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12 episodes
- In honor of the 100th Anniversary of the Discovery of King Tut's Tomb, we're hosting a Podcast Party! Check out all the other participating kids podcasts who are making episodes on Ancient Egypt:
Oct 19th - Flip and Mozi’s Guide to How to Be an Earthling: https://wondery.com/shows/how-to-be-an-earthling/episode/9842-camel-102022/
Oct 19th - The Ten News: https://pod.link/1514325670/episode/f04fc6122254e7ddee9e3e9838ddeb8c
Oct 20th - The Big Fib: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pharaohs/id1348469682?i=1000582474720
Oct 25th - Mystery Recipe: https://www.americastestkitchen.com/podcasts/mystery-recipe
Oct 28th - Tumble: https://www.sciencepodcastforkids.com/podcast
Oct 31st - Girl Tales: https://girltalespodcast.com/
Nov 2nd - Forever Ago: https://www.brainson.org/collection/forever-ago-podcast
Inspired as a young child by the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, Nora Shawki fell in love with the history of her country of Egypt. In this episode, we hear about discovering ancient treasures, sending lots of emails, unavoidable changes, and cities buried under your backyard.
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This podcast is brought to you by No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration, and Advice by Gabby Salazar and Clare Fieseler. You can find it wherever books are sold. https://amzn.to/3a06Nr6
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- Now that you’ve heard Munazza and Gabby talk about other Explorers, it’s time to hear about their work! In this episode, we hear about collaboration in STEM spaces, hot Jupiter-like planets, curiosity, community, and living with uncertainty.
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This podcast is brought to you by No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration, and Advice by Gabby Salazar and Clare Fieseler. You can find it wherever books are sold. https://amzn.to/3a06Nr6
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- From a side project in college, to a book and lifelong advocacy campaign, Clare Fieseler uses her artistic talent to bring awareness to women in STEM. In this episode, we hear about how the confluence of journalism and science, climate change, the recovery of wild spaces, and imposter syndrome.
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This podcast is brought to you by No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration, and Advice by Gabby Salazar and Clare Fieseler. You can find it wherever books are sold. https://amzn.to/3a06Nr6
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Growing up in a language-rich environment, Sandhya Narayanan began to wonder about how languages work. In this episode, we hear about multilingualism, language loss, and how sheep can ruin your field work.
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This podcast is brought to you by No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration, and Advice by Gabby Salazar and Clare Fieseler. You can find it wherever books are sold. https://amzn.to/3a06Nr6
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- If you’ve ever thought the weather was difficult to predict, you should try Stephanie Grocke’s job—predicting volcanoes! In this episode, we hear about a seven-hour hike, cloudy days, and emergency evacuations.
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This podcast is brought to you by No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration, and Advice by Gabby Salazar and Clare Fieseler. You can find it wherever books are sold. https://amzn.to/3a06Nr6
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About How We Explore
How do you become an explorer? And what does an explorer do? These are questions we get all the time. In this National Geographic Kids podcast, we’ll talk to eleven explorers who contribute to science and exploration through different fields. Learn about the challenges and inspirations they find along the way. From digging for ancient artifacts to gazing at the stars, these National Geographic Explorers have had adventures in the farthest-flung reaches of the world, and in their own backyards. They are scientists, explorers, and leaders who took risks and overcame problems to become who they are today. We want to share some of their amazing stories with you—and show you How We Explore.Podcast website
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How We Explore: Podcasts in Family