Twigs & Sage: Adoption, Resilience, and Homeschooling with Mackenzie Wilcox

This week I had the JOY of interviewing Mackenzie Wilcox, momma of 4 almost 5 kiddos this side of heaven. She shared about her grief during miscarriage and how homeschooling continued in the midst of their family's tragedy, how homeschooling allowed them to grieve as well as grow together. She also shared their family's upcoming ADOPTION of a sweet baby boy due in MARCH, the excitement her kids are feeling as the time comes for them to welcome in a new family member, and the process has grown their character and resilience. This is an episode that you do not want to miss!How to Give Towards the Wilcox Adoption:-https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-wilcox-familys-adoption-journey- https://twigsandsage.wixsite.com/adoption?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaYI9XV8UKgvlGQ7lQkNosCtE983cyABUuVb12pPxH2d53vfrj9TwsyaKi0_aem_5TGw4X0r5iQUagyl37l3tACurriculum used by Mackenzie:https://myfathersworld.zinrelo.com/ref/MAC9CU8BRecommended Literature:-Sally Clarkson-The Call of the Wild and Free : Reclaiming the Wonder in Your Child's Education, A New Way to Homeschool by Ainsley ArmentInstagram:- https://www.instagram.com/twigsandsageadoption/-https://www.instagram.com/twigsandsage/