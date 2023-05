"Weirdos Need Girlfriends Too" with Keara Sullivan

TikTok darling and self proclaimed 'normal girl', Keara Sullivan, joins Amelia Ritthaler and Evan Lazarus to talk HBO's Girls Season 1 Episode 8: Weirdos Need Girlfriends Too. The three chat how different Girls would be in a post-#MeToo world, the psychosis of Manhattan finance bros, and whether or not they ship Adam and Hannah's new relationship. Episode Plot Summary: Hannah is spending more time with Adam than ever. She goes to the rehearsal of a play Adam is doing, but he suddenly quits. Marnie is miserable after learning that Charlie went to Rome with his new girlfriend. She and Jessa go to a bar and meet a lonely businessman.