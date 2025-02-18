7 | Surrendering the Desire to Homeschool with Olivia Wilcox
In this episode of the Home Edify Podcast, Kristin Malphrus interviews Olivia Wilcox, the creator behind The Not So Angry Mom. They discuss the journey of overcoming anger in motherhood, the importance of seeking professional help, and the power of sharing personal testimonies. They dive into the grief Olivia had when the Lord directed their family to choose a private school option. Olivia shares her experiences as a pastor's wife, the challenges of parenting, and the significance of setting boundaries, especially regarding screen time. The conversation emphasizes the need for community support, proactive parenting strategies, and the importance of raising resilient, lifelong learners.Literature Mentioned/Recommended:"This Momentary Marriage: A Parable of Permanence" by John Piper "Evidence Not Seen: A Woman's Miraculous Faith in the Jungles of World War II." The Not So Angry Mom-https://www.instagram.com/thenotsoangrymom/Home Edify Podcast-https://www.instagram.com/homeedifypodcast/-podcast.homeedify.com
54:23
6 | Little House Learning Co: The Future of Education with Katie Klein
In episode 6 of Home Edify, Kristin Malphrus and Katie Klein discuss the journey of homeschooling, exploring methodologies, daily routines, and the importance of character development. They delve into the challenges of managing homeschooling alongside health issues, the role of fathers, and the significance of community. Katie shares insights on creating a curriculum through her company, Little House Learning Company, and emphasizes the value of lifelong learning for both children and parents. The conversation also touches on dealing with criticism, preparing for higher education, and the future of homeschooling in society.Recommended Literature:-"A Severe Mercy: a Story of Faith, Tragedy, and Triumph" by Sheldon Vanauken-"For the Children's Sake: Foundations of Education for Home" by Susan Schaeffer Macaulay-"For the Family's Sake: The Value of Home in Everyone's Life" by Susan Schaeffer Macaulay-"Little Women" by Louisa May AlcottLittle House Learning Company-https://littlehouselearningco.com/-https://www.instagram.com/littlehouselearningco/?hl=en
54:58
5 | Fostering to Adopt: The Wait to Homeschool with Kristen Folsum
In this episode of the Home Edify Podcast, Kristin Malphrus engages in a heartfelt conversation with Kristen Folsom about her journey from fostering to adoption. They discuss the challenges and emotional roller coasters that come with fostering, the impact on biological children, and the personal growth that arises from these experiences. The conversation also touches on the importance of the gospel in parenting, the implications of vaccination policies for foster families, and the vision behind their community coffee shop that aims to foster connection and support. Throughout the episode, the importance of resilience, faith, and community support is emphasized, providing listeners with encouragement and insight into the fostering journey.Literature Recommended:-A Momentary Marriage: A Parable of Permanency by John Piper-Kill Sin by the Spirit https://www.desiringgod.org/messages/kill-sin-by-the-spiritThe Proper Coffee Shophttps://properministries.com/
55:59
4 | Twigs & Sage: Adoption, Resilience, and Homeschooling with Mackenzie Wilcox
This week I had the JOY of interviewing Mackenzie Wilcox, momma of 4 almost 5 kiddos this side of heaven. She shared about her grief during miscarriage and how homeschooling continued in the midst of their family's tragedy, how homeschooling allowed them to grieve as well as grow together. She also shared their family's upcoming ADOPTION of a sweet baby boy due in MARCH, the excitement her kids are feeling as the time comes for them to welcome in a new family member, and the process has grown their character and resilience. This is an episode that you do not want to miss!How to Give Towards the Wilcox Adoption:-https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-wilcox-familys-adoption-journey- https://twigsandsage.wixsite.com/adoption?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaYI9XV8UKgvlGQ7lQkNosCtE983cyABUuVb12pPxH2d53vfrj9TwsyaKi0_aem_5TGw4X0r5iQUagyl37l3tACurriculum used by Mackenzie:https://myfathersworld.zinrelo.com/ref/MAC9CU8BRecommended Literature:-Sally Clarkson-The Call of the Wild and Free : Reclaiming the Wonder in Your Child's Education, A New Way to Homeschool by Ainsley ArmentInstagram:- https://www.instagram.com/twigsandsageadoption/-https://www.instagram.com/twigsandsage/
54:06
3 | Unschooling: A Journey of Curiosity and Learning with Sara Guenther
In this episode of Home Edify, Kristin Malphrus speaks with Sara Guenther about the unschooling approach to homeschooling. They discuss the importance of interest-led learning, the rhythm of unschooling, and how travel can enhance educational experiences. Sarah shares her journey from traditional homeschooling to unschooling, emphasizing the role of curiosity and intentionality in learning. The conversation also touches on the challenges of de-schooling, the significance of faith in education, and the humorous moments that arise while living a nomadic lifestyle with children. Sarah offers encouragement for new homeschoolers and highlights the value of building strong family relationships through education.Sara GuentherInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/sara.raising.wild/Website: https://sararaisingwild.com/Home Edify:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homeedifypodcast/Website: https://podcast.homeedify.com/Book Recommendations:-Bible-Last Child in the Woods by Richard Louv-Minimalist Homeschooling by Zara Fagen, P.H.d-Hold on to Your Kids by Gabor Maté and Gordon NeufeldAuthor Recommendations:-Peter Gray-John Holt
Edify means to teach or instruct to improve the mind and character. This podcast focuses on home edifying versus home "schooling." A lot of parents aren't homeschooling to recreate a school experience, but instead to create the best learning and discipleship pattern for their kids. Kristin is interviewing everyday parents and experts who can contribute to this topic. She believes that every parent has the potential to change the world from within the four walls of their home, including YOU! Go grab a cup of coffee, sit down, and enjoy. Welcome home friend, where learning matters.