Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire

Ur-Grall enlists his cocky nephew Dra-Ell to help destroy Golgorath, much to Drith’s disdain. Meanwhile, our heroes split up to retrieve the missing pieces of the Dread Aegis, which can turn the tide of war. Cast list:Hildy the Barback: Melissa McCarthyNarrator: Octavia SpencerAnnouncer: Glenn CloseGorwan the Dragon: Allison JanneyDrith: Jim RashDra-ell The Usurper: Joel McHaleUrgrall the Horned One: Ben FalconeGerd: Sarah BakerPerta: Michelle NohMirabelle: Ana ScotneyFennick: Steve MalloryIrfta Deathcastle/Ilsa the Dryad: Annie MumoloOtto: Andrew FriedmanQueen Canessa/Wandrith: Stephanie CourtneyDuke Bronwyn: Nat FaxonCaptain G’Nash: Reno WilsonKristoff the Great: Billy GardellGeneral Penhill: Stephen RootThe Bard (and music by): Damon JonesKing Thymin: Cedric YarbroughKing Fryman: Drew DroegeTown Cryer: Michael Hitchcock See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
29:35
The End of the Beginning
As Ur-Grall and Drith make plans to turn Golgorath into a lake of fire, Hildy and friends strategize with the Elves. Their quest continues with new allies, but they soon face a deadly encounter with the savage yet sexy Centaurs. Cast list:Hildy the Barback: Melissa McCarthyNarrator: Octavia SpencerAnnouncer: Glenn CloseGorwan the Dragon: Allison JanneyDrith: Jim RashDra-ell The Usurper: Joel McHaleUrgrall the Horned One: Ben FalconeGerd: Sarah BakerPerta: Michelle NohMirabelle: Ana ScotneyFennick: Steve MalloryIrfta Deathcastle/Ilsa the Dryad: Annie MumoloOtto: Andrew FriedmanQueen Canessa/Wandrith: Stephanie CourtneyDuke Bronwyn: Nat FaxonCaptain G’Nash: Reno WilsonKristoff the Great: Billy GardellGeneral Penhill: Stephen RootThe Bard (and music by): Damon JonesKing Thymin: Cedric YarbroughKing Fryman: Drew DroegeTown Cryer: Michael HitchcockSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
28:38
The Second Part of the Beginning
In a race against Ur-Grall the Horned One, Hildy, Gerd, Perta and Mirabelle must uncover the secrets of the Dread Aegis – a suit of armor made of powerful magic. But their journey to the Elven kingdom is filled with dangers including angry Dryads, vicious She-Wolves, and Hildy’s idiot brother, Fennick. Cast list:Hildy the Barback: Melissa McCarthyNarrator: Octavia SpencerAnnouncer: Glenn CloseGorwan the Dragon: Allison JanneyDrith: Jim RashDra-ell The Usurper: Joel McHaleUrgrall the Horned One: Ben FalconeGerd: Sarah BakerPerta: Michelle NohMirabelle: Ana ScotneyFennick: Steve MalloryIrfta Deathcastle/Ilsa the Dryad: Annie MumoloOtto: Andrew FriedmanQueen Canessa/Wandrith: Stephanie CourtneyDuke Bronwyn: Nat FaxonCaptain G’Nash: Reno WilsonKristoff the Great: Billy GardellGeneral Penhill: Stephen RootThe Bard (and music by): Damon JonesKing Thymin: Cedric YarbroughKing Fryman: Drew DroegeTown Cryer: Michael HitchcockSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
28:07
The Beginning
Hildy the Barback and her friends can’t enjoy one ale without drunk patrons arguing, a dying Gorlock professing his love, a brutal attack by a horde of evil Morliths, and dragons setting everything on fire, especially idiots. Cast list:Hildy the Barback: Melissa McCarthyNarrator: Octavia SpencerAnnouncer: Glenn CloseGorwan the Dragon: Allison JanneyDrith: Jim RashDra-ell The Usurper: Joel McHaleUrgrall the Horned One: Ben FalconeGerd: Sarah BakerPerta: Michelle NohMirabelle: Ana ScotneyFennick: Steve MalloryIrfta Deathcastle/Ilsa the Dryad: Annie MumoloOtto: Andrew FriedmanQueen Canessa/Wandrith: Stephanie CourtneyDuke Bronwyn: Nat FaxonCaptain G’Nash: Reno WilsonKristoff the Great: Billy GardellGeneral Penhill: Stephen RootThe Bard (and music by): Damon JonesKing Thymin: Cedric YarbroughKing Fryman: Drew DroegeTown Cryer: Michael HitchcockQueen Annabeth: Lisa SchurgaGorlock: Michael NaughtonMorlithian Soldier: Dave StorrsLeopold the Lesser: Flynn FalconeJenna the Giant: Jenna Perusich Large Armored Guard: Tim Lovestedt King Chervin/Giant Announcer: Larry DorfOracle of Two: Vivian Falcone and Georgette FalconeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
26:12
Hildy the Barback and the Lake Of Fire (Official Trailer)
Welcome to the fantastical land of Golgorath. When an evil force threatens to incinerate everything in his path, it's up to Hildy the Barback and her friends to save their land. Join them on a comedic, action-packed quest filled with war hammers, sorcery, and plenty of dragons.From the creative minds of Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Steve Mallory comes an epic, cheeky adventure that is as hilarious as it is thrilling. Hildy the Barback and The Lake of Fire features a star-studded cast including Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Allison Janney, and many more. Coming out on October 25th.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
When an evil force threatens to incinerate the fantastical land of Golgorath, it's up to Hildy the Barback and her friends to kick some ass on a comedic quest to save the world. Oh, also there are lots of dragons.
Melissa McCarthy leads an all-star cast, including Ben Falcone, Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, and more, in Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire, a legendary adventure you won’t want to miss! Featuring original music in every episode, it's a hilarious extravaganza of epic proportions.
For Hildy merch, head to: https://hildy.store/
Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media