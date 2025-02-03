Re-Introduction, Marvel Movies We Worked On, 2025 Channel Plans
What's up, homies! Your hosts, Adam Hlavac, Hector Navarro, and Agustin Rios, reintroduce themselves as VFX artists turned YouTubers who went from working on movies like The Avengers and Mad Max: Fury Road to creating weekly videos on the internet.
Chapters
0:00:00 - Episode Teaser
0:00:23 - Heroes Reforged Episode 0
0:00:48 - How We Met and Movies We Worked On
0:04:49 - The Birth of Heroes Reforged
0:06:24 - Changing the Podcast Name
0:11:13 - Daredevil: Born Again Surprise
0:15:16 - Live Events in 2025
0:17:52 - Collaborating with YouTube Creators
0:19:42 - How to Support Heroes Reforged
0:21:45 - Upcoming Movie Reactions
0:25:26 - Making Adjustments for 2025
0:29:03 - New Heroes Reforged Merch Store
0:31:44 - Changing the CzechXicans Channel
0:33:10 - Discussing Superman and the DC Universe
0:36:34 - Breaking down the Marvel Universe
0:39:15 - Audience Call-to-Action
0:40:54 - Annoyances with Scooper Culture
0:43:32 - Running into Ben Affleck and Bill Burr
0:46:50 - Cooking Specials
0:48:36 - Next on Netflix 2025
0:52:06 - Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Experience
0:57:10 - What Video Games We're Playing
1:00:13 - See You Next Week
1:01:22
Heroes Reforged Returns This Monday!
Heroes Reforged returns with a brand new podcast series starting February 3! Every week, we'll discuss the latest movies, news, trailers, and series, and bring some friends along the way.
0:25
DC Extended Universe Retrospective [2013-2023]
This week, the homies look back at the highs and lows of the DC Extended Universe. From Man of Steel through Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom we address some of our favorite moments, what worked, and what could've made the universe more cohesive and embraced by general audiences.
1:08:28
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Review, WTF Happened?!
On the first episode of 2024, we share some updates on what to expect from the podcast and the Heroes Reforged channel. Plus, we review the final chapter of the DC Extended Universe, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
1:32:02
How Hollywood Strikes Affect SAG-AFTRA and the WGA | Guest: Dani Fernandez
Dani Fernandez joins the CzechXicans to elaborate on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood, what artists are fighting for and what they hope to see happen in the near future.
