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1015 episodes
- Jack Fritz reacts to the Phillies' 5-0 win on Tuesday night over the Nationals and discusses Luis Arraez's impressive debut with the callers.
Presented by Miller Lite.
To purchase Ring The Bell by Jack Fritz and Kevin Reavy go to RingTheBellBook.com
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About High Hopes: A Phillies Podcast
Jack Fritz and James Seltzer break down the happenings of the Phillies on and off the field. The guys discuss what the Phillies need to do in the future to get back to the World Series, with special guests, interviews, and fun.Podcast website
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