Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to HBO Girls Rewatch in the App
Listen to HBO Girls Rewatch in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
HBO Girls Rewatch

HBO Girls Rewatch

Podcast HBO Girls Rewatch
Podcast HBO Girls Rewatch

HBO Girls Rewatch

Amelia Ritthaler & Evan Lazarus
add
Just over a decade after the original release of HBO’s Girls, Gen Z, Brooklyn-based comedians, Amelia Ritthaler (@ameliaplease) and Evan Lazarus (@elazie), are ... More
TV & FilmTV Reviews
Just over a decade after the original release of HBO’s Girls, Gen Z, Brooklyn-based comedians, Amelia Ritthaler (@ameliaplease) and Evan Lazarus (@elazie), are ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Introducing Season 2 HBO Girls Rewatch Podcast with Evan Lazarus & Amelia Ritthaler!!
    Just over a decade after the original release of HBO’s Girls, gen z brooklyn-based comedians, Amelia Ritthaler (@ameliaplease) and Evan Lazarus (@elazie), are taking it upon themselves to revisit the show that made them the insufferable people they are today. Follow along as they rewatch every episode of Lena Dunham’s illustrious show about navigating your 20’s in Brooklyn. New episodes every Tuesday, available wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Instagram @hbogirlsrewatch to stay up to date.
    5/17/2023
    0:52
  • "She Did" with Charlie Flynn
    Comedian and close friend of the pod, Charlie Flynn, joins Amelia Ritthaler and Evan Lazarus to talk HBO's Girls Season 1 Episode 10: She Did. The three do a deep dive on what led Jessa to get married to Thomas-John, dissect Hannah eating cake on Coney Island, and analyze the Marnie & Shosh's character growth this season. Episode Plot Summary: Marnie moves out of the apartment. Hannah considers the idea of Adam moving in. Jessa invites everyone to a mystery party. Shoshanna finally loses her virginity. Follow our guest on Instagram: ⁠⁠@cp_flynn Follow the podcast on Instagram: ⁠⁠@hbogirlsrewatch⁠⁠ Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: ⁠⁠https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast⁠⁠
    5/16/2023
    58:52
  • "Leave Me Alone" with Riylan Mills
    Brooklyn Stand-Up Comedian and avid Girls rewatcher, Riylan Mills, joins Amelia Ritthaler and Evan Lazarus to talk HBO's Girls Season 1 Episode 9: Leave Me Alone. The three chat Jessa's character, Kathryn Hahn being coo coo, the power of women hating each other, and the insecurity of being in your early 20's. Episode Plot Summary: The girls attend a book launch for Hannah's college nemesis. Hannah meets her old professor, who invites her to a reading. In need of money, she also tries out for a job at Ray's café. Hannah and Marnie get into a fight. Follow our guest on Instagram: ⁠⁠@riylanmills Follow the podcast on Instagram: ⁠⁠@hbogirlsrewatch⁠⁠ Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: ⁠⁠https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast⁠⁠ If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: ⁠⁠https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast⁠⁠ For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
    5/9/2023
    46:57
  • "Weirdos Need Girlfriends Too" with Keara Sullivan
    TikTok darling and self proclaimed 'normal girl', Keara Sullivan, joins Amelia Ritthaler and Evan Lazarus to talk HBO's Girls Season 1 Episode 8: Weirdos Need Girlfriends Too. The three chat how different Girls would be in a post-#MeToo world, the psychosis of Manhattan finance bros, and whether or not they ship Adam and Hannah's new relationship. Episode Plot Summary: Hannah is spending more time with Adam than ever. She goes to the rehearsal of a play Adam is doing, but he suddenly quits. Marnie is miserable after learning that Charlie went to Rome with his new girlfriend. She and Jessa go to a bar and meet a lonely businessman. Follow our guest on Instagram: ⁠⁠@superkeara Follow the podcast on Instagram: ⁠⁠@hbogirlsrewatch⁠⁠ Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: ⁠⁠https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast⁠⁠ If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: ⁠⁠https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast⁠⁠ For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
    5/2/2023
    57:55
  • Welcome to Bushwick a.k.a. The Crackcident with Courtney O'Donnell
    Courtney O'Donnell, LA-based stand-up comedian, joins Evan Lazarus & Amelia Ritthaler to discuss HBO's Girls Season 1 Episode 7: Welcome to Bushwick a.k.a. The Crackcident. The three talk Bushwick warehouse parties, breaking up with your college boyfriend, and the psychology behind Jessa's maternal energy. Episode Plot Summary: The girls go to a warehouse party in Brooklyn. Marnie discovers Charlie has a new girlfriend. Hannah meets Adam and learns something new about him. Jeff comes to see Jessa, but ends up in the ER. Shoshanna accidentally smokes crack. Follow our guest on Instagram: ⁠⁠@courtneyodonnell Follow the podcast on Instagram: ⁠⁠@hbogirlsrewatch⁠⁠ Watch the podcast on YouTube:  ⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@hbogirlsrewatch/videos⁠⁠ Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link:  ⁠⁠https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast⁠⁠ If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend:  ⁠⁠https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast⁠⁠ For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
    4/25/2023
    42:41

More TV & Film podcasts

About HBO Girls Rewatch

Just over a decade after the original release of HBO’s Girls, Gen Z, Brooklyn-based comedians, Amelia Ritthaler (@ameliaplease) and Evan Lazarus (@elazie), are taking it upon themselves to revisit the show that made them the insufferable people they are today. Follow along as they rewatch each episode of Lena Dunham’s illustrious show about navigating your 20’s in Brooklyn. New episodes every Tuesday, follow us @hbogirlsrewatch on Instagram for updates!
Podcast website

Listen to HBO Girls Rewatch, Movie Lovers Unite and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

HBO Girls Rewatch

HBO Girls Rewatch

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

HBO Girls Rewatch: Podcasts in Family