High Intensity Health with Mike Mutzel, MS

Breathwork and Psychedelics for Better Mental Health with Dr. Geoff Lecovin

Dr. Geoff Lecovin shares strategies to improve mental and emotional health with breathing techniques and psychedelics. Support your sleep, mood and metabolic health with MyoRelax and Calm by MYOXCIENCE: bit.ly/myo-relax-sleep-blend Use code podcast at checkout to save Video and show notes: https://bit.ly/40sPrb4 Time Stamps 05:00 Micro dose of psilocybin is a sub intoxicating dose. Under 500 mg is considered a micro dose. Over 2 grams is a psychedelic experience. 10:00 Holotropic breathwork can lead to an altered state with no entheogens. It can make changes in your brain, upregulating anandamide, dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. 11:30 Sativa effects the mind and can make you anxious. Indica effects the body in a way that is called the Couch Slouch. They can be combined to bring about the benefits of both. 14:00 Your pH is changed with the blow off of carbon dioxide with breathwork 16:00 Mouth breathing during breathwork brings a more emotional and sympathetic response in continuous breathwork. Nasal breathing increases nitric oxide and prepares the breath for your lungs. 16:50 There are two types of breath holds: one on inspiration and one on expiration. Expiration breath holds bring short term hypoxia, which stimulates healthy chemicals and neurotransmitters. On the inspiration hold, is for connecting with spiritual collective. 20:00 With breathwork you are in a higher suggestible state and more connected state. 21:30 Contraindications for breathwork can be heart problems, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or schizophrenia. 25:52 Breathwork can positively impact HIIT, repair and increases in red blood cells and stem cells. It is anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing. 27:00 Mindset changes your physiology. 27:50 Entheogens are substances that when ingested bring about a non-ordinary state. 29:00 A “threshold dose” of psilocybin is 3 ½ grams. 34:40 During his psychedelic journeys Dr. Lecovin feels gets messages for people. 35:30 The mystical experience of the journey is what helps with the healing. 40:35 Psychedelics do not stimulate the reward centers in your brain, so they are not addictive. 47:15 You don’t lose control when you are experiencing a psychedelic journey. You will come back. 50:30 People who recreationally use mushrooms have significantly lower feelings of anxiety or depression. 53:55 Psychedelics bring neuroplasticity. You feel better the next day.