The Man Who Killed Halloween: The Case Of Ronald Clark O’Bryan

We’ve got a little surprise for you this spooky season… Tom, Ben & Dan are back with a Halloween special that will send shivers down your spine.It’s Halloween night, 1974, in Pasadena, Texas. Eight-year-old Timothy O’Bryan is out trick-or-treating with his little sister, Elizabeth, and a friend from down the street... all under the watchful eye of Timothy’s father, Ronald Clark O’Bryan. A well-respected church deacon, a loving parent, and a man trusted by his community…The evening goes perfectly. The children race from door to door, their bags filling with sweets and smiles. But when they return home and tuck into their hard-earned candy, one treat will change everything. What should have been a night of innocent fun becomes a chilling tragedy that would haunt Halloween forever.Join the boys as they unwrap the horrifying true story of The Candy Man. 🍬💀For HUNDREDS of more cases (and to request your own), visit icmap.co.uk now and sign up for free!Presented by Tom Norris & Ben CarterWritten by Ben CarterProduced by Dan J LambertEdited by Ben Bonsey Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.