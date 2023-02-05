Just over a decade after the original release of HBO’s Girls, Gen Z, Brooklyn-based comedians, Amelia Ritthaler (@ameliaplease) and Evan Lazarus (@elazie), are ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
Introducing Season 2 HBO Girls Rewatch Podcast with Evan Lazarus & Amelia Ritthaler!!
Just over a decade after the original release of HBO’s Girls, gen z brooklyn-based comedians, Amelia Ritthaler (@ameliaplease) and Evan Lazarus (@elazie), are taking it upon themselves to revisit the show that made them the insufferable people they are today. Follow along as they rewatch every episode of Lena Dunham’s illustrious show about navigating your 20’s in Brooklyn.
New episodes every Tuesday, available wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Instagram @hbogirlsrewatch to stay up to date.
5/17/2023
0:52
"She Did" with Charlie Flynn
Comedian and close friend of the pod, Charlie Flynn, joins Amelia Ritthaler and Evan Lazarus to talk HBO's Girls Season 1 Episode 10: She Did. The three do a deep dive on what led Jessa to get married to Thomas-John, dissect Hannah eating cake on Coney Island, and analyze the Marnie & Shosh's character growth this season.
Episode Plot Summary: Marnie moves out of the apartment. Hannah considers the idea of Adam moving in. Jessa invites everyone to a mystery party. Shoshanna finally loses her virginity.
Follow our guest on Instagram: @cp_flynn
Follow the podcast on Instagram: @hbogirlsrewatch
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast
5/16/2023
58:52
"Leave Me Alone" with Riylan Mills
Brooklyn Stand-Up Comedian and avid Girls rewatcher, Riylan Mills, joins Amelia Ritthaler and Evan Lazarus to talk HBO's Girls Season 1 Episode 9: Leave Me Alone. The three chat Jessa's character, Kathryn Hahn being coo coo, the power of women hating each other, and the insecurity of being in your early 20's.
Episode Plot Summary: The girls attend a book launch for Hannah's college nemesis. Hannah meets her old professor, who invites her to a reading. In need of money, she also tries out for a job at Ray's café. Hannah and Marnie get into a fight.
Follow our guest on Instagram: @riylanmills
Follow the podcast on Instagram: @hbogirlsrewatch
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
5/9/2023
46:57
"Weirdos Need Girlfriends Too" with Keara Sullivan
TikTok darling and self proclaimed 'normal girl', Keara Sullivan, joins Amelia Ritthaler and Evan Lazarus to talk HBO's Girls Season 1 Episode 8: Weirdos Need Girlfriends Too. The three chat how different Girls would be in a post-#MeToo world, the psychosis of Manhattan finance bros, and whether or not they ship Adam and Hannah's new relationship.
Episode Plot Summary: Hannah is spending more time with Adam than ever. She goes to the rehearsal of a play Adam is doing, but he suddenly quits. Marnie is miserable after learning that Charlie went to Rome with his new girlfriend. She and Jessa go to a bar and meet a lonely businessman.
Follow our guest on Instagram: @superkeara
Follow the podcast on Instagram: @hbogirlsrewatch
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
5/2/2023
57:55
Welcome to Bushwick a.k.a. The Crackcident with Courtney O'Donnell
Courtney O'Donnell, LA-based stand-up comedian, joins Evan Lazarus & Amelia Ritthaler to discuss HBO's Girls Season 1 Episode 7: Welcome to Bushwick a.k.a. The Crackcident. The three talk Bushwick warehouse parties, breaking up with your college boyfriend, and the psychology behind Jessa's maternal energy.
Episode Plot Summary: The girls go to a warehouse party in Brooklyn. Marnie discovers Charlie has a new girlfriend. Hannah meets Adam and learns something new about him. Jeff comes to see Jessa, but ends up in the ER. Shoshanna accidentally smokes crack.
Follow our guest on Instagram: @courtneyodonnell
Follow the podcast on Instagram: @hbogirlsrewatch
Watch the podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hbogirlsrewatch/videos
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/HBOGirlsRewatchPodcast
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
Just over a decade after the original release of HBO’s Girls, Gen Z, Brooklyn-based comedians, Amelia Ritthaler (@ameliaplease) and Evan Lazarus (@elazie), are taking it upon themselves to revisit the show that made them the insufferable people they are today. Follow along as they rewatch each episode of Lena Dunham’s illustrious show about navigating your 20’s in Brooklyn.
New episodes every Tuesday, follow us @hbogirlsrewatch on Instagram for updates!