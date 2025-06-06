Episode 68: Too late or just in time? May Housing Market Update & What You Need to Know

In this episode of Call to Farms, join Sophie and Tim as they break down the housing market for May — both in their East Tennessee region and across the country. There's been an uptick in buyers looking to homestead, but it's a tale of two camps: those who sat on the sidelines too long and are now feeling priced out, and those who have the funds but little preparation, looking to homesteading as a fast-track solution to growing economic uncertainty.We unpack what this means for sellers, what buyers need to be aware of, and how to navigate today's real estate climate with clarity and purpose.Plus, we share exciting details about our upcoming Homesteaders United Jamboree in Concord, NC, where we've partnered with Mike The Fit Farmer to bring you a hands-on experience. We'll be hosting Homesteading 2.0 workshops to help you uplevel your skills. Because it's one thing to watch... but another to do.Whether you're just starting to dream or you're already deep into the lifestyle and ready to go further, this episode — and this event — is for you.🎧 Tune in and take the next step toward your self-sufficient future.