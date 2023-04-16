High Intensity Health with Mike Mutzel, MS

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Author Mike Mutzel interviews Jeff Bland, Datis Kharrazian, Ben Greenfield, Abel James, Dave Asprey, Ben Lynch, Jade Teta and Corey chuler
High Intensity Health features breakthrough health tips and hacks from respected authorities in the Fitness, Nutrition and Functional Medicine fields. Our exper... More
High Intensity Health features breakthrough health tips and hacks from respected authorities in the Fitness, Nutrition and Functional Medicine fields. Our exper... More

  • Top Causes of Death in 2022: Time to Focus on Wellness
    Heart disease and cancer have long held the top two causes of death, 2022, 2021 and 2020 were no different, new data suggests. According to the CDC’s recently released 2022 figures, these two health conditions claimed a combined 7 times more lives than COVID-19 in 2022.  Support your Workout Sessions and Healthy Hydration with the Electrolyte + Creatine Combo by MYOXCIENCE: bit.ly/electrolyte-stix Use code podcast to save 12% Link to video review and notes: https://bit.ly/top-cause-of-death-2022 References: Ahmad, F. B., Cisewski, J. A. & Anderson, R. N. Provisional Mortality Data — United States, 2021. Morbidity Mortal Wkly Rep 71, 597–600 (2022).
    5/6/2023
    12:48
  • Hormonal Birth Control & Altered Mood States Science Review
    Hormonal birth control is linked with altered mood states, including anxiety and depression as well as exaggerated responses to stress.  Sponsored Message: Support your sleep, mood and metabolic health with MyoRelax and Calm by MYOXCIENCE: https://bit.ly/myo-relax-sleep-blend Use code podcast at checkout to save Link to imagers and articles: https://bit.ly/44HIPZM Time Stamps:  00:00 Altered mood states are linked with hormonal birth control. 00:50 IUD’s, other than copper, contain progestins and some have estrogens. 02:00 Elevated depression and stress scores, elevated CRP, and plasma cortisol, are found from hormonal birth control. 04:00 Exaggerated basal neuroendocrine and inflammatory profiles are found with hormonal contraceptive users. 04:20 Hormone users had double the amount of cortisol compared to non-users. 04:40 Synthetic progestins and estrogens are not the same as biologically identical progesterone and estradiol. 07:20 Depression increases your risk from dying from all causes, particularly from cardiovascular disease. 07:45 Neurotransmitter GABA is sensitive to changes in progesterone. 10:50 Neuroactive steroid hormones and the HPAG axis are altered with synthetic hormonal contraceptives. 13:10 History of psychiatric illness increases likelihood of poor mental health while using hormonal contraception. 14:30 Explore birth control alternatives.   Studies Mentioned:   1.Skovlund, C. W., Mørch, L. S., Kessing, L. V. & Lidegaard, Ø. Association of Hormonal Contraception With Depression. Jama Psychiat73, 1154 (2016).   2.Lewis, C. A. et al. Effects of Hormonal Contraceptives on Mood: A Focus on Emotion Recognition and Reactivity, Reward Processing, and Stress Response. Curr Psychiat Rep 21, 115 (2019).   3.Elsayed, M. et al. The potential association between psychiatric symptoms and the use of levonorgestrel intrauterine devices (LNG-IUDs): A systematic review. World J Biological Psychiatry 1–19 (2022) doi:10.1080/15622975.2022.2145354.   4.Raeder, F. et al. Do oral contraceptives modulate the effects of stress induction on one-session exposure efficacy and generalization in women? Psychopharmacology 240, 1075–1089 (2023).   5.Lacasse, J. M., Ismail, N. & Tronson, N. C. Editorial overview: Hormonal contraceptives and the brain: A call for translational research. Front Neuroendocrin 69, 101063 (2023).   6.Martell, S., Marini, C., Kondas, C. A. & Deutch, A. B. Psychological side effects of hormonal contraception: a disconnect between patients and providers. Contracept Reproductive Medicine 8, 9 (2023).   7.Zettermark, S. et al. Population heterogeneity in associations between hormonal contraception and antidepressant use in Sweden: a prospective cohort study applying intersectional multilevel analysis of individual heterogeneity and discriminatory accuracy (MAIHDA). Bmj Open 11, e049553 (2021).
    5/5/2023
    16:09
  • Fluoride in Water Lowers IQ, Mouth Taping for Sleep & Airway Health w/ Dr. Staci Whitman, DDS
    Dr. Staci Whitman, DDS discusses the importance of nose breathing, harms linked with fluoride in water and ways to support airway health for your whole body. Support your Vitamin D + K2 & Iodine health with unique blends by MYOXCIENCE Nutrition:  https://bit.ly/vitamin-d3-options Use code PODCAST to save 12% Connect with Dr. Staci: https://doctorstaci.com/ Detailed Show Notes: https://bit.ly/3LvGoBW Time Stamps: 0:00 Intro 3:48 Up to 90% of children have some dysregulated breathing.  5:45 We aren’t chewing enough.  6:40 Breastfeeding creates optimal craniofacial respiratory development. How your face and jaw grow effects how you breathe.  7:40 Our jaws are shrinking. 8:00 Not getting deep Stage 3 sleep  8:25 If your child is showing behavioral issues, have an airway and sleep screening done.  11:00 Your tongue position  12:05 Orthodontics can start at age 2 or 3 to change growth patterns. 16:04 Chronic mouth breathing in adults has far reaching impacts.  17:44 Any amount of snoring is abnormal.  19:50 Use a sleep tracker. 20:30 Observe your child sleeping. 22:15 You can see sleep deprivation in children’s faces.  23:50 Fluoride is a neurotoxin.   28:13 Hydroxyapatite is effective for re-mineralizing your teeth.  30:45 Cavities are a bacterial infection.  39:00 Your oral microbiome feeds your gut microbiome.  41:30 Mouth is a gateway into your body.  42:25 Oral health impacts: Alzheimer’s, erectile dysfunction, fertility in both men and women.   47:35 There are oral microbiome tests. 48:40 Ozone helps with periodontal disease, gum disease, and cavities.  51:52 A baking soda rinse will neutralize acids and can help with candida.  55:00 Children whose mothers were vegetarian or vegan while pregnant will likely have under-mineralized enamel and deficiencies.   58:10 Tongue scraping  59:05 Floss.  59:25 Leaky gums  01:04:27 Bentonite clay benefits remineralization and your microbiome.  01:09:10 Start flossing kid’s teeth at about 2 or 2 ½.
    4/26/2023
    1:14:08
  • Breathwork and Psychedelics for Better Mental Health with Dr. Geoff Lecovin
    Dr. Geoff Lecovin shares strategies to improve mental and emotional health with breathing techniques and psychedelics. Support your sleep, mood and metabolic health with MyoRelax and Calm by MYOXCIENCE:  bit.ly/myo-relax-sleep-blend Use code podcast at checkout to save Video and show notes: https://bit.ly/40sPrb4 Time Stamps   05:00 Micro dose of psilocybin is a sub intoxicating dose. Under 500 mg is considered a micro dose. Over 2 grams is a psychedelic experience. 10:00 Holotropic breathwork can lead to an altered state with no entheogens. It can make changes in your brain, upregulating anandamide, dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. 11:30 Sativa effects the mind and can make you anxious. Indica effects the body in a way that is called the Couch Slouch. They can be combined to bring about the benefits of both. 14:00 Your pH is changed with the blow off of carbon dioxide with breathwork 16:00 Mouth breathing during breathwork brings a more emotional and sympathetic response in continuous breathwork. Nasal breathing increases nitric oxide and prepares the breath for your lungs. 16:50 There are two types of breath holds: one on inspiration and one on expiration. Expiration breath holds bring short term hypoxia, which stimulates healthy chemicals and neurotransmitters. On the inspiration hold, is for connecting with spiritual collective. 20:00 With breathwork you are in a higher suggestible state and more connected state. 21:30 Contraindications for breathwork can be heart problems, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or schizophrenia. 25:52 Breathwork can positively impact HIIT, repair and increases in red blood cells and stem cells. It is anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing. 27:00 Mindset changes your physiology. 27:50 Entheogens are substances that when ingested bring about a non-ordinary state. 29:00 A “threshold dose” of psilocybin is 3 ½ grams. 34:40 During his psychedelic journeys Dr. Lecovin feels gets messages for people. 35:30 The mystical experience of the journey is what helps with the healing. 40:35 Psychedelics do not stimulate the reward centers in your brain, so they are not addictive. 47:15 You don’t lose control when you are experiencing a psychedelic journey. You will come back. 50:30 People who recreationally use mushrooms have significantly lower feelings of anxiety or depression. 53:55 Psychedelics bring neuroplasticity. You feel better the next day.  
    4/20/2023
    1:02:24
  • Omega-6 Seed Oils: Top Reasons to Avoid Especially if You’re Low-Carb
    Evidence suggests diets rich in omega-6 seed oils increase LDL susceptibility to oxidation, which is known to initiate the process of atherosclerosis leading to heart disease. Test Your Omega-3 Index and Vitamin D levels and at Home: https://bit.ly/omega-3-index Use code podcast to save 12% Link to research and show notes: https://bit.ly/3UDU8gW Get the Blood Work Cheat Sheet: https://courses.highintensityhealth.com/blood-work-cheat-sheet Time Stamps:  0:00 Intro  1:00 Industrial seed oils make your LDL more prone to oxidation. 2:00 Omega 6 linoleic acid is from vegetable oil.  3:20 The half life of linoleic acid in fat tissue is about 2 ½ years. 5:30 There is a link between consuming omega 6 vegetable oils and heart disease. 6:30 Linoleic acid is in higher concentrations in people with coronary artery disease. 6:45 LDL must be oxidized for the development of atherosclerosis. 8:25 Oxidation of LDL is initiated by the oxidation of linoleic acid contained within the LDL particles. 9:25 Oxidized LDL is toxic to endothelial cells of your cardiovascular system and more. 10:20 A diet higher in oleic acid, decrease LDL susceptibility to oxidation. 11:00 Oxidized LDL creates secondary product that that causes damage within the vessels. 11:08 When saturated fat plus trans fat is replaced with omega 6 vegetable oils, there is an increase in all cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality. 13:05 Exposure of the endothelium to linoleic acid is an initial step in the creation of atherosclerosis. 13:30 Consuming more linoleic acid increases the amount of linoleic acid within the aortic plaques.
    4/16/2023
    15:21

About High Intensity Health with Mike Mutzel, MS

High Intensity Health features breakthrough health tips and hacks from respected authorities in the Fitness, Nutrition and Functional Medicine fields. Our expert guests have shared insider information that has helped thousands of Moms, Dads, Executives, Health Care Professionals and High-Performing Athletes optimize their metabolism, belly fat, gut bacteria, immune system,both physical and mental performance and overall health. No matter where you sit on the health and nutrition spectrum, you’ll benefit from our cutting-edge discussions, 2-days per week.
