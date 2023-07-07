Jack Fritz and James Seltzer break down the happenings of the Phillies on and off the field. The guys discuss what the Phillies need to do in the future to get ...
Final Out: Christian Pache Delivers Phillies 13th-Straight Road Win
Jack Fritz reacts to Christian Pache's heroic home run over the Marlins and looks ahead to the final two games of the first half of this season.
7/8/2023
41:47
Sure the Phils Swept the Rays But the Draft is Two Days Away
James Seltzer and Jack Fritz react to the best series of the season in Tampa, preview the Marlins series, the MLB Draft, and more.
7/7/2023
1:09:40
High Hopes Chapter 1: Yo, We Swept the Rays!
Jack Fritz and James Seltzer are excited after the Phillies' sweep of the Rays in Tampa this week.
7/7/2023
14:12
High Hopes Chapter 2: Do The Phillies Have The Best Bullpen In Baseball?
James Seltzer and Jack Fritz discuss the Phillies bullpen's dominance and wonder how that will impact the team's decision-making at the deadline.
7/7/2023
14:13
Phillies Bullpen Is Unsung Hero of First Half | WIP Daily
Tucker Bagley discusses the red-hot Phillies and the bullpen's success ahead of their three-game series against the Marlins.
