Listen to High Hopes: A Phillies Podcast in the App
High Hopes: A Phillies Podcast

Jack Fritz and James Seltzer break down the happenings of the Phillies on and off the field. The guys discuss what the Phillies need to do in the future to get ...
Sports
  • Final Out: Christian Pache Delivers Phillies 13th-Straight Road Win
    Jack Fritz reacts to Christian Pache's heroic home run over the Marlins and looks ahead to the final two games of the first half of this season. Presented by Miller Lite. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/8/2023
    41:47
  • Sure the Phils Swept the Rays But the Draft is Two Days Away
    James Seltzer and Jack Fritz react to the best series of the season in Tampa, preview the Marlins series, the MLB Draft, and more. Presented by Miller Lite. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/7/2023
    1:09:40
  • High Hopes Chapter 1: Yo, We Swept the Rays!
    Jack Fritz and James Seltzer are excited after the Phillies' sweep of the Rays in Tampa this week. Presented by Miller Lite. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/7/2023
    14:12
  • High Hopes Chapter 2: Do The Phillies Have The Best Bullpen In Baseball?
    James Seltzer and Jack Fritz discuss the Phillies bullpen's dominance and wonder how that will impact the team's decision-making at the deadline. Presented by Miller Lite. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/7/2023
    14:13
  • Phillies Bullpen Is Unsung Hero of First Half | WIP Daily
    Tucker Bagley discusses the red-hot Phillies and the bullpen's success ahead of their three-game series against the Marlins. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/7/2023
    18:32

About High Hopes: A Phillies Podcast

Jack Fritz and James Seltzer break down the happenings of the Phillies on and off the field. The guys discuss what the Phillies need to do in the future to get back to the World Series, with special guests, interviews, and fun.
