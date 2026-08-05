James Seltzer and Jack Fritz react to the Phillies' rain-soaked win over the Orioles and preview what to expect before tomorrow's MLB trade deadline. Presented by Miller Lite. To purchase Ring The Bell by Jack Fritz and Kevin Reavy go to RingTheBellBook.com

James Seltzer and Jack Fritz react to the Phillies trading for Luis Arraez and a couple of relief pitchers during the WIP Midday Show on Monday morning. Presented by Miller Lite.

Jack Fritz reacts to Derek Hill destroying the Nationals yet again with his go-ahead grand slam on Monday night. Presented by Miller Lite. To purchase Ring The Bell by Jack Fritz and Kevin Reavy go to RingTheBellBook.com

James Seltzer and Jack Fritz react to the Phillies' moves yesterday and wonder why there wasn't more done to ensure the team will make the postseason. Presented by Miller Lite. To purchase Ring The Bell by Jack Fritz and Kevin Reavy go to RingTheBellBook.com

Jack Fritz reacts to the Phillies' 5-0 win on Tuesday night over the Nationals and discusses Luis Arraez's impressive debut with the callers. Presented by Miller Lite. To purchase Ring The Bell by Jack Fritz and Kevin Reavy go to RingTheBellBook.com

About High Hopes: A Phillies Podcast

About High Hopes: A Phillies Podcast

About High Hopes: A Phillies Podcast

Jack Fritz and James Seltzer break down the happenings of the Phillies on and off the field. The guys discuss what the Phillies need to do in the future to get back to the World Series, with special guests, interviews, and fun.