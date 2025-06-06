Episode 68: Too late or just in time? May Housing Market Update & What You Need to Know
In this episode of Call to Farms, join Sophie and Tim as they break down the housing market for May — both in their East Tennessee region and across the country. There's been an uptick in buyers looking to homestead, but it's a tale of two camps: those who sat on the sidelines too long and are now feeling priced out, and those who have the funds but little preparation, looking to homesteading as a fast-track solution to growing economic uncertainty.We unpack what this means for sellers, what buyers need to be aware of, and how to navigate today's real estate climate with clarity and purpose.Plus, we share exciting details about our upcoming Homesteaders United Jamboree in Concord, NC, where we've partnered with Mike The Fit Farmer to bring you a hands-on experience. We'll be hosting Homesteading 2.0 workshops to help you uplevel your skills. Because it's one thing to watch... but another to do.Whether you're just starting to dream or you're already deep into the lifestyle and ready to go further, this episode — and this event — is for you.
Episode 67: From Silicon Valley to Southern Soil
In this heartfelt and inspiring episode of the Call to Farms Podcast, we sit down with our good friend Ilia Jackson of Mini Mint Farms to hear her incredible journey from fast-paced Silicon Valley life to full-time trailer living—and ultimately settling into a thriving homestead in Middle Tennessee.Ilia shares how she and her family navigated the search for the right land, built a beautiful barndominium from the ground up, and dove headfirst into raising mini Jersey cows. As a true Jill-of-all-trades, Ilia juggles homesteading, homeschooling, and homemaking while her husband continues to work full-time in tech as an entrepreneur.We talk about what it really takes to make the transition to self-sufficient living, how they balance family responsibilities, and why her story is a powerful example for anyone dreaming of growing their own food and finding freedom through homesteading.Whether you're just starting to dream or deep in the dirt, this episode will encourage and equip you to take the next step.
Episode 66: Melissa K. Norris on Living Handmade
In this inspiring episode of the Call to Farms Podcast, we sit down with Melissa K. Norris—homesteader, author, and beloved voice in the homesteading community—to talk about her brand-new book Home and Handmade. Melissa shares the heart behind her latest work, her personal journey from generational homesteader to modern-day teacher and mentor, and even answers a fun listener question about her favorite homesteading chore (you might be surprised!).Whether you're just getting started or have been homesteading for years, Melissa offers practical tips and resources to help you keep learning, growing, and building community. This episode is packed with encouragement, wisdom, and the kind of real-talk every homesteader needs.Tune in and be inspired to take the next step in your own homestead journey—with heart, purpose, and a little handmade grit.
Episode 65: Grief, Gratitude, and the Journey to Homestead
This week's episode is a little different, and deeply personal.While traveling back to Cali for the funeral of her favorite uncle, Sophie recorded this solo episode to honor his memory and share the powerful influence he had on her life. From childhood moments that shaped her resilience to the values that led her and Tim to pursue homesteading, Sophie opens up in a way that's raw, heartfelt, and full of gratitude.And to answer your question before it even comes up - no, Tim did not smuggle a gun in for him! 😂 That would definitely be illegal.This one isn't about real estate or farm updates. It's about legacy, love, and the people who shape our path. If you've ever wondered about the "why" behind our lifestyle, or just need a gentle reminder to appreciate the ones who got you here, this is the episode to listen to.Pull up a chair, pour a cup of something warm, and join Sophie in this special tribute.
Episode 64: Make This Your Sign, The Housing Market Just Shifted
Hey Friends, welcome back to Call to Farms. In today's episode, we're diving into a major shift we've seen in just the last month in the housing market—and how it's being shaped by global events and national economic turbulence.Tariffs just rocked the economy. The stock market's been swinging like crazy. And if you've been feeling that uncertainty in your gut—whether you're a buyer, seller, or homesteader—you're not alone.What we cover in this episode:What changed in the housing market from March to April—and why it mattersHow tariffs and stock volatility are influencing buyer behavior and investor confidenceWhat we're doing to stay ahead by recession-proofing our livesWhy this shift could be your sign to finally jump off the fence and into the world of homesteadingWhether you're looking to buy land, build a homestead, or just want more freedom and options for your family, now is the time to act intentionally.We want to inspire you to take action—not out of fear, but out of purpose. You can design a life that's secure, abundant, and rooted in community. And you don't have to do it alone.If you've been waiting for the right moment to start your homesteading journey, let this be your sign. There is no "perfect" time—only the time you choose to step forward.
The Call To Farms podcast is dedicated to the pursuit of self-sufficiency, self reliance, and sustainability. Tim and Sophia Eng are a military family, both born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, and are self-taught first generation regenerative farmers who are building a homestead in the beautiful foothills of the Appalachian mountains. Their multi-generational family have been actively homesteading on a 5-acre piece of land. This podcast is dedicated to their journey and is a call for others to join them in pursuing self sufficiency, self reliance, and sustainability.