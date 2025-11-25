The Man Who Killed Halloween: The Case Of Ronald Clark O’Bryan
We’ve got a little surprise for you this spooky season… Tom, Ben & Dan are back with a Halloween special that will send shivers down your spine.It’s Halloween night, 1974, in Pasadena, Texas. Eight-year-old Timothy O’Bryan is out trick-or-treating with his little sister, Elizabeth, and a friend from down the street... all under the watchful eye of Timothy’s father, Ronald Clark O’Bryan. A well-respected church deacon, a loving parent, and a man trusted by his community…The evening goes perfectly. The children race from door to door, their bags filling with sweets and smiles. But when they return home and tuck into their hard-earned candy, one treat will change everything. What should have been a night of innocent fun becomes a chilling tragedy that would haunt Halloween forever.Join the boys as they unwrap the horrifying true story of The Candy Man. 🍬💀For HUNDREDS of more cases (and to request your own), visit icmap.co.uk now and sign up for free!Presented by Tom Norris & Ben CarterWritten by Ben CarterProduced by Dan J LambertEdited by Ben Bonsey Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
52:39
--------
52:39
Red Haunted: Spooky Stories with Red Handed & ICMAP
This week on I Could Murder A Podcast, Tom and Ben join forces with the brilliant Suruthi and Hannah from RedHanded for a very special crossover episode!It’s a true crime team-up for the ages… a stack of spine-chilling stories perfect for spooky season. Expect eerie tales, dark laughs, and plenty of chaos as the ICMAP boys and RedHanded girls dive deep into the macabre together.Huge thanks to the RedHanded team for making this collaboration happen - we’ve wanted to do this for ages, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally share it with you. For HUNDREDS of more cases (and to request your own), visit icmap.co.uk now and sign up for free!Presented by Tom Norris & Ben CarterWritten by Ben CarterProduced by Dan J LambertEdited by Ben Bonsey Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:12:26
--------
1:12:26
The WEIRDEST Torture Methods in History │ With Happy Hour Podcast
Tom and Ben team up with JaackMaate and Stevie on the Happy Hour podcast to discuss the WEIRDEST torture methods in history (Part 2!)...For HUNDREDS of more cases (and to request your own), visit icmap.co.uk now and sign up for free!Presented by Tom Norris & Ben CarterWritten by Ben CarterProduced by Dan J LambertEdited by Ben Bonsey Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
20:52
--------
20:52
The Clydach Murders | The Case Of David “Dai” Morris
Four lives lost, one small Welsh village changed forever.In 1999, the quiet community of Clydach was rocked by a brutal and deeply personal crime... a case that would divide opinion for decades.Police quickly focused their investigation on local man David “Dai” Morris, who would go on to be tried, convicted, and imprisoned for the murders. But from day one, questions have surrounded the evidence, the investigation, and whether the right man was ever brought to justice.Join Tom, Ben & Dan as they revisit The Clydach Murders, a case that remains one of the most shocking and debated in Welsh criminal history.For HUNDREDS of more cases (and to request your own), visit icmap.co.uk now and sign up for free!Presented by Tom Norris & Ben CarterWritten by Ben CarterProduced by Dan J LambertEdited by Ben Bonsey Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:34:25
--------
1:34:25
The San Ysidro McDonald’s Massacre: The Case Of James Oliver Huberty
On a summer afternoon in 1984, the quiet community of San Ysidro, California, was shattered by one of the deadliest attacks in U.S. history. James Oliver Huberty entered a local McDonald’s and carried out a horrifying assault that would claim 21 lives and injure many more.This tragedy left an indelible scar on America, sparking national conversations about mental health, gun control, and the warning signs of violent behaviour. Huberty’s actions stunned investigators and the public alike, leaving many to ask: could this have been prevented?In this episode, we explore Huberty’s troubled background, the warning signs that were missed, and the lasting impact this tragedy had on survivors, families, and U.S. law enforcement response to public attacks.For HUNDREDS of more cases (and to request your own), visit icmap.co.uk now and sign up for free!Presented by Tom Norris & Ben CarterWritten by Ben CarterProduced by Dan J LambertEdited by Ben Bonsey Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Join Tom, Ben and Dan as they deep dive into the darkest cases in true crime. From mass shootings to serial killers to unsolved mysteries, the boys explore each detail looking for the red flags. With a little sprinkling of humour to find some light relief. Join the gang as they cover some of the most gruesome events in history. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.