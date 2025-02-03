Re-Introduction, Marvel Movies We Worked On, 2025 Channel Plans

What's up, homies! Your hosts, Adam Hlavac, Hector Navarro, and Agustin Rios, reintroduce themselves as VFX artists turned YouTubers who went from working on movies like The Avengers and Mad Max: Fury Road to creating weekly videos on the internet. Watch on YouTube. Check out our NEW merch store! Chapters 0:00:00 - Episode Teaser 0:00:23 - Heroes Reforged Episode 0 0:00:48 - How We Met and Movies We Worked On 0:04:49 - The Birth of Heroes Reforged 0:06:24 - Changing the Podcast Name 0:11:13 - Daredevil: Born Again Surprise 0:15:16 - Live Events in 2025 0:17:52 - Collaborating with YouTube Creators 0:19:42 - How to Support Heroes Reforged 0:21:45 - Upcoming Movie Reactions 0:25:26 - Making Adjustments for 2025 0:29:03 - New Heroes Reforged Merch Store 0:31:44 - Changing the CzechXicans Channel 0:33:10 - Discussing Superman and the DC Universe 0:36:34 - Breaking down the Marvel Universe 0:39:15 - Audience Call-to-Action 0:40:54 - Annoyances with Scooper Culture 0:43:32 - Running into Ben Affleck and Bill Burr 0:46:50 - Cooking Specials 0:48:36 - Next on Netflix 2025 0:52:06 - Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Experience 0:57:10 - What Video Games We're Playing 1:00:13 - See You Next Week