Hildy the Barback and the Lake Of Fire (Official Trailer)

Welcome to the fantastical land of Golgorath. When an evil force threatens to incinerate everything in his path, it's up to Hildy the Barback and her friends to save their land. Join them on a comedic, action-packed quest filled with war hammers, sorcery, and plenty of dragons.From the creative minds of Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Steve Mallory comes an epic, cheeky adventure that is as hilarious as it is thrilling. Hildy the Barback and The Lake of Fire features a star-studded cast including Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Allison Janney, and many more. Coming out on October 25th.