 year old Kaden Moses was found fatally shot in his bedroom in his home in Clinton, SC. The autopsy report classified his death as a homicide. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has told Kaden's mother, Erika, that the case is closed, unless "additional credible evidence is discovered" the case will remain closed. The case seems to be moving forward. Attorney, Lori Murray posted the info on the Justice for Kaden Facebook page. To hear more about this tragic case listen to the three previous episodes on the case on December 5, 2024, February 12, and March 12. Seton Tucker and Matt Harris began the Impact of Influence podcast shortly after the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Now they cover true crime past and present from the southeast region of the U.S. Impact of Influence is part of the Evergreen Podcast Company.
    33:05
  Stephanie Tinsley on Her Passion Project and The Hulu Murdaugh Show
    Stephanie Tinsley created the true crime podcast, Everything They Missed. It is about the 2007 savage murder of Danny Harris in Memphis, a father of four, two of them Memphis police officers. Mr. Harris's body was left unnoticed and decomposing in his home for 2 months. The case was closed suspiciously and within 48 hours, police zeroed in on a 24-year-old black man, Andrew Hayes with a 3rd grade level IQ, who had never met the victim. After a 27-hour unrecorded interrogation, Andrew confessed. The Tennessee Innocence Project now calls that confession false, but for 18 years, Andrew has remained in prison.  Tinsley's show  uncovered new evidence that may exonerate the man. Stephanie is married to attorney Mark Tinsley. Mark's name is familiar to Impact listeners due to his involvement with the Alex Murdaugh trial and the Scott Spivey case. Stephanie discusses the Hulu Murdaugh special. Seton Tucker and Matt Harris began the Impact of Influence podcast shortly after the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Now they cover true crime past and present from the southeast region of the U.S. Impact of Influence is part of the Evergreen Podcast Company.
    34:14
  Lawsuits From Nancy Mace "Scorched earth Speech & Murdaugh Appeal Update
    In February, South Carolina US House of Representative, Nancy Mace gave a "scorched earth" speech on the house floor. In the speech she accused several men of serious crimes, including rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking. None of the men Mace accused have been charged with any of the crimes she accused them of and all have denied her allegations. This episode brings you the latest filings and responses from some of the parties. In this episode an important ruling by the judge and an arrest has been made. Five previous Impact episodes have been about her February speech. August 29th episode was about an important ruling by the judge and an arrest was made. In the August 7 episode, a Jane Doe lawsuit has been filed and a you will hear what was said in a deposition given by a former Mace colleague. In the July 30th episode the discussion was around the lawsuits and lawsuit responses that have followed Mace's speech. In the July 18th episode on the topic you will can the part of her speech attacking South Carolina Attorney General, Alan Wilson. Wilson is running for governor of SC and you will hear his response from an interview with Fitsnews. https://www.fitsnews.com In the Impact of Influence July 10th episode you can hear part of that speech and a discussion of some off the fallout. Seton Tucker and Matt Harris began the Impact of Influence podcast shortly after the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Now they cover true crime past and present from the southeast region of the U.S. Impact of Influence is part of the Evergreen Podcast Company.
    21:14
  Inside the Scott Spivey Case: A Reporter Update
    Wall Street Journal reporter Valerie Bauerlein joined Impact to bring the latest news on the the Scott Spivey Case. Valerie previously joined the show on the May 1 episode. Valerie Bauerlein's podcast, Camp Swamp Road is part pf the WSJ podcasts. A 2023 road rage incident near Myrtle Beach turned deadly. Weldon Boyd fatally shot and killed 33 year old Scott Spivey. Boyd claimed self defense under South Carolina's Stand Your Ground Law. Questions emerged about the investigation after Boyd's phone calls were released. There are also questions abut Boyd's relationship with law enforcement and how the investigation was handled. To hear more about the Spivey case there were Impact episodes on May1, May 29, and June 6. Bauerlein is a WSJ National Affairs Reporter. Author of the instant NYT bestseller "The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty" and you can Follow Valerie on X @vbauerlein Here are links to her articles https://www.wsj.com/us-news/spivey-killing-stand-your-ground-f45a3492?mod=e2fb https://www.wsj.com/us-news/scott-spivey-weldon-boyd-police-shield-3edcf133?mod=e2fb Seton Tucker and Matt Harris began the Impact of Influence podcast shortly after the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Now they cover true crime past and present from the southeast region of the U.S. Impact of Influence is part of the Evergreen Podcast Company.
    1:10:31
  Could A New Lead Provide Answers in the 2015 Death of Stephen Smith?
    James Seidel from Crime and Cask Investigations discusses his source that told him about who was responsible for the death of Stephen Smith. A decade ago, 19-year-old Stephen Smith was discovered lying dead in the middle of a quiet country road in Hampton County, South Carolina — killed by a brutal strike to the head. The case was swiftly — and controversially — labeled a hit-and-run. Smith's homicide still remains unsolved. No arrests. No accountability. And those who loved him are still waiting — not only for justice, but for answers. Seton Tucker and Matt Harris began the Impact of Influence podcast shortly after the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Now they cover true crime past and present from the southeast region of the U.S. Impact of Influence is part of the Evergreen Podcast Company.
    56:07

About Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders and Other Cases

The Murdaugh family was one of South Carolina's most powerful legal families. Three generations of Murdaughs held the position of solicitor in the lowcountry for almost one hundred years. In February of 2019 a boat crash killed 19 year old Mallory Beach. Paul Murdaugh, the son of prominent SC attorney, Alex Murdaugh, was charged with three felony counts of boating under the influence, including causing the death of Mallory Beach. June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh found his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, brutally murdered, shot to death on their property known as Moselle. On March 2, 2023 Alex was convicted of murdering Maggie and Paul. Between the murders and the convictions many other crimes came to light. No one could have expected the twists and turns the story has taken and it is not finished. Seton Tucker and Matt Harris started the Impact of Influence podcast soon after the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. You may have seen them talking about the Murdaugh saga on CourtTV, Murdaugh documentaries on Oxygen and Fox Nation and episodes on American Greed and Nancy Grace. Seton and Matt continue updating the Murdaugh story and are now covering other crimes that have occurred throughout the Southeast. Impact of Influence is now a Youtube channel You can find them on their Impact of Influence FB page or [email protected]
