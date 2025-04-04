The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere Deep Dive
Welcome back to We Know Scripted TV where We Know The Last of Us. Join hosts Grace Leeder and Mike Bloom as they break down each episode with insightful recaps, analysis, and all the emotional gut punches the show delivers. Then, stick around for Grace Leeder and Taran Armstrong in the Deep Dive, where they compare the show to the beloved The Last of Us video game, exploring key differences, Easter eggs, and how the adaptation stacks up. Whether you're a longtime fan of the game or experiencing this world for the first time, We Know The Last of Us is your ultimate companion through this post-apocalyptic journey.
Today, Grace and Taran dive deep into the season 2 premiere of The Last of Us, through the lens of the video game.
Never miss a minute of RHAP's scripted coverage!
LISTEN: Subscribe to the RHAP: We Know The Last of Us podcast feed
WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube
SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:50:16
The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere Recap
The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere Recap
Welcome back to We Know Scripted TV where We Know The Last of Us. Join hosts Grace Leeder and Mike Bloom as they break down each episode with insightful recaps, analysis, and all the emotional gut punches the show delivers. Then, stick around for Grace Leeder and Taran Armstrong in the Video Game Club, where they compare the show to the beloved The Last of Us video game, exploring key differences, Easter eggs, and how the adaptation stacks up. Whether you're a longtime fan of the game or experiencing this world for the first time, We Know The Last of Us is your ultimate companion through this post-apocalyptic journey.
Today, Mike and Grace discuss the season 2 premiere of The Last of Us.
Never miss a minute of RHAP's scripted coverage!
LISTEN: Subscribe to the RHAP: We Know The Last of Us podcast feed
WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube
SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:12:16
Why You Should Watch The Last of Us
Why You Should Watch The Last of Us
Welcome back to We Know Scripted TV where We Know The Last of Us. Join hosts Grace Leeder and Mike Bloom as they break down each episode with insightful recaps, analysis, and all the emotional gut punches the show delivers. Then, stick around for Grace Leeder and Taran Armstrong in the Video Game Club, where they compare the show to the beloved The Last of Us video game, exploring key differences, Easter eggs, and how the adaptation stacks up. Whether you're a longtime fan of the game or experiencing this world for the first time, We Know The Last of Us is your ultimate companion through this post-apocalyptic journey.
Today, Mike, Grace, and Taran discuss why you should catch up The Last of Us ahead of the Season 2 premiere on Sunday April 13th.
Never miss a minute of RHAP's scripted coverage!
LISTEN: Subscribe to the RHAP: We Know The Last of Us podcast feed
WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube
SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
22:38
One Last Post Show Recap: The Leftovers Season 1 Episode 5 Recap, 'Gladys'
Post Show Recaps is over, but Josh Wigler and Antonio Mazzaro have one last Leftovers podcast to share. In this very special final PSR recap, Josh and Antonio use the one episode of The Leftovers they never podcasted about, season one's "Gladys," as a lens to talk about the whole show, which they both believe is the series that best defines this great PSR experiment.
Follow Josh and Antonio's future adventures @roundhoward and @acmazzaro, and stay subscribed to their various show feeds (Ted Lasso, Mr. Robot, Justified, The Leftovers, Better Call Saul, just to name a few) to hear whatever comes next from the duo beyond Post Show Recaps.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:21:39
Six Feet Under Season 2 Episode 13 Recap, ‘The Last Time’
Welcome to Six Feed Under! In this podcast series, Post Show Recaps revisits "Six Feet Under," the critically acclaimed HBO TV series about the Fisher family, the funeral home they preside over, and the myriad themes of life and death the show contains. The series is now streaming on Netflix, so there's no better time to rewatch or finally cross it off your to-watch list. Six Feed Under comes your way from "The White Lotus" podcast hosts Doctor Amanda and Ariel, who are here to be your ghostly guides through the first season of "Six Feet Under." You, the listener, bring the tissues; we, the hosts, will bring the shovels, as we dig deep into one of the best dramas of all time, now streaming on Netflix.
In this episode, Ariel and Amanda recap Season 2 Episode 13, 'The Last Time.'
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome back to We Know Scripted TV where We Know The Last of Us. Join hosts Grace Leeder and Mike Bloom as they break down each episode with insightful recaps, analysis, and all the emotional gut punches the show delivers. Then, stick around for Grace Leeder and Taran Armstrong in the Video Game Club, where they compare the show to the beloved The Last of Us video game, exploring key differences, Easter eggs, and how the adaptation stacks up. Whether you're a longtime fan of the game or experiencing this world for the first time, We Know The Last of Us is your ultimate companion through this post-apocalyptic journey.